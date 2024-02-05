Just opened February 2024: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month

Be it your next date night spot or a hangout with friends – Singaporeans are always on the hunt for whats new and happening. And we’re bringing you the 411 on the latest new openings including gorgeous Mediterranean restaurants, cafes serving up trendy Japanese vibes, and the hyped cocktail bars impressing imbibers all around town. Here’s what’s just opened in Singapore:

Restaurants

Tribal

A new modern Asian grill by Ebb & Flow Group, Tribal is an inaugural concept at Mondrian Singapore Duxton. Emphasising communal dining, the restaurant features wood-fired dishes influenced by various Asian cuisines with inventive small plates, substantial dishes for sharing, and unique desserts. The dining spot also introduces its own distribution line powered by online grocer, Modern Provision, to create a self-sustaining ecosystem, reduce food waste, counter supply shocks, and eliminate middlemen. Some menu highlights includes Nasi Ulam-based Sharing Rice Pots (S$58-S$88), inspired by Indonesian-Malaysian Claypot Rice and Japanese Donabe, Gai Yang barbecue marinade seasoned Santori Organic Kampung Chicken (S$42), and Balinese Blue Fin Tuna Collar (market price). Tribal’s cocktail menu also boasts 7 spice-infused cocktails, whilst its wine list offers over 160 labels with biodynamic, organic, and sustainable options. Not to mention a varied assortment of Sake, and non-alcoholic sippers.

Roia

Nestled in Singapore’s Unesco World Heritage Botanic Gardens’ E.J.H. Corner House, Roia is a new gastronomic gem transforming this iconic building into a fine dining restaurant. Drawing inspiration from the river Roya that winds through France and Italy, Chef Priyam Chatterjee, hailing from the cultural hub of British India and having apprenticed with renowned European chefs, introduces his unique fusion of culinary tradition and contemporary innovation in his debut Singaporean signature (S$188++) and experience (S$288++) menus. Dishes such as Snowfall in Singapore and Fungi & Corner, showcase the chef’s imaginative approach and reflect personal experiences and influences. Alternatively, Corner’s Flowers, featuring deep-sea protein and inspired by artists Jackson Pollock and Damien Hirst, exemplifies Chef Priyam’s lifelong passion for art, culminating in a menu that harmoniously blends diverse influences into a captivating culinary journey.

Jiak Kim House

At Jiak Kim House, an exciting addition by The Brewerkz Group, diners immerse themselves in a modern Asian dining experience, all within a unique 1920s conservation warehouse along the iconic Singapore river. Seamlessly blending East and West, past and present – The venue, formerly housing a landmark nightclub, now offers a warm and surprising ambiance that artfully combines heritage with modernity. Chef-Partner Seow Tzi Qin (Chef TQ) leads the culinary team, presenting innovative Modern Asian cuisine inspired by the locale’s rich history, including Kam Heong Sambal Grouper (S$40), Garum Quail Panggang (S$46) and desserts like the ethereal Snow Peak (S$22) and Buah Keluak Black Forest (S$22). Also worth a try are the handcrafted cocktails such as Emperor State (S$26) crafted with homemade durian liqueur and The Asian ‘Banana’ (S$26), complete the culinary journey. A lunch set menu and a carefully-curated selection of non-alcoholic alternatives are also available.

Jiak Kim House is located at 5 Jiak Kim Street, #01-16 &17, Singapore 169426, p. +65 9831 5430. Open Mon-Sat 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11pm. Closed on Sun.

Moxie

This month, Siri House had introduced MOXIE, a modern Mediterranean dining and lifestyle destination transforming a historic clubhouse into a vibrant beach house just few minutes from Tiong Bahru. MOXIE, embraces togetherness with its communal atmosphere and celebrates coastal culinary journeys, and offers a haven for lounging, grazing, and gathering throughout the day. The restaurant’s Modern Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, crafted by Group Executive Chef Steven Chou, features fresh produce-driven plates, vibrant flavours, and textures that pay homage to the sun-kissed region like Harissa spiced lamb-stuffed Grilled Courgettes (S$12), Saganaki (S$18) with Kefalotyri cheese and pistachio dukkah, and Umami Rice (S$46) with clams, mussels, octopus, and grilled tiger prawns. MOXIE also offers an array of lifestyle products created in collaboration with local makers and hosts workshops and masterclasses.

Allora Ristorante and Bar

Making its debut at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, Allora Ristorante and Bar is Singapore’s newest culinary destination. Infused with the sophistication of northern Italian cities and the breezy ambiance of the southern Italian coastline, Allora offers a multi-sensory experience. Executive Chef Stefano Sanna infuses the menu with honest and comforting Italian fare inspired by his family’s regional cuisine. Allora’s hybrid buffet-a-la-carte concept spotlights genuine and flavorful dishes, featuring handcrafted pizzas, artisanal pastas, and a diverse array of antipasti. Signature dishes include Polpo & Patate (S$24), Brasato 3 Pepi (S$32) which is a homemade braised beef ravioli, the burrata topped Bari Pizza (S$34) , and Bologna (S$75 for 2 pax), a crunchy bread-crusted veal cutlet topped with Mortadella and Parmigiano Reggiano. To accompany the meal, look forward to a curated collection of fine wines, spirits, and unique cocktails.

Allora Ristorante and Bar is located at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, Level 1 (Terminal 3), 75 Airport Boulevard Singapore 819664, p. +65 6823 5354. Open daily 6.30am-12am.

