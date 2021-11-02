Just opened November 2021: New restaurants, bars and cafes this month

Two pax dine-in restrictions or not, it looks like Singapore's restaurant and bar scene is making a strong comeback.

Here's a sneak peek of the brand new gastronomical adventures that November unlocks — from cheesecake boutique cafes to cloud kitchens, Mediterranean menus, tea-infused cocktails, and more.

Restaurants

Jidai

French-influenced izakaya Jidai is dedicated to bringing you an avant-garde dining experience. Helmed by chef-owner Darwin Wong — formerly Head Chef at mod-European concept Beurre — it's no surprise that the izakaya experience here is livened up with French twists.

Tuck into unusual bites like Oyster Croquette ($5/piece) with Avruga caviar and Uni 'Taco" ($8/piece) served on a tempura oba leaf, and don't miss out on the fork-tender Sea Cucumber Duck Confit ($34).

To pair, you'll find a range of exquisite sakes like the Dassai 23 ($228/720ml; $398/1.8l) and Dassai 45 ($98/720ml; $198/1.8l).

Jidai is located at 9 Circular Road, Singapore 049365, p. +65 8189 1849. Open Tues - Sat from 12pm - 3pm and Mon - Sat from 5pm - 10.30pm.

Curate Cucina Pisa

PHOTO: Facebook/ Curate Cucina Pisana

Make way for Resorts World Sentosa's newest restaurant, Curate Cucina Pisana. Chef Davide and team stick to the basics — traditional Pisan recipes and cooking techniques passed down over generations.

So, whether you pick a starter like the Pappa al Pomodoro di Mare ($24++), mains like Fusilli di Pisa ($58++) and Cervo ($98++) or any one of the tipples, everything is presented with an authentic Italian touch.

For the full Pisan valley experience, opt for the year-end special ($228/pax) brought to you by the restaurant's partnership with Singapore Side Car. The package comes with a Vespa tour, a four-course festive set menu and a welcome drink.

Curate Cucina Pisa is located at #01-231 & 232, 26 Sentosa Gateway The Forum, Singapore 098138, p. +65 6577 7288. Open Fri - Sun from 11.30am - 3pm for lunch and open daily for dinner from 5pm - 10pm.

Kilo Singapore

Kilo Singapore is back, and better than ever at 97 Duxton Road! The food and cooking methods take inspiration from Latin America, so think fresh carefully sourced simple ingredients, natural flame kitchens and wood-fired grills.

Oh, they also have a dry-age machine now. So expect the most tender cuts of T-Bone Wagyu ($118/1.1kg) and Australian Angus Rib Eye ($69/550g).

Diners also get to pick their own seafood. The restaurant is dedicated to delivering nothing short of high-quality fresh meals. Pair these meals with tipples from an impressive range — from classic cocktails to a thoughtfully curated selection of natural wines.

Kilo Singapore is located at 97 Duxton Road, Singapore 089541, p. +65 9625 0279. Open Tues - Fri from 12pm - 2.30pm and 4pm - 10.30pm, Sat from 11.30am - 10.30pm and Sun from 11.30am - 5pm.

Lino at Forum

Fans of Lino may be delighted to know that your favourite Italian restaurant is opening up a second outlet.

The latest addition to Forum The Shopping Mall, Lino Restaurant and Cafe only raises the bar for the brand with its extensive menu — from antipasti to dolci — that includes signature dishes, outlet-exclusive dishes and an exciting line of cocktails.

So you can choose to savour the familiar with classics like the Smoked Scamorza ($22) and the Pollo Al Matone ($36), or explore outlet exclusives with Pan-Fried Veal Escalope ($44), Arancini ($18), Bomboloni ($12), and more.

Lino Restaurant and Cafe is located at #01-01/04, The Forum Shopping Mall, 583 Orchard Road, Singapore 238884, p. +65 6235 8690. Lino Restaurant is open daily from 11.30am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm and Lino Cafe is open daily from 11am to 5.30pm.

Safiya by Shangri La

PHOTO: Facebook/ ShangriLaSingapore

Safiya by Shangri La comes at such an important point in the pandemic where Singaporeans are oscillating between two-pax and five-pax dining out restrictions. This takeaway and delivery-only concept ensures you can indulge in good Middle Eastern grub from the comfort of your home.

The mezze that Chef Ara and team have crafted stay true to tradition, from the classic Duo Dips (S$14++) of baba ghanouj and hummus, to the refreshing Warak Enab (S$14++) or stuffed grape leaf wraps.

For those struggling to pick options from the menu, fret not. There are carefully curated customisable set menus for two ($48++) to four ($90++).

Safiya by Shangri-La Singapore offers island-wide delivery and self pick-up are available at Shangri La Singapore located at Tower Wing, Lobby Level, 22 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258350, on Wed - Sun, from 12pm - 2:30pm and 6pm - 9pm. Orders can be placed here .

Hortus

Hortus, nestled within the Flower Dome of Gardens By The Bay, doesn't just serve bright, fresh flavours of the Mediterranean, it also recreates the region's communal essence of dining, by facilitating shared feasting with sharing plates, dips, pita bread and more.

Taste the simplicity and freshness with each dish, from the Amberjack Crudo ($22) to the Çilbir ($22), Fresh Fremantle Octopus ($32), Lamb Tangine ($25), and more.

