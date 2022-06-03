Just opened June 2022: New restaurants and bars in Singapore this month

This little red dot is peppered with restaurants that push boundaries to invent the most daring dishes to those that serve simplicity and authenticity. Spoil yourself for the holidays with our hand-picked list of newly opened restaurants and bars in June!

Restaurants

Kiyose

Named after traditional Japanese language found in poetry that describes the country’s seasons, Kiyose is headed by Chef Shimpei Taniguchi, who spent years perfecting the traditional culinary practices of Hiroshima.

The birthplace of an incredibly diverse repertoire of ingredients coming from the expansive Chugoku mountains and sea that surround the land, you can trust Shimpei-san to provide you with a transcendent fine dining kappo kaiseki experience. Expect extraordinary craft marrying bold textures and flavours to invent dishes representing Japan’s seasons in the most artful form yet.

Kiyose is located at 583 Orchard Road, Forum the Shopping Mall, B1 #39, Singapore 238884, +65 8188 0900. Open Mon-Sat 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-10.30pm. Closed Sun.

Osteria Mozza

Celebrated American Chef Nancy Silverton is back, this time at Hilton Singapore Orchard, with her signature Californian-Italian cuisine.

Boasting famous signature from her Michelin-starred outpost in Los Angeles, and exclusive new Singapore-inspired dishes, Osteria Mozza embodies the marriage between authentic Italian dining experience and contemporary cuisine.

Look forward to a show-stopping array of pizzas, meats, fish, and fresh vegetables varieties cooked in wood-fried ovens. There’s also gelato-centric desserts and an impressive beverage list curated by partner Joe Bastianich and General Manager Manu Gandotra.

Osteria Mozza is located at Hilton Singapore Orchard, 333 Orchard Rd, Level 5, Singapore 238867. Open from Tue-Sat 5pm-10.30pm. Closed Mon & Sun.

Luce by Davide Giacomelli

True to its name – luce means lightness in Italian – Chef Davide Giacomelli’s new concept at InterContinental Singapore introduces a bistronomic dining experience in its simplest and most authentic.

Giacomelli’s 13 years of culinary practice and training under Michelin-starred chefs brings minimalist yet flavoursome dishes from fresh seasonal produce. Start your evening with the classic Bruschetta ($19), followed by the must-try Acquerello Lobster ($46). The experience under warm-toned chandeliers is elevated with a handpicked selection of quality wine and beverages.

Luce by Davide Giacomelli is located at InterContinental Singapore, 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966, +65 6825 1008. Open Wed-Sun 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-10.30pm. Close Mon-Tue.

The Coconut Club

Singapore’s favourite atas nasi lemak restaurant has expanded into a tropically designed shophouse on Beach Road.

Staying true to Southeast Asian customs, the first story features a large communal, open-space table, while the second sees a sit-down family-style experience!

Beyond offering premium coconut-centred dishes from diligently selected coconut varietals, Coconut Club’s flagship reimagines heritage dishes in Southeast Asia.

Try the Gohu Ikan – yellowfin tuna in calamansi juice, coconut milk, and a colourful blend of South Asian spices – and the Pandan Sago Gula Melaka, which strikes the perfect balance between modernity and tradition as you indulge within the dreamy interiors.

The Coconut Club is located at 269 Beach Rd, Singapore 199546, p. +65 6635 2999. Level one open Tue-Sun 11am-10.30pm, level two Tue-Sun 11am-3pm, 6pm-10.30pm. Closed Mon.

The Kongsee

The Kongsee is where old-school reminiscence meets modern Singapore comforts. Dine within the beautifully decorated interior with HDB railings and Peranakan-tiled tables boasting two stunningly vivid murals to take you back into the good-ol’-times.

Chef-Partner Willin Low, heralded as the father of modern Singaporean cuisine, pays homage to Singapore’s melting pot of cultures and heritage with dishes like Iberico Satay (from $15), locally sourced Barramundi Ceviche ($19), and the Mini Roxy Crab Laksa ($12/$20).

Thirsty? The Kongsee offers beers from five different local independent breweries, and cocktails inspired by tales of this little red dot.

The Kongsee is located at 10 Gemmill Lane, Singapore 069251, p. +65 9781 2487. Open from Mon-Sat 5pm-12am.

Fiamma

Fiamma, meaning flame in Italian, honours the heritage and spirit of Italian family -style cuisine. Chef Mauro Colagreco (of Mirazur fame) takes you on a trip down his childhood memories of watching his grandmother cook. Touting a refreshing take on authentic Italian dishes, expect an uncomplicated yet purposefully designed dining experience grounded in traditional Italian culinary techniques.

Fiamma opens June 15, 2022, is located at Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Singapore 198297, email fiamma.singapore@capellahotels.com Open 7pm-11am, 12pm-10pm daily.

Bars

The House Bar

The latest venture by Tiaga Dining, House Bar is a tantalizing retreat for lovers of artisan sake, craft cocktails, seasonal Japanese cuisine. Its exclusivity is evident from a carefully crafted menu of 11 house specialty cocktails – each highlighting a Japanese spirit – and a premium bar dining menu.

Whether diners are looking for assured snacks to whet their appetite, or larger meals to satisfy their dinner needs, House Bar’s freshly prepared dishes will hit the spot.

The House Bar is located at The Regent Singapore, #01-02, 1 Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249715, p. +65 8031 2697. Open Mon-Sat 12pm-3pm, 6pm-12am.

The Store

Behind an easy-to-miss simple green teal door in Tanjong Pagar lies The Store. This unassuming bar and restaurant is your friendly neighborhood hangout, with an unpretentious design of a cosy living room with natural light.

Walk in, let loose, and banter with friends and strangers alike while cocktails are whipped up. The Coffee Kombucha Espresso Martini ($22) is a surprisingly light and fluffy beverage is best to kickstart your evening. For food, Chef Ahmad Subhan pairs cocktails with entrées like the Onglet Steak ($37) – a tender, shareable dish served with truffle mash and chorizo bourguignon.

The Store is located at 11 Neil Road, Singapore 088809. Open Tue-Sat 4pm-12am. Closed Sun and Mon.

This article was first published in City Nomads.