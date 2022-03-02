Just opened March 2022: New restaurants, bars, and cafes in Singapore

As we barrel into a new month, we may be followed by worries from months previous and are wanting for some TLC. What better way to practice self-love than food? From cafe art therapy, to a wine dungeon to escape civilisation – here are the new restaurants, bars, and cafes to check out in Singapore this March.

Restaurants

Sol & Luna

Latin European dishes take centre stage within the sky-high garden oasis of Sol & Luna. Showcasing an artful balance between tradition and innovation, whet your taste buds with dishes such as the Baked Veal Shank Pie ($25) and a glass of Lisbon Lips ($16), a blend of hibiscus-infused gin and Bellambre bitter amer.

Go on a gastronomic adventure from dawn to dusk through its extensive menus – breakfast lunch, tapas, high tea, and dinner. Check out our review here.

Sol & Luna is located at 88 Market St, #17-01, Singapore 048948, p. +65 8031 4316. Open Mon-Sat 8am–10.30pm. Closed Sun.

White Marble

Let your taste buds roam the Mediterranean Sea at White Marble. The timeless and vibrant dishes are made possible with fresh quality produce, as well as simple techniques to let their natural flavours shine.

To start, you can order a chilled or warm dish such as the Broccolini & Fine Green Beans ($15) or Roasted Butternut Squash ($12) respectively. For a quintessential Eastern Mediterranean dish, try the Mezze Plate ($34 for two) which features tabbouleh (a Middle Eastern salad) pita, chicken skewer and more.

White Marble is located at 1 Tanglin Rd, #01-09/10, Singapore 247905, p. +65 9772 9434. Open daily 11.30am-10.30pm.

Roberta’s Pizza

Dine like your favourite celebrities at the first overseas outpost of Roberta’s Pizza at Marina Bay Sands. Known for its wood-fired pizzas, this famous Brooklyn-based pizzeria is frequented by icons like Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

With all pizzas within the S$20 range, get a taste of New York-style pizza with a classic Famous Original ($26), consisting of a tomato-oregano base, three types of melted cheese and a drizzle of chilli oil. The Bee Sting ($28) is a crowd pleaser, having calabrese salami, mozzarella and basil with honey and chilli oil.

Roberta’s Pizza Singapore is located at 2 Bayfront Avenue, B1-45/46, Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018956. Open daily 11am-11pm.

Chatterbox

The iconic Chatterbox will reopen its doors on March 14, 2022 at the newly-minted Hilton Orchard Singapore. Back with the classic Mandarin Chicken Rice ($25) and Lobster Laksa ($34), prepare for new favourites with its expanded menu.

A favourite across generations of Singaporeans and tourists for well-executed Asian and local cuisine, patrons can expect new dishes such as the Mackerel & Crab Otah-Otah ($18) and Lemon Butter Tiger Prawns ($28).

Chatterbox is located at Hilton Orchard Singapore 333 Orchard Road, #05-03, Singapore 238867, p. +65 6831 6291. Open daily 11.30am-2.30pm and 5.30pm-10.30pm.

Willow

Bank on spontaneity at Willow and its sustainable approach to the seasons’s best ingredients. Its pan-Asian menus begin from $148++ for lunch and $198++ for dinner, where one could opt for the Shima Aji , a warm water fish from Okinawa, aged for five days and dressed with aged soy.

Meat lovers can order the A4 Japanese Wagyu zabuton, a cut with exquisite marbling, grilled to perfection, and served with mushroom and a dab of kurozu, a type of Japanese vinegar.

Willow is located at 39, Hong Kong Street, Singapore 059678, p. +65 8885 4867. Open Tues-Wed 6pm-11pm, Thu-Sat 12pm-4pm and 6pm-11pm.

Kei Hachi

Enjoy an all-omakase menu at Kei Hachi, boasting ingredients imported directly from fish markets across Japan. The restaurant offers three different omakase courses for lunch and dinner, each with appetisers, seasonal premium sashimi, cooked dishes, soup and dessert.

