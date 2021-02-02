Just opened February 2021: New restaurants, bars, and cafes in Singapore this month

The month of February brings with it much to celebrate, from Chinese New Year to Valentine’s Day , and we have an exciting lineup of restaurants perfect for a special day out.

Indulge in some comforting Japanese fare or Singaporean classics, or treat yourself to a luxurious omakase . Thirsty? Enjoy a delicious pint or two.

New restaurants in Singapore

1. Moonbow

Joining the star-studded lineup of Demsey Hill is Moonbow , a restaurant serving up modern European cuisine with an Asian flair.

From picture-perfect pastel and champagne hued interiors to impeccably crafted ceramic tableware, this restaurant is a visual treat from beginning to end.

Helmed by Chef Heman Tan, highlights of the menu include the Tomahaw k de Swine ($68++), a unique four day aged untrimmed tomahawk chop from a nine to ten-month young pig, and a Iberico pork and foie gras Scotch Egg & Tomato Bruschetta ($21) available exclusively during brunch hours.

Moonbow is located at Block 10 Dempsey Rd, #01-21, Singapore 247700, p. +65 9010 2717. Open Mon — Fri 11.30am — 3pm and 6pm — 10.30pm, Sat — Sun 10am — 3pm and 6pm — 10.30pm.

2. Hashida Singapore

Master sushi chef Kenjiro ‘Hatch’ Hashida collaborates with OUE Restaurants to bring us a new omakase fine-dining venture on Amoy Street.

Hashida Singapore embraces the theme of Sandō, the pathway leading from the outermost to the innermost parts of a Shinto shrine. Boasting a dining hall and two private rooms, each the site of a unique chef’s table setting with inspirations ranging from Asian to European to American. An intimate epicurean journey awaits.

Hashida Singapore is located at 77 Amoy Street, Singapore 069896, p. +65 8129 5336. Open Tue 7pm —10.30pm and Wed — Sun 12pm — 3pm and 7pm — 10.30pm.

3. Yum Sing!

Instead of saying cheers, we express ourselves in Singapore with a boisterous “yum sing!”, which is the uniquely Singaporean party spirit that this restaurant evokes.

Paying homage to everything that makes our country different, Yum Sing! boasts a menu full of hawker favourites, local-inspired tipples, and a thoughtfully curated interior evoking 1960s Singapore.

Feast on crispy and juicy Oyster Omelette ($12), fragrant “Moonlight” Dried Beef Hor Fun ($12), and sinfully addictive Salted Egg Fish Skin ($8) as you sip on their signature Yum Sling ($18), a bright and tart pineapple take on the Singapore Sling.

Yum Sing! is located at Block B, #01-06/07, Clarke Quay, 3 River Valley Road, Singapore 179021, p. +65 6261 6463. Open daily 4pm — 10.30pm.

4. Rockon Tokyo

Obanzai — or the Japanese cuisine native to Kyoto — is a bit of a rare find in Singapore’s sushi and yakitori-forward Japanese establishments, but the somewhat ironically named Rockon Tokyo displays it in all its glory.

Fresh, seasonal ingredients from Kyoto are woven into homely, comfortable dishes on the exciting Omakase Menu ($88). An especially indulgent choice is the Rock On! Tokyo Treasure Box ($106), whose crown jewel is a Tamago Kake Gohan , Japanese rice topped with an egg and a generous mound of white truffle shavings.

Rockon Tokyo is located at 106 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088525, p. +65 9731 1136. Open Tue — Sun 5pm — 10.30pm.

New bars in Singapore

1. Beats Bites & Cocktails

Enjoy a delicious night out at Beats Bites & Cocktails in the buzzy Bukit Pasoh neighbourhood.

The beverage menu showcases classic cocktails with a modern touch, like the Purple Rain ($25++), an eclectic and vibrant concoction of hibiscus and butterfly pea-infused gin, sūpāsawā foam, elderflower liqueur, and flower foam, a fitting tribute to the the musical icon Prince.

Accompanying the tipples is a Devialet powered DJ setup and a number of flavourful bincho-tan grilled bites.

Beats Bites & Cocktails is located at 8 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089822, p. +65 6221 3880. Open Tue — Sun 4.30pm — 10.30pm.

2. Mikkeller Bar Singapore

Internationally-acclaimed Danish brewery Mikkeller returns to Singapore in partnership with Smith Street Taps, popping up in the stall in Chinatown Complex Food Centre previously occupied by Smith Street Taps & Friends.

Offering 10 beers on tap and a curated list of bottles and cans, opening specials at Mikkeller Bar Singapore include brews like the Fruits of the Sun Berliner and Resting Brew Face, a hoppy beast of a New England-style double IPA. Taps will be rotating, so rest assured each visit brings with it a unique experience.

Mikkeller Bar Singapore is located at #02-058 Chinatown Complex Food Centre, 335 Smith Street, Singapore 050335. Open Tue — Fri 5.30pm — 9.30pm and Sat 2pm — 9.30pm.

3. Sakemaru Artisan Sake Hideout

Artisan sake online boutique Sakemaru brings us an elegant bar featuring good food and good sake — what more could we want?

Their food menu features modern Kappo-style Japanese cuisine like Oyster and Scallop al Ajillo, a Spanish tapas-style garlicky chilli dish served with a toasted baguette, and Dried Fig Mascarpone , a fig and sherry-flavoured mascarpone enjoyed on bread.

The best part: each dish gets an artisanal sake pairing, allowing you to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Sakemaru Artisan Sake Hideout is located at 55 South Bridge Road, Singapore 058686, p. +65 6513 2789. Open Mon — Sat 3pm — 11pm.

New cafes in Singapore

1. Green Common

The folks behind incredible plant-based creations like OmniMeat are back with a new venture, the Green Common : a one-stop culinary destination for plant-based eating.

This eatery-slash-grocery stocks over 50 plant-based products from vegan meats to cheeses, and also offers a curated menu of affordable and delicious vegan-friendly dishes.

Enjoy plant-based takes on our favourite local staples like their Hainanese Trick’en Rice ($16++) as well as other comfort classics from Meatless Meatballs ($10++) to Omni Musubi ($9++).

Green Common is located at VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-169/170, Singapore 098585, p. +65 6513 5808. Open daily 11am — 2pm and 6pm — 10pm.

2. Alchemist at The Mill

Popular specialty coffee brand Alchemist has set up shop at yet another industrial space in Bukit Merah. You don’t need to worry about getting lost, because this building’s unique gothic architecture – designed by the same folks behind Parkview Square – definitely draws the eye.

Sip on some quality coffee brewed from beans fresh from their roastery and nosh on pastries from local micro-bakery Bakehouse; expect crowd favourites like Butter Croissant ($4) and Pain au Chocolate ($4.50).

Alchemist at The Mill is located at 5 Jalan Kilang #02-02, Singapore 159405. Open daily 9am — 6pm.

3. Main Street Commissary

Located in the heart of Little India, Main Street Commissary is a quaint and cosy coffee nook. Pick between the usual caffeinated suspects like your Latte ($4.50), Espresso ($3.5), and Chai ($7), and complete your meal with one of their delicious cakes (think ondeh ondeh, lychee rose, and more).

If you’re after something a little more savoury, a warm sandwich or something from their salad bar should be just the ticket.

Main Street Commissary is located at 81 Rowell Road, Singapore 208014, p. +65 8133 7644. Open Mon — Sat 9am — 5pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.