Just Opened October 2022: New Restaurants, Cafés and Bars in Singapore This Month

Satisfying our cravings, a new group of eateries join in on Singapore‘s This month a Singapore’s creative gastronomic scene to heat of up our culinary wok with splashes of Japanese, Taiwanese, and European flavours. From restaurants to cafes and bars, here are the spots where we’ll be warming up our bellies this fall.

Restaurants

Sonder

Bakery bistro by day and omakase restaurant serving Euro-Asian flavours by night, Sonder has come up as one of industrial Henderson’s hidden gems. The restaurant marks Chef Joe Leong’s first independent outpost, branching out from his celebrity chef parents Sam and Forest Leong.

A hat tip to his Thai and Chinese cultural background, the haute eatery melds elements of Thai, Chinese and local touches. Set lunch options start from $30++ whilst dinner menus starts from just $88++. Signatures include Risotto with Roulade of Chicken and Spring Onion Pesto and King Tiger Prawn with Scallop Linguine and Lobster Bisque Espuma.

Sonder is located at 217 Henderson Rd, #01-03, Singapore 159555, p. +65 6513 4502. Open Tue-Sat 12pm–5pm, 6pm–10pm. Closed Mon and Sun.

Gusta Sourdough Pizza Co

A stone’s throw from NEX mall, another pizzeria join the Serangoon heartland. Gusta Sourdough Pizza Co brings its Neo-Neapolitan sourdough pizza in an edgy industrial-chic setting.

Conjured with founder Sean Lai’s mother dough, expect a range of classics (from $20.50) including the Margherita and Special Pizzas ($24.50 – $30.50) like the tempting Mala Chicken, Prawn XO, Raclette Cheese & Potato and more. Leaving no man behind, the pizzeria also boasts Vegan Pizzas in iterations such as Mushroom & Truffle Oil and Eggplant Parmigiana (from $23.50).

Gusta Sourdough Pizza Co is located at 326 Serangoon Ave 3, #01-378, Singapore 550326, p. +65 8118 7552. Open daily 4.30pm–9.30pm.

59 Hutong Yakiniku

Acclaimed Taiwanese BBQ veteran Hutong Yakiniku joins local dining start-up 59 to launch 59 hutong yakiniku. Marrying the experience of Yakiniku with warm Taiwanese hospitality in the bustling heart of Singapore’s, look forward to premium ingredients alongside exquisite culinary techniques and expert seasoning.

The indulgent Chateaubriand is a must, spinning the indulgent Japanese Wagyu in tantalizing cuts of filet, ribeye and classic striploin, as well as the soft textured Australian Wagyu Tongue. Seafood also meets the mark with the likes of Cuttlefish Sausage and Raw Crab Roe in Crab Shells.

59 Hutong Yakiniku is located at 35 Boat Quay, Singapore 049824, p. +65 9895 7386. Open daily 12pm–3.30pm, 5.30pm–11pm.

Kakushin

Derived from the Japanese word for ‘innovation’, new Japanese omakase concept Kakushin operates on the philosophy of offering the best of seasonal produce from Japan with imaginative storytelling.

Priced from S$228++ for lunch and S$328++ for dinner, Chef Chan’s expertise, techniques and unbridled creativity gives way to delicacies like Chargrilled A5 Kagoshima Wagyu with Truffle Balsamic Sauce and Kagoshima Pork Belly with Buta Kakuni Sauce. The sea’s bounty is crafted in offerings such as Nigiri Sushi, Uni Toast and the luscious Snow Crab with Uni Chawanmushi.

Kakushin is located at 6 Scotts Road, #02-03 Scotts Square, Singapore 228209, p. +65 9759 2338. Open Tues-Sun 11.30am–3pm, 6pm–10pm. Closed Mon.

Cafes

GAMO

A welcomed addition to Singapore’s patisserie scene, GAMO café is a Muslim-owned space serving Japanese and French inspired pastries. In the midst of obtaining its halal certification, they’ve already gained a dedicated following, thanks to the insta-worthy treats that are made fresh daily.