Cafes

Warabimochi Kamakura

Warabimochi Kamakura, renowned for its warabimochi desserts and drinks, is set to delight fans in Singapore with its first Southeast Asian outlet at One Holland Village. With over 50 successful stores in Japan, the brand’s innovative approach combines traditional Japanese warabimochi with diverse flavours in a convenient drinkable format. The Warabimochi Drinks feature a smooth and silky base, with best-sellers such as Strawberry Yogurt (from S$7.90), Strawberry Milk (from S$7.90), Asakawa-En Matcha (from S$6.40), Tenku No Hojicha (from S$6.40), and Coffee Milk (from $5.90). To celebrate its debut in Singapore, Warabimochi Kamakura offers a 1-for-1 promotion on select drinks, available exclusively from Feb 3 to 5, 2024, with a limit of two redemptions per pax, while stocks last.

AMI Patisserie

AMI Patisserie, led by Chef Makoto Arami, introduces the Japanese concept of Tsudo (都度) – anytime, all the time, whenever – to Singapore’s dessert scene. Situated within a Kyoto-style wooden townhouse, Kyo Machiya, this physical concept expands on AMI Patisserie’s successful online debut in July 2021. The standalone patisserie cafe redefines the role of pastries as the main star in a gastronomic experience, offering an à la carte collection featuring signature tartes, choux, parfaits, desserts, viennoiseries, and savoury croissants. Additionally, the Tsudoi Dining Room presents a Chef’s Table Discovery Experience, a six-course pastry-led tasting menu ($118++ per pax) showcasing seasonal Japanese and European produce. Chef Makoto uniquely combines French techniques with distinctly Japanese qualities for a fulfilling gastronomic journey.

AMI patisserie is located at 27 Scotts Road, Singapore 228222, p. +65 8907 6146. Open Tue-Fri 11.30am-6pm, Sat-Sun 11am-6pm.

Bars

SSAL



For an intimate space, that reveals a bountiful of Korean flavours, SSAL has got to be you next bar haunt. Co-Founder, JoJo Minseok and Head Bartender Minji has created a cocktail programme that showcases honest Korean produce, enhanced by traditional and modern techniques. Needless to say, you’ll find a plethora of rice- inspired drinks here – from soju, to sakes and rice-based spirits. Mitsugaru (S$23++) sports the likes of Ceylon Arrack, Creme de cacao and Homemade SSAL cream, served on a bed of toasted rice, whilst Bae (S$23++) is a refreshing combination of Futsu-Shu and SSAL Sparkling pear. Alternatively, the fruity Dongchimi (S$23++) is gets its name from the hero ingredient; the Korean Radish. Pair with bites like Kimchi Pancake (S$25++), Bibimbap (S$25++) or luscious Westholme Wagyu Ribeye (S$75++).

SSAL is located at 98 Club St, Singapore 069467. Open Tue-Sat 6pm-12am. Closed on Mon & Sun.

Cha Chaan Teng

Nestled in the happening streets of Jalan Besar, Cha Chaan Teng (CCT) seamlessly fuses the ambiance of 1990s Hong Kong cinema with the authentic flavours of Hong Kong’s cha chaan tengs (tea restaurant). The menu features tapas-style offerings and familiar staples in bite-sized delights. Some stars include Har Cheong Tin Gai (S$13.90) featuring frog legs and a house-fermented shrimp paste, or the reimagined open-faced Chun Gyun (S$13.90) spring rolls with a sweet-spicy twist. Traditional HK-style Siu Yuk (S$13.90) , Siu Aap (S$16.90) , and Char Siu (S$13.90) showcase crispy bites, air-dried roasted duck with a 48-hour process, and marinated overnight barbecued pork belly. As night falls, CCT’s cocktails shine with creative concoctions like Tong Pak Fu (S$18) blending gold rum, smoked plum-infused Coca Cola, and rendered duck fat for a refreshing smoky finish. The playful Nei Hoi Sum Jau Ho (S$22) combines gin, pomelo sago syrup, and lemon juice, while 24-flavour tea transforms into a milk punch with a hawthorn CO2 foam in Nei Tai Mm Dou (S$22).

Cha Chaan Teng is located at 284 Lavender Street, Singapore 338802, p. +65 97720752. Open Mon-Wed, Fri-Sun 5pm-late. Closed on Thu.

Side Door



With an ambiance that radiates homely vibes, tuck in for a cozy respite at Side Door, by Tryson Quek and Bannie Kang. Staying on theme, the menu at the café-bar also keeps things casual with a list of comfort food like Dumplings (S$18) with homemade XO sauce, Double-Fried Fries (S$15) and Chrysanthemum Lemon Pound Cake (S$8) as well as favourites like Shucked Oysters (from S$28) and elevated classics like Escargot (S$22 )and Beef Tartare (S$22). As you indulge in the treats, don’t forget to sip on tipples like the Holy Moly Mary (S$20), A unique cocktail combining the delights of a Moscow Mule and Bloody Mary, or opt for the low ABV East Meets West ($20) for a herbaceous flavour profile. For classic cocktail lovers, the Manhattan is bound to hit the spot, concocted with clarified cream coffee, Korean plum, sweet vermouth, and reserve rye.

Side Door is located at 3 Neil Road, Level 1, Singapore 088805. Open Tue-Sat 3pm- 12am. Closed Mon & Sun.

This article was first published in City Nomads.

ALSO READ: The Guild's new menu cements its reputation for creative comfort food and drink