Just opened March 2021: New restaurants and bars in Singapore this month

Whatever the new month has in store for us, let one of it be plenty of good food at the new restaurants and bars to hit Singapore this month. expect diner favourites like burgers and pizzas to get an elevated makeover, and mainstay restaurants open at new locations, along with newer menus.

An offbeat cafe we missed makes its return in the CBD as a Halal restaurant still equipped with baked goods and freshly-brewed coffee – read on for more deliciousness.

New restaurants in Singapore

Clos Pasoh

New French Brasserie, Clos Pasoh, brings you fine French foods in a casual, chic dining area. Coming to you 1st March, Clos Pasoh prides itself on delivering new school French cuisine for all occasions – from tête-a-têtes to brunch with friends. Along with its extensive wine list of up to 1,500 labels, their Pot eu feu ($128) is one of their highlights.

The dish, which literally translates to “pot on the fire,” is large enough to share between guests, and is a mix of fresh herbs over slow-cooked Angus beef. Of course, it wouldn’t be French dining without enjoying some poached foie gras while waiting for the consomne to infuse.

Clos Pasoh is located at 48A Bukit Pasoh Rd, Level 2, Singapore 089859, p. +65 6980 067 2 . Open Monday to Tuesday, 4.30pm – 11pm. Wednesday to Saturday, 12pm – 11pm. Closed on Sundays.

Bonding Kitchen

Popular home private-dining chef, Danny Chew, breathes new life into Peranakan cuisine at Bonding Kitchen. Highlights include his Wagyu Beef Rendang ($32), where a new approach to an old classic sees Australian wagyu painstakingly simmered for 5 hours, with a 15-spice blend and plenty of coconut milk for authentic flavours.

The homemade Bunga Telang Lemongrass Pandan ($6.50), which is made with natural Blue Pea Butterfly Flower juice, is a choice drink to start a course of Nyonya favourites.

Bonding Kitchen is located at 277 Orchard Rd, #02-18, Singapore 238858, p.+65 8860 9087 Open Tuesday to Sunday, 11.30am – 3pm & 5.30pm – 10.30pm. Closed Mondays.

Takeshi-San

Holland Village welcomes yet another casual Japanese restaurant to the ‘hood. Look out for their Premium Kaidan Set ($15++), which are 6 beautifully-presented sushi pieces of your choice. Salmon, unagi, or aburi foie gras – you name it and they’ll roll it.

There’s also a glorious garlic fried rice with Miyazaki wagyu, and don’t forget the sake! Takeshi-San’s selections range from a Sparkling Umami Sake ($28) to a fragrant Kitaya Junmai Daiginjo Shizuku , with a 39 per cent polishing ($188).

Takeshi-San is located at 38 Lor Mambong, Singapore 277694, p. +65 8875 1515. Open Monday to Sunday, 11.30am – 3pm & 5.30pm – 10pm.

The Bravery

Previously located in Jalan Besar, The Bravery reopens on Amoy Street. Bright and welcoming, its marble tables and counter seats caters to customers throughout the day. Need a quick coffee fix to scrape through the day? Look forward to their signature Lavender Latte ($6.5++), made with Allpress Espresso for a full-bodied, soothing cup of joe.

Hungry? They’ve added more sophisticated plates to the menu like Cod en Papillote ($33++), cod fillet baked in a paper bag of aromatic herbs, and Crab Cakes ($16++) with garlic aioli and mesclun.

The Bravery is located at 50 Amoy St, Singapore 069876, p. +65 9388 2973. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 8am – 6pm.

Carne

Joining The Bravery on Amoy Street is the Singapore outpost of Argentinian three-Michelin starred chef Mauro Colagreco’s burger brand, CARNE. Focused on top-quality ingredients that are sustainable and supporting the local community, expect mouth-watering premium burgers, milkshakes, and local craft brews.

Their Veggie Burger ($16) is a plant-based option that’s just as delicious with grilled portobello topped with grilled halloumi cheese and tomato tapenade. Get the combo so your burger comes with CARNE’s crispy thick-cut fries.

CARNE is located at 88 Amoy St, Singapore 069907. Open daily, 8am – 11pm.

Fat Belly Social Steakhouse

Socially deprived because of social distancing? With its new 60-seater dining space, Fat Belly Social aims to reconnect the interactions we lost in 2020. Portions are shared and tables are big – it’s all about communal dining!

