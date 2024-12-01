Just opened December 2024: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month

December brings an exciting wave of new dining and drinking destinations in Singapore, with fresh concepts designed to thrill food lovers, cocktail enthusiasts, and those seeking a unique experience.

Whether you're seeking a cosy cafe to unwind, a rooftop bar with stunning views, or a unique themed space that blends dining with entertainment, there's something for everyone.

Get ready to explore some of the freshest and most dynamic venues in the city this holiday season with new restaurants, cafes and bars below!

Restaurants

C.O.T.U.

C.O.T.U (Centre of the Universe) is set to redefine Singapore's entertainment and lifestyle scene with the opening of its innovative Skytower atop CapitaGreen. Spanning 18,000 sq ft over two levels, the venue blends the energy of New York with Tokyo's neon allure, offering an immersive mix of workspaces, fine dining, nightlife, and a rooftop pool.

Signature experiences include Little Birdie, an intimate cocktail bar led by a world-class mixologist; Enso Steakhouse, a modern Japanese grill helmed by a Michelin-starred chef; Whisper Room, a live entertainment cocktail bar; Dashi Go Go, a Neo-Tokyo-inspired ultra lounge; and Dashi Sky Pool, an open-air oasis with panoramic views.

Exclusive lifetime memberships offer bespoke privileges, marking C.O.T.U the new spot for a luxurious time in Singapore.

C.O.T.U is located at located at CapitaGreen, Raffles Place, Levels, 138 Market St, #38 & 39, Singapore 048946. Find out more on their website.

One Prawn & Co (New Bahru)

One Prawn & Co has opened its doors at New Bahru, bringing modern Asian seafood with bold flavours and innovative techniques. Led by Chef Gwyneth, whose culinary journey spans top kitchens like Burnt Ends and Zhup Zhup — yummy prawn noodles! — this restaurant features a seafood focused wood-fired menu that blends the best of East and West.

Signature dishes include the 14 Days Dry-aged Kingfish and Pickled Papaya Slaw (S$46++), the crispy Prawn Toast on Sourdough (S$16++), and the OPC Signature Haddock Burger (S$24++) which features a lightly battered Haddock between house-made brioche buns.

If you are missing the umami from their Macpherson prawn noodles, reach for the Live Spiny Lobster Poached Rice (S$98++). Make sure to try some of their fun cocktails, like the Ah Ma's Cheng Teng (S$23++) - a rum sphere in a bowl.

One Prawn & Co New Bahru is located at 46 Kim Yam Rd, #01-10, Singapore 239351, p.+65 8366 0130. Open Wed - Fri 11am -3pm & 6pm - 10pm, Sat - Sun 11am -10pm. Closed Mon & Tue.

Wild Blaze

Wild Blaze, a modern steakhouse redefining classic comfort fare, has opened its doors on Tras Street. Helmed by chef-owner Nic Wong, the 44-seat restaurant offers an elegant dining experience in a bright, welcoming space.

Known for its dry-aging expertise, Wild Blaze features premium meats, including award-winning Rubia Gallega beef (S$308), grilled over charcoal for bold flavours. Signature dishes include Beef Tenderloin Pithivier (S$98 for 2 pax), Beef Burger (S$36), and elevated French Onion Soup (S$18).

Non-meat options like Dover Sole (S$58) and indulgent sides like Mac & Cheese Gratin (S$16) complement the menu, along with desserts like Raspberry Mille-Feuille (S$18) and a curated wine list.

Wild Blaze is located at 66 Tras St, Singapore 079005. Open daily 11.30am-2.30pm, 6pm-10pm.

Cygnet

QT Hotels & Resorts introduces Cygnet, its signature bar and grill in Singapore, blending the vibrant energy of a Manhattan steakhouse with warm, sophisticated charm.

Open from morning through evening, the venue evolves throughout the day, featuring Chef Sean Connolly's ingredient-driven menu with highlights like Tajima Wagyu Rump (S$125++), Riverine Rib Eye (S$110++), and signature Duck Fat Roast Potatoes (S$20++). Complementing the dining experience are New York-inspired cocktails with theatrical table-side service and an extensive wine list offering over 30 options by the glass.

Cygnet is located at 35 Robinson Rd, Singapore 068898. Open daily 6.30am-10.30am (breakfast), 12pm-3pm (lunch), 5.30pm-11pm (dinner).

Fu Yuan

Fu Yuan Dining, located in Clarke Quay, offers a refined take on Teochew and Cantonese cuisine with a modern twist.

