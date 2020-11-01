Just opened Nov 2020: New restaurants, bars and cafes in Singapore

The festive season is fast approaching and there are still plenty of hot new restaurants to go around to celebrate it at. Go casual with a lively setting and Thai food or boozy nights out at a craft beer taproom before splurging on a Japanese-style buffet, classy omakase dinners, or an Italian steak meal.

Restaurants

Tenya Tendon

Our love for Japanese food is undying, which is why we were thrilled to hear that Tendon Tenya will be setting up shop in Singapore.

Dig into Japan’s top tendon chain restaurant’s Tenya Tendon ($8.50) heaped with crispy tempura prawns, red fish, squid, pumpkin and french beans before being brushed with their special tare sauce.

Those with ravenous appetites can look forward to set upgrades that include a choice between cold or hot soba or udon, making these authentic meals truly value-for-money.

Tenya Tendon is located at 181 Orchard Road, #B1-01 Orchard Central, Singapore 238896, p. +65 6509 6838. Open daily from 11am-10pm.

Soi Candy Noodle Bar

With colourful graffiti-painted walls inspired by the vibrancy of Thailand, expect the food to be just as fun at Soi Candy Noodle Bar.

Dishing out traditional Northern Thai cuisine with an innovative twist, a definite must-try are the Candy Bowls, named after Chef Candy herself.

For a spicy kick, we recommend the Basil Minced Pork With Sunny Side Up ($8.90). The Signature Softbone Longan Stew (S$8.90, beef or pork) is also a slurp-worthy creation.

Soi Candy Noodle Bar is located at 20 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088443, p. +65 8875 3095. Open Tues-Sun 11.30am-3pm, 5pm-10.30pm.

Island Kitchen Collective

Virtual kitchen Island Kitchen Collective is a bustling hub of cuisines. Simple Japanese fare from Wabi Sabi and robust Mediterranean specialties from Mercato Gatto bring seafood to the forefront with close to 80 dishes available.

Wabi Sabi has a delectable selection of classic Sashimi Moriawase ($49), Makimono and a whole Hamachi Kama Shio ($35).

Mercato Gatto offers small plates such as Baba Ganoush ($9) while large plates from the kitchen feature Grilled Whole Squid ($20) and Pan-seared Barramundi Fillet ($28).

Island Kitchen Collective is available for online deliveries via their website.

Hathaway

Dempsey Hill sees a new addition to their neighbourhood with a diversification of modern Asian fusion at Hathaway. Their menu is a dream collaboration between author of Wet Market To Table Pamelia Chia and head chef Tom Choong, formerly the head chef of SKIRT W Hotel.

Relax over brunch with the beautiful Pengat Pisang French Toast ($28) before tucking into Ah Nya’s Fish Curry $32) or Octopus Bakar & Sambal Udang ($42) for lunch.

Don’t leave without trying An Ode to Travelling Plums ($14), an intricate dessert of guava, sour plum sorbet, chantilly cream, and crumble.

Hathaway is located at 13 Dempsey Hill, #01-07, Singapore 249674. Open Mon-Sat 9am-9pm.

GEMMA Steakhouse

Coming in hot in the Italian restaurant scene is the sophisticated GEMMA Steakhouse, complete with exemplary culinary showmanship and luxurious interiors.

Headed by Michelin Chef-Owner Beppe De Vito, GEMMA is an artful blend of atmospheric dining and the dynamics of a Mediterranean summertime steakhouse.

Their top-quality cuts of meat are sourced from all over the world, from the wagyu of lambs from New Zealand in Te Mana Lamb Rack ($78) to the A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Beef Sirloin ($118) from Japan.

They have an impressive Italian and French wine collection, featuring the likes of Barolo, Brunello, and Super Tuscans.

GEMMA Steakhouse is located at 1 St Andrews Road, National Gallery Singapore, #05-03, Singapore 178957, p. +65 8787 0977. Open Tues-Sun 12pm-2.30pm, 6.30pm-10.30pm.

En Dining

Quality Japanese fare at an all-you-can-eat buffet? Count us in. Boasting classic wooden interiors accented with elegant monochromatic mosaic tiles, En Dining is a gastronomic paradise to satisfy both your wanderlust and bellies.

