Just opened Dec 2020: New restaurants, bars, and cafes in Singapore this month

It’s an exciting month for Singaporean diners.

With cult favourite bars and restaurants returning, innovative dining destinations opening, exotic cuisines and flavours becoming available and both casual and fine dining options, you’ll be spoiled for choice even as 2020 marches to an end.

Restaurants

Neon Pigeon

Have you been missing Neon Pigeon? We have too – and if you’ve been following us on social media, it’s time to bring out the party poppers because the urban izakaya is back.

Not only has the suspense of where their new coop is kept us on our toes, we’re well-rewarded with exciting additions to their menu, such as Kumamoto Oysters ($16 for two) with smoked dashi gelee and a dash of ponzu and comfort food-worthy Corn Rice ($18).

Their cocktail and sake list also looks as enticing as ever – we can’t wait to sip on the peachy whisky-based Tokyo Drift ($22) again.

Neon Pigeon is located at 36 Carpenter St, #01-01, Singapore 059915, p. +65 6222 3623.

Open Mon – Sun, 11.30am – 2.30pm and 5.30pm – 10.30pm.

Restaurant Euphoria

Chef Jason Tan, previously of Corner House, continues to showcase his unique Gastro-Botanica cuisine at his newly opened Restaurant Euphoria.

Highlighting carefully sourced and prepared premium vegetables, meats and seafood, prepared with contemporary French techniques, diners can expect six- and eight-course menus at $208++ and $258++ respectively.

Most notable on the menu are his signature dishes – the Cévennes onion in four ways, My Favourite Vegetable and the Oignon Jamboree , featuring five alliums, Oscietra prestige caviar and Légumes essence.

Restaurant Euphoria is located at 76 Tras St, Singapore 790151.

Open Tue – Sat, 6.30pm – 11pm. Closed Sun – Mon.

RAPPU

This Japanese hand roll bar is dedicated to delivering an unrivalled dining experience, with proper seaweed, sushi rice, quality ingredients and a big venue with groovy tunes.

Their menu is lean and focused, with just six rolls on their set menu (Hotate, Kampachi, Salmon, Toro, Crab and Engawa) for $36.

Their premium item, the High Roller ($28), sees Wagyu or Toro topped with uni, ikura and caviar, with gold-flaked sake. You can also get a Sake Pairing flight of six for just $18.

RAPPU is located at 52 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089516.

Open Tue – Fri, 5.30pm – 10.30pm, Sat 12pm – 3.30pm and 5.30pm – 10.30pm, Sunday 12pm – 3.30pm and 5.30pm – 10pm.

Closed Mon.

1-ATICO

1-GROUP, the minds behind iconic nightlife location 1-Altitude, have taken over the space vacated by Salt Grill & Sky Bar.

Sitting 56 storeys above Orchard Road with unparalleled views across the city, 1-ATICO consists of three concepts paying homage to the element of fire.

At FIRE, look forward to Argentinian wood-fired asado dining with superior ingredients and top-shelf meats while FLNT doles out Japanese-Peruvian sumiyaki bar with elevated cocktails. The Ultra-Lounge will be a vibrant entertainment powerhouse, opening in 2021.

1-ATICO is located at 2 Orchard Turn, #55-01 ION Orchard, Singapore 238801.

Open Mon – Sun, 10am – 10pm.

Miznon

Ever tried Israeli food? This contemporary casual eatery hailing from Tel Aviv has arrived to Singapore. Miznon presents iterations of chewy, fragrant pita bread, combined with sides made with good ingredients, skilled culinary skills and a touch of showmanship.

Try the Ratatouille ($17), a hearty meat-free pita with hardboiled eggs, eggplant, zucchini, tomato, carrot and onion stew and the Batata ($12), a baked sweet potato wrapped in parchment, served with a side of sour cream for a tangy contrast.

Miznon is located at 6 Stanley St, #01-01, Singapore 068725, p. +65 9015 5319.

Open Mon – Sat, 11am – 11pm. Closed Sun.

Bars

Junior the Pocket Bar

Having reopened on Ann Siang Hill recently, hidden behind Maxi Coffee, this 25-seater bar works with local artists and craft producers to showcase the flavours and traditions of the world’s great drinking cultures.

They’ve brought over the previous concept, Washi, and its origami cocktails at $25 like The Unicorn – think Hokkaido milk, strawberry black forest gin, earl grey, and cognac.

They’ve also introduced a new section on the menu, Junior’s Homebrew & Highballs, where low concept, flavour-driven house-fermented beverages are serves with ($21) or without alcohol ($13).

Junior the Pocket Bar is located at 6 Ann Siang Hill, Singapore 069787, p. +65 8121 1462.

Open Mon – Sat, 5.30pm – 10.30pm.

Yeast Side

This brand new bar at King Albert Park will be serving up sourdough bread, hand-stretched pizza and a rotating selection of twelve craft beers on tap.

As they work on bread and pizza R&D in the meantime, they’re collaborating with Furu Bowl with a dinner menu takeover for the month of December.

From Thursdays to Sundays, pick up their wagyu quinoa bowls, sure to fill you up with MBS 3-5 Wagyu Rump cap, garlic butter quinoa, plenty of pickled flavours, teriyaki shiitake and an onsen egg.

Yeast Side is located at 9 King Albert Park, #01-09, Singapore 598332.

Open Wed – Sun, 4pm – 11pm.

Cafes

French Fold

This new all-day dining destination by Merci Marcel Group is an ideal place for leisurely meals, catchups and even business meetings with a menu of traditional French galettes and crepes.

Made with imported buckwheat flour, their gluten-free galettes are filled with high-quality ingredients from France.Try a classic combination of Ham, Sunny Side Up Egg, Sautéed Mushrooms and Comté Cheese ($17), or get adventurous with the Wild Trout, Leek Fondue and Lime ($19).

Expect an extensive drinks list that includes organic wines, ciders and original cocktails – see our review here .

French Fold is located at 204 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068640, P. +65 6970 7626.

Open Mon – Sun, 8am – 10.30pm.

East Coast Commune

All about comfort and cosiness, the menu at East Coast Commune skews wholesome and comforting, with speciality coffee, cold-pressed juices, hearty sandwiches, fresh daily bakes, and pasta.

Try their Fish Sourdough Sandwich, made with smoked barramundi, ponzu, kangkong, garlic chive cream cheese and pickled shallot, or their Pink Sauce with Prawn, made with linguine, tiger prawn, tomato cream sauce, baby spinach, chilli and sesame.

Not only are they vegan-friendly, they’ve gone out of the way to be parent-friendly with a private room for both nursing and baby changing.

East Coast Commune is located at 1000 ECP, #01-03, Singapore 449876, p. +65 8950 4142.

Open Wed – Mon, 9am – 6pm. Closed Tue.