Just opened June 2020: New restaurants and bars in Singapore this month

Singapore’s dining landscape looks bleak right now, but life always finds a way – for eateries old and new. Undaunted by circuit breaker woes, this June’s handful of hot new tables run the gamut from hearty street grub to Japanese fine dining to tea-forward tipples.

Who says we can’t have gourmet adventures even when cooped up at home?

New restaurants in Singapore

Wildfire Chicken & Burgers

Back in the gourmet burger game is an old and welcome face: Wildfire Burgers. The three-store franchise went on hiatus from mid-2019, but they’re blazing back from 1 June 2020 with the original head chef at the helm and a fresh lineup of thick, juicy stacks.

Expect plenty of smoke-kissed flavours from their signature binchōtan-fired INKA charcoal grill, along with buckets of moan-worthy fried chicken.

And speaking of smoke, one new special to look forward to is the Applewood Smoked Burnt Cheesecake – an oozy delight with a beautifully burnt top.

Wildfire Chicken & Burgers is located at 80 Bencoolen Street #01-15, Singapore 189655, p. +65 9198 2673. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaways daily 11am – 9pm.

Miss Vanda

Labyrinth chef-owner LG Han is planting new seeds, in the form of casual dining offshoot Miss Vanda. Named for Singapore’s national flower, this street food concept dishes up a melting pot of local favourites – Laksa with Premium Seafood ($28), Wagyu Beef Rendang with Buah Keluak ($28), and more.

While prices are far steeper than your usual hawker fare, the produce involved is certainly top-notch. Your classic Hainanese sweet-and-sour pork features Sakura pork tomahawk ($28), while fried rice gets a decadent upgrade with truffled beef fat ($48).

Miss Vanda is located at Esplanade Mall #02-23, 8 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039802, p. +65 6223 4098. Open for islandwide delivery daily 12pm – 9.30pm.

Nishikane

If you’re looking to go luxe this circuit breaker, modern kappo restaurant Nishikane has the (premium) goods.

The solo venture of chef Nishi Nobuhiro – whose previous stints include three-Michelin-starred Tokyo hotspot Ishikawa and Cuppage Plaza restaurant Kappo Shunsui – Nishikane is launching with a short but sumptuous menu of dons and sushi.

The signature Nodoguro Uni Donabe Rice ($100, serves two) sees lavish helpings of uni and fatty blackthroat seaperch, while the Saba Bo-Sushi ($60) is thick with juicy cured mackerel.

To pair, think award-winning Nabeshima sakes handpicked from Saga brewery Fukuchiyo Shuzo.

Nishikane is located at 10 Stanley Street, #01-01, Singapore 068729, p. +65 8876 6394. Open for takeaways daily 11am – 8pm.

Gully

Now that we can’t travel the world, Gully is set to bring us the world’s street food on a plate. A culinary collab with Greek kitchen Blu Kouzina, this Dempsey Road newcomer serves up a truly global array of flavours.

You’ll find Beijing Pot Stickers ($7.50) and Nepalese Momo Dumplings ($7.50), cheek by jowl with spicy Pav Bhaji ($12) and melty Greek Saganaki ($18.90).

If you’re going all out on cheat day, go ahead and Build Your Own Street Fries ($13++) with sinful ingredients like yoghurt cumin and parmesan flakes.

Gully is located at 10 Dempsey Road, #01-21, Singapore 247700, p. +65 8485 0820. Open for islandwide delivery Tues-Sun 12pm – 2.30pm and 5.30pm – 9pm.

New Bars in Singapore

Sago House

In a shophouse on Sago Street, something cheeky is brewing. The brainchild of three industry veterans – Spiffy Dapper founder Abhishek Cherian George, Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassador Jay Gray, and former sales specialist at EC Proof Desiree Jane – Sago House serves up tipples with a twist and a whole lot of sass.

Honey I’m Homeless ($16++), for instance, is a criminally good blend of Scotch whisky, fresh green apple, and chamomile-vanilla tea, while {Insert Generic Tiki Name} ($16++) is a far-from-generic mix of cucumber gin, passionfruit tea, and toasted marshmallow. Yum.

Check out Sago House’s tipples here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.