For dinner, choose between Kei ($128), which features special Japanese claypot rice, Hachi ($168) or Kei Hachi ($228), each serving seven and nine-piece nigiri sushi respectively. Immerse yourself in an intimate Japanese meal complimented with a sake accompaniment from their extensive sake menu.

Kei Hachi is located at 8 Keong Saik Road Singapore 089116, p. +65 6518 4755. Open Mon-Sat 11.30am-2.30pm and 5.30pm-10.30pm.

OMMA Korean Charcoal BBQ

Fire up a feast at OMMA Korean Charcoal BBQ, Singapore’s first wood-fire KBBQ. Cook with smokeless charcoal, complemented by five types of carefully selected wood – applewood, cherry, pecan, hickory and jarrah. Choose from over 60 Ala Carte ($15++) options and Set Meals ($42++), as well as bar bites like the Original Korean Chicken ($18) and Spicy Garlic Soy Sauce Chicken ($20).

OMMA Korean Charcoal BBQ is located at 20 Cheong Chin Nam Rd, Singapore 599744, p. +65 6513 9553. Open daily 11.30am-11.30pm.

Bars

The Wine Cove

Live your dark academia fantasies in The Wine Cove, a wine and tapas bar inspired by European wine cellars and dungeons. Boasting one of the largest vintage wine collections in Singapore, enjoy exquisite pairings with dishes such as their Chilli Crayfish Pasta ($24) and TWC Burnt Cheesecake ($8).

Air-flown from Europe, one can never go wrong when ordering Cockles ($25) or Galican Scallops ($8) from their highly-coveted line of gourmet canned seafood.

The Wine Cove is located at 907 East Coast Road, #01-03, Singapore 459107, p. +65 6518 9188. Open Tue-Sun 11.30am-11pm.

67 Pall Mall

67 Pall Mall Singapore is the first Asian outpost of the London-born private members’ wine club. From impossible-to-access Burgundian bottles to new and emerging winemakers, membership grants access to a collection of 5,000 wines – the largest and most diverse wine list in Southeast Asia.

Members can expect pairings with signature dishes such as the Bang Bang Burrata, a burrata served in a black vinegar dressing with Sichuan peppers, and the Pan-Fried Foie Gras and Veal Sweetbread, served on a homemade crumpet, pickled onions and dressed in poultry jus.

67 Pall Mall Singapore is located at 1 Scotts Rd, 27-01 Shaw Centre, Singapore 228208, p. +65 6797 1767.

Cafes

Am I Addicted – Pottery Studio & V Cafe

Am I Addicted is a unique space combining pottery with a wholesome vegetarian menu. Visitors can choose between wheel throwing and handbuilding classes, while also allowing patrons the use of their space and tools outside of classes.

When you get hungry between sparks of creative inspiration, try the Grilled Cheese Kimchi Sandwich ($16) or the Torta Di Riso Pasta ($22) which has vegan based squid and shrimp. Wash it down with a Pumpkin Latte (S$7++) or some Lemongrass & Ginger tea ($9).

Am I Addicted – Pottery Studio & V Cafe is located at 13 Stamford Rd, B2-51/52/53 Capitol Singapore, Singapore 178905, p. +65 9113 3090. Open daily 9am-9pm.

Coexist Coffee Co. Paya Lebar

Once a popular open secret at the eight level of the industrial Hillview Building, Coexist Coffee Co. opens its third branch at Paya Lebar today. Located at Lifelong Learning Institute, this branch rocks two storeys of monochromatic and chic interior.

Tuck into their wide selection of gourmet pizzas only available from Friday to Sunday, such as the Takoyaki ($22) packed with teriyaki sauce, grilled octopus and bonito flakes. Pair that with a Barista Breakfast ($8), a white and white and two espresso shots, before getting the Grape ($14++) featuring roasted grapes, elderflower ice cream and more.

Coexist Coffee Co. Paya Lebar is located at #01-02, Lifelong Learning Institute, 11 Eunos Road 8, Singapore 089109. Open Wed-Thu 8.30am-10.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.