Just opened January 2023: New restaurants, cafes and bars to try in Singapore

And just like that, we’ve made it to 2023! Needless to say, Singapore’s gastronomic industry not getting left behind. Start your new year with a bang at these newly opened restaurants, cafés and bars in Singapore.

Restaurants

Jyu Gae Bistro

PHOTO: Jyu Gae Bistro

A new bistro to add to your list of late-night supper spots, Jyu Gae is a Taiwanese concept in Bras Basah. Priding itself on creating home-made-like meals the concept offers a soulful and comforting experience.

The affordably-priced bites here range from Taiwanese Ice Cream Popiah ($8.90), to Claypot Braised Pork Rice Set ($12.90) and Jingyi Night Market Hotplate Sizzling Noodle ($15.90). There are also daily live music performances from 8pm onwards to keep the ambiance lively and welcoming.

Jyu Gae Bistro is located at 51 Bras Basah Rd, #01-08 Lazada One, Singapore 189554, p. +65 6517 9822. Open Sun-Thurs 10.30am-12am, Fri & Sat 10.30am-3am.

Ahara

PHOTO: Ahara

Trained to cook the Japanese way, well-known Indian chef Vikramjit Roy’s new venture Ahāra is not to be missed. Cleverly fusing Indian culinary traditions with Japanese finesse, the restaurant is said to advance progressive Asian cuisine in the subcontinent.

Among the umami forward, and fiery dishes are Hay Smoked Oysters with Sol Kadhi boasting herbaceous ingredients like curry leaf, kokum, roasted cumin and zesty kadampuli onion relish.

Alternatively, The Grandeur is a complex one, prepared by encasing chicken in an intricately decorated wholewheat dough and slowly baked in the tandoor to perfection. Guests may choose from the 9-course, Explore ($248++) and 16-course Expedition ($338++) menus.

Ahara is located at 20 Teck Lim Road Singapore 08839, p. +65 9726 9720. Open Tues-Sat 6pm-12am. Closed on Mon.

Yue Bai

PHOTO: Yue Bai

Have set your health as a priority in 2023? At Yue Bai, co-owner and chef Lee Hongwei’s new modern Chinese restaurant, the menu is carefully crafted to deliver holistic wellness for the mind and body. Guided by the principles of dietary therapy expect balanced Southern Chinese dishes and familiar flavours through refreshing renditions.

Opt for the Double-boiled Silkie Chicken Soup ($22), with jasmine flower, dried longan, and wolfberries to calm the mood, and sweetly nourish the body. The classic Teochew dish of Australian Lamb Jelly, BlackBean, Passionfruit-infused Pumpkin ($22) is also intriguing, prepared using traditional methods. Apart from the ala carte menu, the set menus are aligned with the Chinese calendar showcasing dishes that nourish the body according to the changing seasons.

Yue Bai is located at 33 Duxton Road Singapore 089497, p. +65 9721 8055. Open Tues-Sun for lunch between 11:45am-1:45pm (last oder at 2:15pm), and dinner between 5:45pm-8:30pm (last order at 9:15pm). Closed on Mon (except public holiday).

The Pasta Project

PHOTO: The Pasta Project

At only $5.90, you can make paste made to suit your liking and delivered right at your doorstep. Operating from Bistro Bytes i12 Katong and four other cloud kitchens across Singapore, new pasta concept The Pasta Project entices foodies by allowing them to fully customise their pasta – from base to toppings.

For easy ordering, nine Signature Chef’s Creations and House Signatures are also available in dishes like The Ultimate Carbonara, Crunchy Tiger Prawns Aglio Olio and Old Sichuan Mala Chicken Pasta. Noe you can chew, slurp and enjoy your Italian favourite – just how you like it.

The Pasta Project is located at i12 Katong, 112 East Coast Road, #02-12/14, Singapore 428802. Open daily 11.30am-9.30pm. Order online now from the various delivery platforms here.

Cafes

Humble Bakery

PHOTO: Humble Bakery

After its great success online, Humble bakery proudly announces its first physical outlet in One Raffles Place. Dine-in at the café and take a peak at ex-Bakery Brera bakers Guan and Glenn, and baker-partner Xieng Hui dough the brand’s famed scones and roll out a bevy artisanal bakes and more.

