Just opened November 2024: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month

As the year winds down, Singapore's dining scene shows no signs of slowing! From chic cafes for your morning brews to new restaurants redefining fusion flavours and cocktail bars with inventive menus, November is packed with fresh spots to explore.

Whether you're looking to dive into trendy international concepts or hidden neighbourhood gems, we've got the lowdown on the best new places to check out this month.

Restaurants:

Le Pristine Singapore

Grand Hyatt Singapore has welcomed Le Pristine, a much-anticipated culinary venture by Dutch chef Sergio Herman, marking his Southeast Asia debut. Set in the former mezza9 space, this casual fine dining restaurant celebrates Italian flavours through the lens of Herman's Zeeland heritage, known for its fresh marine produce and refined coastal cuisine.

Blending food, art, fashion, music, and design, Le Pristine Singapore embodies Herman's vision of sophisticated yet accessible dining, inviting guests into a vibrant atmosphere enhanced by works from acclaimed Dutch and Belgian artists.

The menu promises elegant, unfussy dishes that combine Zeeland ingredients with inventive techniques, all in a chic space, designed to evoke the spirit of the original Antwerp location.

Le Pristine Singapore is located at Grand Hyatt Singapore, 10 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228211. Open Tue-Thur 6pm-9pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-2pm, 6pm-9pm. Closed on Mon & Sun.

Shakō-Ba

Shakō-Ba, a new hidden Daruma-themed izakaya bar, invites guests into a neon-lit world of vibrant Japanese socialising where the nights are endless with games, drinks, and innovative eats.

Chef Patrick, with over 25 years of experience, presents a menu of more than 30 delectable bites, from Pitan Crab Tofu and Salmon Treasure Box to creative handrolls and crispy rice sushi, with prices starting at just $8.

A drink menu boasts over 100 varieties, including exclusive Daruma-themed shots and highballs, alongside a "Daruma Superbomb" tower. For an elevated experience, a secluded omakase room serves seasonal dishes across six to eight courses (S$98-S$188++).

With immersive games and an inviting private karaoke room, Shakō-Ba sets the stage for lively camaraderie, complete with launch deals like 10 highballs for $88 for a night of unforgettable fun.

Shakō-Ba is located at 12 N Canal Rd, #02-01, Singapore 048825. Open Mon-Sat 5pm-12am. Closed on Sun.

Thirsty Neko

Thirsty Neko, a Japanese izakaya nestled in Tessensohn Road, offers a unique mix of poolside relaxation, vibrant dining, and karaoke fun.

The spacious poolside bar welcomes groups for leisurely gatherings, while the indoor area offers an intimate, high-energy vibe complete with an open karaoke system. Known for inventive fusion dishes, Thirsty Neko's menu spans over 100 items, from the delicate Hotate Ceviche to hearty creations like the Koji Marinated Cote de Boeuf.

With an extensive drink selection featuring over 80 choices, including a diverse sake collection, Thirsty Neko has quickly become a popular hangout. Perfect for casual nights out or private events, it also offers three event spaces, including a rooftop and a private BBQ area, catering to various occasions.

Thirsty Neko is located at 60 Tessensohn Rd, #01-00A, Singapore 217664. Open daily 11 am-12 am.

Carlitos - Casa De Comidas

Carlitos, a new tapas bar by Chef Carlos Montobbio of Esquina, brings the authentic flavours of Spain to Joo Chiat, joining the area's vibrant dining scene with over 30 tapas inspired by Montobbio's memories of Spain.

Designed by Montobbio and fellow chef Antonio Miscellaneo of La Bottega, and managed by Ebb & Flow Group and Unlisted Collection, Carlitos offers a welcoming neighbourhood spot where food, company, and ambiance converge to deliver the unpretentious charm of a Barcelona tapas bar.

Highlights include Jamón Iberico Joselito, aged for 36 months, Paella of the day, and Fricandó Barcelona (beef ragú), paired with classic red or white Sangria or a curated wine selection.