Think trendy croons or croissant-moons with a flaky exteriors and cream-filled interiors in Black Sesame and Kaya flavours. Other equally note-worthy include Kani Crab Mentai Croissant, Pain Au Suisse, and Strawberry Guava Mochi Tart.

GAMO is located at 231 Bain St, #01-75, Singapore 180231. Open Tues-Sun 10am–6pm. Closed on Mon.

Miracle Coffee

Award-winning pop superstar JJ Lin’s concept, Miracle Coffee, has also made its way to Singapore. The 90-day drinks-only pop-up offers a prelude to the artisanal coffee concept’s flagship café unveiling in 2023.

Located at the outdoor Rain Oculus at ArtScience Museum, visitors will be able to sip on signature coffee options sourced from specialty single-origin espresso (SOE) beans, such as aromatic pour overs and cold brews, specialty lattes and the Singapore-exclusive Kaya Cloud. Designed by the award-winning Singaporean firm Parable Studio, the space also hosts works by visual artists, including Ian Trash and Miya Ando.

Miracle Coffee Pop-up Cafe is located at ArtScience Museum, Level 1, Rain Oculus, 6 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018974. The pop-up will run for 90 days.

Small Tables

A humble sidewalk cafe, Small Tables invites you to take a bite out of Ipoh’s authentic flavours. The signature silky Ipoh Curry Mee ($20++) is served dry or with soup and enhanced with gourmet ingredients like poached chicken, caramelised char siu, braised pig ears, poached prawns and more.

Other must tries include the Ipoh Chee Cheong Fun ($12++) soaked up in rich sauce, or the aromatic White Chopped Kampong Chicken with Sand Ginger (half $20++, whole $36++) infused with spicy curry flavours. Wash it all down with the Ipoh White Coffee ($7.50++) made with the perfect ratio of condensed milk to coffee.

Small Tables is located at 9 Scotts Rd, #01-09/10/11/12 Pacific Plaza, Singapore 228210, +65 6452 9388. Open Mon-Thurs 11.30am–10pm, Fri-Sat , Sun 11am–10pm.

Bars

Farrer Horse

Celebrating the history of its grounds as Singapore’s first horse-racing venue in the 1840s, new gastro-cocktail concept Farrer Horseserves up playful Asian dishes and equestrian-themed cocktails designed by Roman Foltan of The Compound Collective.

The well-preserved shophouse serves up grub like Nyonya Pie Tee, served with a tangy garlic ginger chilli dip, and Otah Ravioli, boasting a mix of mackerel, prawns, herbs and spices encased in a ravioli-style silky dumpling skin. To accompany the meal, cocktails (S$22++) such as the spirit-forward Secretariat that bears a sweet and minty profile, whilst Rocket Man is umami and zesty, with notes of pineapple and lemon.

Farrer Horse is located at 101 Jln Sultan, #01-02/#02-00, Singapore 199002, p. +65 8139 8109. Open Sun and Tues 12pm–10.30pm, Wed-Sat 12pm–12am. Closed on Mon.

Darjeeling Social

Pasta and wine is great but another pairing that we can’t get enough of is curries and craft beer. In a cheeky combination of Indian-Mexican cuisine as well as a variety of beverages, Darjeeling Social at Robertson Quay has twelve beers on tap and more than 40 packaged beers to choose from.

Signature cocktails ($16 each) feature a refreshing assortment of coolers like Honey Lemon Vodka and Masala Whisky Highball. Happy hour runs 5pm to 8pm daily with beers on tap starting from $9++ per US pint. Hungry? Go for the Signature Smoked Butter Chicken ($19) with Malabar Parotta ($4.50).

Darjeeling Social is located at 11 Unity St, #01-12, Singapore 237995, p. +65 8139 5952. Open daily 5pm–11pm.