Affordably priced at $58++ per pax, feast on Iberico Pork Belly in Shabu Shabu, Okinawan delights such as Beef Truffle Carpaccio and a spread of sashimi and sushi in their a la carte buffet.

They also have lunch sets like the Saba Shio Yaki Set ($14++) and decadent Foie Gras with Onsen Egg on Rice ($33++).

En Dining is located at Capital Tower, 168 Robinson Road, #01-10, Singapore 068912, p. +65 6423 0110. Open Mon-Sat 11am-10pm.

Ginza Shinto

Elegant simplicity meets a creative twist at contemporary omakase establishment Ginza Sinto. You’ll want to reserve one of their highly coveted seats at the bar counter to watch veteran Chef Ron Newton Leo nimbly working his magic.

With their sushi and omakase menus changing bi-weekly, expect the unexpected made with seafood imported from Tokyo’s Toyosu Fish Market such as the ingenious Forget Me Not Nigiri Sushi incorporated with crispy rice puffs.

Besides their signature eight-course Ginza and nine-course Shinto menu, there are seven stunning donburi bowls to choose from.

Ginza Shinto is located at No.5 Mohamed Sultan, #01-01, Singapore 239014, p. +65 8938 8355 / +65 6970 8355⁣. Open Mon-Sat 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-11pm.

TamJai SamGor

Stimulate all five senses at Hong Kong-born noodle brand TamJai SamGor Mixian’s very first overseas outlet.

Similar to the concept of mala, their mixian is customisable with a variety of toppings and six different soup bases from the classic Ma La Soup to Chongqing-inspired San Suan Soup.

Their spice level is also adjustable with ten levels, with an off-the-menu double extra hot for a truly mind-numbing experience. Their appetisers are also not to be missed out on – the TuFei Chicken Mid-Wings ($4.80 for three pieces) and Sliced Pork Belly with Mashed Garlic ($4.80 for small) have our personal seals of approval.

TamJai SamGor Mixian is located at Bedok Mall, #B1-52, 311 New Upper Changi Road, Singapore 467360. Open daily from 10am-10pm.

5 By Sans Fa ç on

Tucked away in Seletar Aerospace Park is 5 by Sans Façon, a picture of serenity peppered with vibrancy in their home-styled French-inspired cuisine.

Enjoy a light pink salmon fillet on a bed of asparagus alongside silky mash and pumpkin. Meat lovers will fall in love with their gorgeous rack of lamb and of course, who can resist a plump, juicy steak?

But what gets you hooked are their gorgeous desserts – we’re talking Chocolate Decadence Brownie, Tipsy Topple Apple Tatin and De Mamies Cake, made fresh every day.

5 By San Fa ç on is located at 5 The Oval @ Seletar Aerospace Park, Singapore 797863, p. +65 6974 7355. Open Mon-Thurs 11.30am-10.30pm, Fri-Sun 8.30am-10.30pm.

Bars

Mirage – The Parlour Singapore

The latest craft beer oasis is located in Little India. Located on the ground floor of creative shophouse space The Parlour, Mirage has an arsenal of 12 taps worth of craft beer from breweries in different continents.

From IPAs to dark stouts, expect the likes of a robust Wizards & Gargoyles Hazy Coffee IPA, a Stone and Modern Times collaboration, and Imperial Custard Tart Stout from Australia’s Rocky Ridge. Munch on skewers of Japanese Yakitori fresh off the grill and Furikake Fries.

Mirage – The Parlour Singapore is located at 140 Owen Road, Singapore 218940. Open daily from 12pm-10.30pm.

Cafes

Flipper’s Pancakes

It’s so fluffy we could die – from eating too many of these pillow-y pancakes. Hailing from Japan, the famous souffle pancake cafe’s sweet treats are wonderfully soft and aesthetic to boot.

The signature no-frills Kiseki Pancake Plain is made with premium eggs, quality butter, and Japanese flour to achieve that melt-in-your-mouth texture, with a dollop of sweet whipped cream as a finisher.

Get it with their house-made maple buttercream or all the works of colourful fruits. Have a preference for the savoury? Check out their Eggs Benedict Souffle Pancake.