Given the lush flora surrounding the restaurant, the Afternoon Tea Set ($55++/pax) — a melange of sweet and savoury pastries and a beverage — is perfect for those looking to sit, back and unwind watching the views of Marina Bay.

Hortus is located at #01-09, Level 2, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Flower Dome, Singapore 018953, p. +65 6702 0158. Open Weds - Sun from 10am - 9pm.

Bars

Chuan by Nutmeg

The latest concept by award-winning cocktail bar Nutmeg & Clove, Chuan by Nutmeg stays rooted in the heritage flavours we've come to love and expect from the brand. Its very first beverage menu features classic cocktails as well as premium tea-infused cocktails.

The Goddess Highball ($21++) and My Pu'er Lady ($21++) are crowd-favourites, but we also urge you to try their spirit-forward creations like the Ondeh-Ondeh Highball ($15++) and El Presidente ($15++).

Meanwhile, the bar bites menu features reinvented Sichuan and Cantonese classics — think orh luak with a crispy makeover and more. Oh, and did we mention? The cocktails come with panoramic views from a 60-storey building perched on the banks of Boat Quay.

Chuan By Nutmeg is located at #60-01, 1 UOB Plaza, 80 Raffles Place, Singapore 048624, p. +65 9167 2966. Open daily 3pm - 10.30pm.

Legends Bar

PHOTO: Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore

Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore unlocks a new level in luxury lifestyle with Legends bar. The rich ambience aside, the list of tipples are also impressive — from wines to spirits, sake, and mocktails, there is something for everybody.

And each cocktail pays homage to golf legends around the world - the herbaceous Your Daly Smash ($18++) from John Daly, the fruity Mango Madre ($18++) from Ariya Jutanugarn and the smokey Long Banana ($21++) from Jack Nicklaus, just to name a few.

Pair your drinks with Thai fusion bar bites like the Legends Beef Sliders ($25++) and Peek Gai Tod Nam Pla ($16++) from the bar's thoughtfully curated food menu.

Legends Bar is located at 11 Laguna Golf Green, Singapore 488047, p. +65 6321 6724. Open daily 3pm - 11pm.

Cafes

Pure Imagination

PHOTO: Pure Imagination

Chef Janice Wong is determined to make Singapore the leading producer of artisanal chocolate in the region by 2023. She is beginning her quest with Pure Imagination — her multilayered concept for bean-to-bar chocolate production.

This November, customers can visit the brand's chocolate-focused multi-layered space at Great World City, where you can observe first-hand how chocolate is processed from a bean.

You can also customise their own blend of chocolate onsite, while enjoying treats like the cascara tea, sorbet, nibs, and finishing with a single-origin chocolate mousse — all part of the Degustation menu.

Pure Imagination is located at Great World City, #B1-K119, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, Singapore 237994. Open daily 10am - 10pm.

Minion Cafe

PHOTO: Facebook/ Minion Cafe

The Minion Cafe is a two-storey themed pop-up celebrating all things Minion. As you enter, a wave of vibrant yellow hits you. With every turn, you're bound to run into either cheeky Minion-inspired artworks, posters or life-size figurines.

Don't even get us started on the menu. Chef Tom Kung and his team carefully curated a Minion-inspired menu that would also appeal to the local palate.

So you'll find highly recommended brunch fare like the Minion Wagyu Cheese Burger ($32) and Minion Big Pan Breakfast ($28), but also Singaporean favourites like Minion Kelong Prawn & Scallop Pizza ($32) and Minion Keema Chicken Curry ($25).

Minion Cafe will be open till 2 January 2022, at #01-01C to 01D, Block A Clarke Quay, 3A River Valley Road, Merchant's Court, Singapore 179020, p. +65 9726 0307. Open Mon - Fri 11am - 10pm and Sat - Sun 10am - 10pm.

Queic

PHOTO: Olivia Restaurant & Lounge

It all started a couple of years back when Olivia Restaurant & Lounge launched their now-famous Basque-style burnt cheesecake. Today, the parent eatery has introduced a cafe, Queic, that's exclusively dedicated to furthering its cheesecake agenda.

Not only will the cheesecake cafe feature the signature Olivia Burnt Cheesecake ($$15 for four", $48 for six" and $78 for nine"), it's also introducing other cakes.

Dessert fiends can indulge in the Olivia Chocolate Cake , New York Cheesecake , and even sweet treats like the American Cheesecake Macaron ($12).

Queic is located at 41 Kreta Ayer, Singapore 089003, p. +65 6223 1165. Open Mon - Sat 11am - 7pm.

Le Jardin

Let's make a toast to the latest garden-in-a-cafe concept in Singapore — Le Jardin.

The alfresco cafe with a botanical touch has undertones of French dining. If the floral themed set-up doesn't blow your mind, their extensive European dishes will.

Head down early to tuck into their crowd-favourite brunch classics like the Potato Rosti ($18.90), or feast on hearty mains like the Margaret River Black Angus Ribeye ($42) and the Ora King Salmon ($30).

Be sure to also indulge in the cafe's wide spread of pastries and desserts.

Le Jardin is located at Level 2, 5 Cox Terrace, Fort Canning Arts Centre, Singapore 179620, p. +65 8338 8281. Open Tue - Sun from 9am - 3.30pm & 5.30pm - 9pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.