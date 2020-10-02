Just opened October 2020: New restaurants, bars, and cafes in Singapore this month

The month of October brings a new trove of culinary treasures, of both the savoury and sweet kind. Hearty meals are aplenty, whether you’re looking for some good old-fashioned Italian food or Asian classics that are a little closer to home.

Sweets lovers can look forward to a selection of handcrafted pastries – conveniently delivered to your doorstep too.

New restaurants in Singapore

1. CATFISH

The folks behind Cure and Butcher Boy put seafood front and centre at their new CBD contemporary fish grill and raw bar, CATFISH.

Head chef Erik Gustafsson brings Swedish culinary background and French techniques to the realm of Asian food, resulting in an innovative menu with dishes like Catfish Taco, Umeboshi, Hazelnut ($16) and Whole Sichuan BBQ Fish, Samphire, Crispy Herbs, Laksa ($42).

Look forward to similarly Asian-influenced tipples on the cocktail menu, such as the Lantern Fest ($24), a concoction of Paper Lantern Gin infused with Szechuan syrup, orange bitter, and cardamom.

CATFISH is located at 5 Gemmill Lane, Singapore 069261, p. +65 9069 9207. Open Tues — Fri 11.30am — 10.30pm and Sat — Sun 10am — 10.30pm.

2. YUN NANS NEX

The world’s largest Yunnan restaurant group brings its third outlet in Singapore to the heartland of Serangoon. YUN NANS is beloved in Singapore (and around the world) for its take on highland cuisine (gao yuan liao li), and the new outlet features brand-new flavourful dishes that remind us why.

You can’t miss out on YUN NANS’ first duck mainstay, Crispy Duck with Dried Chillies ($15.90) flavoured with Qiubei county chillies. The moreish Poached Seabass in Spicy Pickled Vegetable Broth ($28.90) is also a delightful comfort, particularly on rainy days like this one.

YUN NANS is located at NEX, #B1-15, 23 Serangoon Central, Singapore 556083, p. +65 6908 3677. Open daily 11.30am — 10pm.

3. Lemak Boys

This new casual dining concept by the Les Amis Group brings local flavours to the fore. Nosh on some Premium Nasi Lemak (S$18.50), which is a delicious, everything-but-the-kitchen-sink rendition of the classic dish.

Those looking for a sweet treat will love the Chendol Pudding ($3) — pandan-flavoured pudding layered with gula melaka, coconut cream, and azuki red beans.

Lemak Boys is located at 1 Scotts Road, Shaw Centre, #03-10, Singapore 228208, p. +65 6235 3218. Open Tues — Sun 11.30am — 2pm and 6pm — 9pm.

4. Avenue 87

Helmed by the dynamic duo of young Singaporean chefs Glen Tay and Alex Phan. Avenue 87 is a creative take on modern Asian cuisine nestled along vibrant Amoy Street.

Head down for a simple but fulfilling two- ($29++) or three-course ($38++) lunch, with sumptuous mains like Duck Rice , a confit duck with yam rice and salted vegetables. Lovers of vino will also enjoy their tasteful selection of artisanal wines.

Avenue 87 is located at 47 Amoy Street, Singapore 069873, p. +65 6970 5491. Open Mon — Fri 10.30am — 2.30pm and 5.30pm — 10pm, Sat 5.30pm — 10pm.

5. Puteca Abate

This Italian street food deli serves up delightful comfort fare to fuel you — think paninis, pastas, and pizzas (by the slice, so you don’t have to finish off a whole pie). Their paninis are seriously value-for-money, with their Mozzarella, Tomato and Basil going for $10.80 nett.

Their alimentari section also stocks a great selection of pantry essentials like wine, charcuterie, cheeses, and antipasti, for when you want to bring the Italian experience home.

Puteca Abate is located at 1 Keong Saik Rd., Singapore 089109. Open daily 9am — 9.30pm.

6. Luke’s Lobster

This seafood shack empire with rave reviews in New York and Tokyo has made its way to Singapore in one of the most anticipated openings of the year. Their soft and buttery Lobster Roll ($25.50) is well worth the hype, and their Crab Roll ($23.50) is an unexpected scene-stealer too.

Their strong focus on sustainably sourced meats will also make this a guilt-free experience (in one way, at least). Check out our review here .

Luke’s Lobster Singapore is located at 350 Orchard Road #01-K4, Shaw House, Isetan Scotts, Singapore 238868, p. +65 6592 7642. Open daily 10am–9pm.

7. Mono Izakaya

Aged fish and meats at wallet-friendly prices? Sign us up. Mono Izakaya serves up quality fish like Shima Aji (striped jack) and Modori Gatsuo (skipjack tuna), aged beautifully to bring out different flavours.

Their donburi bowls are also a classic and hearty choice, with flavours like Bulgogi Duck Rice . The truly adventurous should try their fermented drinks or funky cocktails. The stars of their Kvass? Monkfruit, Ya Kun toast, and Pei Pa Koa.

Mono Izakaya is located at 217 Rangoon Road, Singapore 218457. Open Tues — Sat 6pm — 12am.

New Bars in Singapore

1. Hair of the Dog

Formerly known as FrapasBar by Saveur, this bar at The Cathay is the perfect place for an evening of drinks and revelry.

Aptly named after everyone’s favourite hangover cure, the rebranded bar offers up a great range of wines and cocktails, including an eponymous Hair of the Dog ($16+), as well as a solid collection of Scottish and Japanese whiskeys.

There’re also European bar bites like a Charcuterie board ($25) and Garlic Prawns in Chili Oil ($15) to line your stomach in style.

Hair of the Dog is located at 2 Handy Rd, The Cathay, #01-11/12, Singapore 229233, p. +65 6735 1141. Open Mon — Fri 12pm — 2.30pm and 5pm — 10.30pm and Sat — Sun 12pm — 10.30pm.

New Cafes in Singapore

1. Tigerlily Patisserie

Formerly head pastry chef of the Michelin-starred, now-defunct Vianney Massot Restaurant, Maxine Ngooi turned crisis into opportunity by launching her own online bakery, Tigerlily Patisserie. Nibble on delicate handcrafted pastries that bring an Asian twist to traditional French techniques, like the Curry

Sausage Roll and Mochi Blondie . Treats are available in both Sweet ($35) and Savoury ($25) pastry boxes, so pick your poison.

Boxes at Tigerlily Patisserie can be pre-ordered here for delivery or pickup at 39 Hong Kong Street, Singapore 059678. Enquiries can be made via Whatsapp at +65 8887 0988.

This article was first published in City Nomads.