Signature dishes like Marinated Raw Crab, (S$88) Crispy 'Bing Chuan' Brinjal (S$20), and Teochew-style Pan-Fried Oyster Omelette (S$18) highlight the use of premium, fresh ingredients, including live seafood and specially sourced produce.

The restaurant blends traditional techniques, like double-boiling and braising, with creative presentations, offering a diverse menu that spans seafood, meats, and classic Chinese dishes like Poached Rice with Seafood (S$88 / S$178) and Mashed Taro 'Orh Nee' (S$7).

With an elegant venue, Fu Yuan promises a warm yet sophisticated dining experience.

Fu Yuan is located at 3A River Valley Road #01-01C/01D, Singapore 179020. Open daily 12pm-2.30pm, 5pm-11pm.

Cafes

Eclaire & Savoir Cafe

Éclaire Atelier introduces its new space, Eclaire & Savoir Cafe, combining a retail and cafe experience. Guests can enjoy an all-day brunch menu and afternoon tea served with exquisite Hermes tableware at Savoir Cafe, or browse the latest Hermes bags at Éclaire Atelier, all in one convenient location.

Highlights include the refined American Breakfast (S$28), Savoir Club Sandwich (S$28), and a rich Smoked Duck Pasta (S$32). Savour a perfect afternoon with their new Afternoon Tea Set (S$58++ per pax), or for free to customers who have previously purchased a bag from Éclaire Atelier.

Treat yourself to a unique dining experience in a cosy, stylish setting today.

Eclaire & Savoir Cafe is located at 313 Orchard Rd, #04 - 22, Singapore 238895. Open Mon-Thu 10am-9pm, Fri-Sun 10am-10pm.

Nomads

Nomads, Singapore's newest camping-themed cafe, is now open at Seletar Aerospace Park, offering a unique glamping-inspired dining experience just steps away from Paws & Play, the city's largest outdoor dog playground.

This cosy cafe serves a delicious all-day Western menu with a camping twist, featuring signature dishes like the Backpackers Breakfast Burrito (S$18) and the Eat Like a Nomads Platter (S$88).

With its outdoor-inspired ambiance, pet-friendly space, and live music performances, Nomads is the perfect spot to relax, enjoy great food, and soak in the fun atmosphere.

Nomads is located at 2, The Oval, Seletar Aerospace Park, Singapore 797860. Open Mon, Wed-Thu 11 am-11pm, Fri-Sat 8.30am-12am, Sun 8.30am-11pm. Closed on Tue.

Bars

Basilico Bar

Basilico Bar at Conrad Singapore Orchard redefines Italian hospitality as the city's first vermouth-focused bar, offering an immersive aperitivo experience.

A natural extension of the award-winning Basilico, the bar serves a curated menu of vermouths, grappas, and handcrafted cocktails, including the Martini Ghiacciato (S$26) and the Caffe Freddo (S$24), alongside a dedicated Negroni programme including the Claypot Rested Negroni (S$25) aged in amphora. Guests can also enjoy a unique Vermouth and Cheese Pairing Experience (S$40-S$60), featuring over 40 artisanal cheeses.

With Italian-inspired bar bites like Pizzetta Fritta (S$18) and Polpette al Sugo (S$22), and creative mixology led by Head Bartender Oliver Jaime Garcia, Basilico Bar invites guests to unwind and savour the essence of Italy's cocktail and culinary culture.

Basilico Bar is located at 1 Cuscaden Rd, Conrad Singapore Orchard, Level 2, Singapore 249715. Open daily 3pm to 10.30pm.

Baia

Baia, the latest rooftop dining lounge by ilLido Group and renowned chef Beppe De Vito, opens at Esplanade Mall, offering stunning panoramic views of Marina Bay and the city.

This sophisticated venue, which accommodates up to 136 guests indoors and 72 al fresco, delivers a high-end lifestyle experience with expertly curated cocktails by Proof & Co, the team behind iconic bars like Singapore's 28 HongKong Street.

Baia's food menu features indulgent small plates, including raw bar selections, gourmet pizzas, and charcoal-grilled specialties, with highlights like Seared Bluefin Tuna with Oscietra Caviar (S$26) and Lobster Lollipops (S$22). For dessert, guests can enjoy treats like Profiteroles with Hazelnut Chantilly (S$18) and Tiramisu with Moka Cream (S$18).

Baia is located at Level 4, Esplanade Mall, 8 Raffles Avenue, SG 039802. Open Sun-Thu 5pm-1am, Fri-Sat 5pm-2am.

This article was first published in City Nomads.