Expect to delve into some exquisite flavours like Humble Original ($3.30), Earl Grey & Fig ($3.50), Double Chocolate Kaffir Lime ($3.50), and Parmesan White Chocolate ($3.50). Not forgetting the piah-inspired, mochi-filled scones featuring the Orh Nee (S$4.80), and Peanut ‘Muah Chee’ (S$4.80) flavours. Also keep a lookout for seasonal bakes and treats to amp up celebrations.

Humble Bakery is located at One Raffles Pl, #02-27, Singapore 048616. Open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm, Sat 10am-4pm. Closed on Sun.

Wonders

PHOTO: Wonders

Ang Mo Kio welcomes another ice cream café to its neighbourhood. Wonders is a new mahjong-theme ice cream shop that you have to explore. Donned with funky neon signs and true-to-theme mahjong tiles, even the ice cream flavours are one of a kind.

Imagine exciting flavours like Almonds & Nori, Cacao Nibs and White Chocolate, Chrysanthemum, Gianduja Chocolate, Honey, and Roasted Pistachio (around $4.20 for a single scoop). Upgrade to a Cone ($1.30), Belgian Waffles ($6) or Pandan Mochi Waffles ($6), for that extra crunch. Keep a lookout for seasonal menus items too – we can’t wait to see what’s in store for CNY!

Wonders is located at 128 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, #01-1867, Singapore 560128. Open daily 12pm-11pm.

Bag Me Up Bagel House

PHOTO: Bag Me Up Bagel House

You can’t go wrong with a juicy and chewy bagel on a weekend brunch date. New to the bagel scene in Singapore, Bag Me Up Bagel House is a hidden gem along Everton Park. Already gathering a strong following amongst residents and locals along the neighbourhood, the hole-in-the-wall is run by the same folks behind tea and dessert brand – Artea.

The menu sports the Bag Me Up Signature ($16.50), comprising sweet and savoury unagi, ham, lettuce, and a homemade sauce, as well as the Japanese-inspired Swee N Chic ($12.50) with grilled teriyaki chicken and We Will Wagyu ($16.50), with wagyu beef patty, cheese, and pickles. Pair with coffees or milk teas to complete the breakfast treat.

Bag Me Up Bagel House is located at 2 Everton Park, #01-59B, Singapore 081002. Open Wed – Mon 9.30am–5pm. Closed on Tues.

Bars

ViewDee Thai Bistro Bar

PHOTO: ViewDee Thai Bistro Bar

Thai bistro that nails its drinks and bites? Sign us up! New Thai bistro bar, ViewDee Thai Bistro Bar has landed in Henderson Road and is ready to serve is authentic Thai dishes and drinks. Sip on some bubbling hot Lobster Seafood Porridge doused in heaty Tom Yam or the Royal Thai Fish Head Hot Pot.

Pints of Heineken Silver and other thai beers are bound to make the experience all the more better. Remember to take photos the adorable neon signs to amp-up your insta game too!

ViewDee Thai Bistro Bar is located at 102 Henderson Rd, Singapore 159562. Open Mon-Thurs 12pm-11pm, Fri 12pm-12am, Sat 11.30am-12am, Sun 11.30am-11.30pm.

Tenuta by Park90

PHOTO: Tenuta by Park90

One for wine-fanatics, InterContinental Singapore presents Tenuta by Park90. A polished premier wine bar, the spot is set to offer fine food pairings and organise unforgettable events. Immerse into exciting Old and New World of Italian wines with over 400 labels and 200 wines to try at your disposal.

The wine list comprises wines from over 20 Italian regions – like Veneto, Tuscany, Piedmont, Calabria, Molise and Valle d’Aosta. Some sippers include Coravin’s Cantina Terlano Rarity Pinot Bianco / Alto Adige DOC, Trentino Alto-Adige 2009 ($30 for 100ml, $210 for bottle), and Pozzo del Curato Sagrantino / Montefalco Sagrantino DOCG, Umbria 2014 ($20 for glass, $100 for bottle).

An undoubtable companion to the hotel’s flagship Bistronomic Italian restaurant, Luce by Davide Giacomelli, your next Italian experience is just steps away.

Tenuta by Park90 is located at InterContinental Singapore, The Lobby Lounge, 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966, p. +65 6825 1008. Open daily 5pm-12am (last order for food: 10pm, last order for wine: 11pm).

This article was first published in City Nomads.