Carlitos - Casa De Comidas is located at 350 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427598. Open Wed-Thurs 5.30pm-11pm, Fri-Sat 11.30am-3.30pm, 5.30pm-11pm, Sun 11.30 am-3.30 pm, 5.30-10.30 pm. Closed on Mon & Tue.

Cafes:

Homm Dessert Singapore

The Melbourne-born Thai dessert cafe, Homm Dessert, has made its way to Singapore, bringing friends and families together for a memorable sweet experience.

Founded by a husband-and-wife duo and two friends, Homm prides itself on using professionally prepared, scratch-made ingredients without food colouring or preservatives. Each dessert, from the first bite of crumble to the final drop of whipped cheese, is crafted with care.

Must tries include the The Thai Tea Bingsu perfect to cool off in Singapore nasty heat, the Taro Bingsu, with handcrafted pumpkin boba, coconut meat and salted coconut sauce, or opt for the gluten-free and egg-free version of the all-time crowd pleading Thai dessert, Mango Sticky Rice.

Homm Dessert Singapore is located at Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road, #B1-12, Singapore 179103. Open Sun-Thu 11am-9.30pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10pm.

Nibbies

Nibbies Cafe is a charming Japanese-style cafe that offers a cosy, minimalist setting with light-toned woods and unique "tatami seating." Known for its welcoming community vibe, Nibbies serves an array of tempting treats, including the signature Tamago Sandwich (S$9), fluffy and packed with umami, alongside drinks like Pistachio Matcha (S$7) and Iced Ube Matcha Latte (S$8.5).

The menu also features tummy-filling Sandos like Gyukatsu Sando (S$18), Shibuya Sando (S$12), and the irresistible Tater Tots with Mentaiko (S$13). Adding to its appeal, Nibbies includes a craft area where patrons can DIY their own Moru dolls with various accessories, plus a selection of board games for some extra fun.

Nibbies is located at 181A Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068629. Open Mon-Fri 9am-6.30 pm, Sat-Sun 11 am-9 pm.

Bars:

DIMPLE

DIMPLE is a new cosy craft cocktail bar that creates an inviting space centred on personalised service and shared experiences. Inspired by the Chinese principles of Love, Abundance, and Harmony, DIMPLE draws on the vibrancy of Hong Kong culture, blending it into a menu where each cocktail embodies unique qualities and symbolism, like the romantic sweetness of lychee or the sunny, tropical essence of mango.

Led by seasoned bartender Marcus Liow, the menu features 14 signature cocktails, each priced at S$25++, crafted with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Highlights include the Mandarin Orange Highball, the Espresso Martini with a spicy twist, a bright Passionfruit Martini with oolong-infused sake, and "Our Godfather," a blend of Michter's Bourbon, Remy Martin 1738, and Disaronno Amaretto, topped with peach and lemon cream for a sweet yet sophisticated sip.

DIMPLE is located at Hotel NuVe Heritage, 13 Purvis St, Singapore 188592. Open Tue-Sat 5pm-12 am. Closed Mon& Sun.

Dirty Sips

Dirty Supper has expanded with Dirty Sips, a new bar tucked just behind the restaurant, offering a focused yet inventive cocktail menu that blends savoury elements from the kitchen.

The Classics list features creative takes like the Dirty Boulevardier ($18++) with fat-washed bourbon, bitters, and vermouth, the Pickled Lemon Martini ($18++) with gin, vermouth, and a touch of pickled lemon brine, and the Apple Highball ($18++) made with scotch, fresh apple juice, and citrus.

For the adventurous, the "Make It Dirty" selection rotates with bold options like A Real Fun-Guy ($20++) featuring shiitake XO-washed vodka, Black Garlic & Honey Sour ($20++) with black garlic honey, and Booze Your Own Adventure ($20++), where patrons can mix their choice of gin, vodka, or mezcal with strawberry, pickled green chili, and soda.

Dirty Sips is located at inside Dirty Supper, 78 Moh Guan Terrace, #01-19, Singapore 162078. Open Tue-Sat 3pm-6pm (light bites), 6pm-12am (dinner). Closed on Mon & Sun.

This article was first published in City Nomads.