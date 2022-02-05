Just opened February 2022: New restaurants, bars, and cafes this month

Even as we charge full steam ahead into the festive season, Singapore’s dining scene never stops buzzing with fresh faces.

A stylish new spot for a pizza party, a gloriously stinky café dedicated to Singapore’s national fruit, a Korean butcher and eatery rolled into one – these are the new restaurants, bars and cafes in Singapore to check out this February.

Restaurants

Milano Pizza & Wine

The folks behind Bar Milano and Pasta Bar are back with another promising Italian concept. Milano Pizza & Wine is all about sourdough pies in fun flavours, paired with a wine selection spotlighting Italy’s indigenous grapes. Their Neo-Neapolitan sourdough pizzas are a slice of chewy heaven, slow-fermented for 24 hours and baked at 400 degrees for a charred crust. Toppings run funky with the likes of Potato & Caviar (S$36) and Korea Town (S$32), which involves Korean-style short ribs and housemade kimchi.

Milano Pizza & Wine is located at 10 Craig Rd, Singapore 089670, p. +65 8920 4100. Open Mon-Wed 6pm–10.30pm, Thurs-Sun 12pm–2pm & 6pm–10.30pm.

NOX – Dine in the Dark

After a five-month hiatus, NOX – Dine in the Dark is set to return with a refreshed experience and a brand-new address on Club Street. Its iconic concept remains the same: a tasting experience in a pitch-black dining room, which lights the way for an exploration of your food with smell, touch, taste, and sound alone. Guided by visually impaired hosts, you’ll taste your way through 12 mystery dishes in three courses, complete with cocktail pairings developed by Sam Wong.

NOX – Dine in the Dark is located at 83 Club Street, Singapore 069451, p. +65 6298 0708. Open daily 6pm–10.30pm.

Aether House

CBD warriors now have a new spot to wine down in suitably chic style at Aether House. Launched by French wine retailer Aether Wines & Spirits, this French-inspired bistro and wine bar is a bright, sleek haven on the ground floor of SO/ Sofitel. Pop by for a Parisian-style sandwich for lunch, or sit down to petits plats curated by Chef Laurent Brouard after work. You’ll find dainty French plates like L’Octopus de Méditerranée (S$24) – an octopus carpaccio – and Le Foie Gras (S$32) on sourdough toast, complemented by a sprawling list of wines by the glass.

Aether House is located at 35 Robinson Rd, #01-05/06/07, Singapore 068876, p. +65 6592 0102. Open Mon-Sat 11am–10.30pm. Closed Sun.

The Butcher’s Dining

Singapore has no shortage of Aussie- and European-style butchers, but here comes one for the Korean-loving carnivores. A retail and all-day dining spot rolled in one, The Butcher’s Dining specializes in Korean cuts of meat, carved by Head Chef and experienced butcher Heba Kim. Here, you can pick up quality meats from Australia, New Zealand, Spain, and the US which are suited for Asian cuisine, along with meal kits of Korean classics like Galbi-jjim. Alternatively, head to the dining area to feast on modern Korean dishes minus the cooking fuss. Think Spicy Pork Kimbap wash downed with Iced Korean Pine Needle Tea.

The Butcher’s Dining is located at 593 Havelock Rd, #01-03, Singapore 169641, p. +65 6970 3898. Open daily 10.30am–8pm.

Fei Lou Fatt

With its lip-smackingly rich prawn noodles, it’d be all too easy to turn into ‘fei lou fatt’ – Cantonese for ‘prosperous fat man’ – at this eatery. The man behind the cheeky name is Tay King Huak, founder of the beloved White Restaurant chain. Seeking a better use for discarded prawn heads from White Restaurant’s kitchen, he created his own prawn noodle recipe with an umami-packed broth, launching a short-lived stall dubbed ‘Sembawang Prawn Noodles’ back in 2011. Fei Lou Fatt is this stall’s successor, serving up belly-warming bowls of Big Prawn and Braised Pork Ribs Noodles and Big Prawn-zuke inspired by the Japanese ochazuke.

Fei Lou Fatt is located at 928 Upper Thomson Rd, Singapore 787121. The eatery is slated to open on 8 February 2022.

Bars

Underground Taps

Need a pint after a tough workday? Newly opened in The Providore Downtown, Underground Taps will get your spirits hopping with a rotating lineup of four beers on tap, along with more than 65 bottled and canned craft brews. Expect labels from around the world, from Aussie mavericks Bodriggy Brewing Company and Toronto’s Collective Arts Brewing, to Nordic brewery Sori Brewing. To pair, you’ll have European-style bar bites whipped up by The Providore’s kitchen – cheese and charcuterie platters, a Mediterranean Dip Platter (S$18) with toasted pita, and more.

Underground Taps is located at 6A Shenton Way, The Providore Downtown, #B1-08 OUE Downtown Gallery, Singapore 068815, p. +65 6221 7056. Open Mon-Fri 5pm–10.30pm.

Cafes

99 Old Trees

Freshly relocated from their Owen Road spot, 99 Old Trees’ new café in the Keong Saik area is more chic than ever. This durian haven has built a name not only for their fresh durians from Pahang, but also for decadent durian desserts crafted by sister brand Stinky. Their newest sweet treats are the Stinky Bomb (S$1.80 per piece) – a flavour bomb of Mao Shan Wang flesh in a crisp choux – and the Stinky Roll (from S$6.50 per quarter piece), which involves a satisfyingly thick layer of Mao Shan Wang flesh and French custard cream rolled up in airy Japanese sponge.

99 Old Trees is located at 1 Teo Hong Rd, Singapore 088321, p. +65 9822 2495. Open daily 12pm–9pm.

Surrey Hills Café

Westies won’t need to trek to town for gourmet groceries any longer. Tucked in Jurong, Surrey Hills Grocer boasts an Australian specialty marketplace alongside an alfresco café, a bakery, and even a florist bar. Fill your cart with choice Australian produce, including brands like Stonebarn Truffle and Rich Glen Olive Oil available in Singapore for the first time. Once you’ve ticked off your grocery list, reward yourself with brunch at the pet-friendly Surrey Hills Café. Think brunch plates with unique Aussie touches, from Crayfish Benny (S$24) to Steak Sandwich (S$27) stuffed with Australian King Island sirloin, along with cuppas from Proud Mary Coffee.

Surrey Hills Café is located at 511 Upper Jurong Rd, #01-01, Singapore 638366, p. +65 9040 1840. Open Tues-Sun 11am–3pm & 6pm–9pm.

GelatiAmo

Ice-cream lovers have plenty to scream about with the launch of GelatiAmo, a gelato café by Chef Loris of Ristorante Pietrasanta. Not far from the renowned Italian restaurant in one-north, GelatiAmo is all about fresh, authentic gelato made with no premixes, colouring, or preservatives. You can expect classics like Pistachio and Ferrero Rocher (from S$4.20 for a single scoop), but what’s really special is the Mascarpone Aged Balsamic, inspired by the crowd-favourite cheesecake from Ristorante Pietrasanta. To amp up the sugar rush, opt to have your scoop with their square cinnamon-coated doughnuts (S$6.50).

GelatiAmo is located at 1 Fusionopolis Way, Connexis #B1-11, Singapore 138632, p. +65 9232 6645. Open daily 11am–8.30pm.

Top Image: Surrey Hills Grocer