Cuisine at Fat Belly spares no cuts of meat; everything is used to the full extent. Step out of your comfort zone and try their unusual shared plates of Flat Iron ($108) and Zabuton ($210) steak, which are rich and tender. Choose from over 70 labels of old and new world wines to complement your juicy cuts.

Fat Belly Social is located at 21A Boon Tat St, 069620, p. +65 6227 2247. Open Monday to Wednesday, 5.30pm – 10.30pm. Thursday to Saturday, 5.30pm – 11pm. Closed Sundays.

Luke’s Lobster Singapore Jewel

Following its flagship Orchard outlet, Luke’s Lobster finally caters to the east of Singapore. Styled with repurposed lobster traps and rustic wooden planks to create the authentic lobster-shack feel, enjoy seafood favourites in an open and modernised setting.

You’ll find the restaurant’s signature Lobster, Crab and Shrimp Rolls ($25.50 lobster; $23.50 crab; $21.50 shrimp), where four ounces of fresh seafood from the cold waters of North America is served in a buttered bun. Outlet exclusives include the Truffle Butter Lobster Roll ($30.50), that is only available till mid-March.

Luke’s Lobster is located at Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard #01, K209, 819666, p. +65 6241 5765. Open 11am – 10pm daily.

Enjoy Eating House and Bar

At Enjoy Eating House, having fun with food is a must. Founded in Jalan Besar, the restaurant now welcomes its flagship on Stevens Road, on the fringe of the city. Enjoy’s new location is modern but homey, taking you back to the taste of Singapore’s most treasured foods.

The flagship store promises 10 new dishes exclusive to its new outlet, including Yu Sheng Ceviche ($18) and Mao Shan Wang Ice Cream (S$8). With dishes that claim to be authentic as grandma’s recipes, you might want to visit Enjoy for that next heavy dose of wok hei.

Enjoy Eating House is located at 30 Stevens Rd, #01-07, Singapore 257878 , p.+65 9299 1601. Open 11am – 11pm daily.

Happy Ending Pizza Parlour

Whether you’re a thick or thin crust kind of person, Happy Ending Pizza Parlour has the solution. And Happy Ending is the first pizza parlour to offer artisanal pizza crust dips; each pie now comes with an accompanying party dip to make sure no crust goes to waste.

Spicy Babe ($28) heats up with mala-infused sauce and cools you down with a creamy ranch dip for your crusts at the end. Their Blues Is My Jam ($26) marries savoury bacon and blueberry jam over ricotta cheese – whoever said you can’t have pizza for breakfast?

Happy Ending Pizza Parlour is located at 371 Beach Road #01-35 City Gate Mall, 199597, p. +65 8912 1408. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 11am – 2pm & 6pm – 10pm. Closed Mondays.

New bars in Singapore

Tanoke

What more do you need besides food and sake? Tanoke lives by this concept, serving popular cuisine from the Edo period paired with premium artisanal sake. The Japanese restaurant bar exudes modernity, with its contemporary decorations and subtle green interior.

Its menu focuses on tradition, revolved around working with a Shichirin Binchotan grill to cook up A5 Tochigi Wagyu Ribeye ($108++) and Koji-aged Coastal Lamb Rack ($38). Pair Tanoke’s quality cuts with any one of their 40 labels of premium sake.

Tanoke is located at 7 Purvis St, Level 2, Singapore 188586, p. +65 9106 3378. Open Tuesday to Friday, 11.30am – 2pm & 5 – 10.30pm. Open Saturday, 6pm – 10.30pm. Open Sunday, 11.30am – 2pm & 6pm – 10.30pm. Closed Mondays.

Club 5

Originally opened as a dance club thirty-four years ago, the reimagined space pays homage to the Roaring 20s, complete with velvet furniture and Gatsby-esque glistening lighting. With Head Bartender Ong Jun Han dreaming up tasty concoctions inspired by Singapore streets, look forward to highlights like the Jackson Plan Plunch ($22).

Then, journey to Arab Street with the Nasi Lema’rgarita ($20), featuring coconut tequila with pandan syrup, and round off your night in Bugis with the gin-based Boogie Street ($22).

Club 5 is located at PARKROYAL on Beach Road Singapore , 7500 Beach Rd, Singapore 199591, p.+65 6505 5699. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11am – 10.30pm. Closed on Mondays and Sundays.

This article was first published in City Nomads.