Just opened October 2025: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore

From woodfire grills and modern trattorias to soulful ramen and heritage dining, Singapore's dining scene continues to push creative boundaries this October. In this edition of Just Opened, we explore nine new restaurants, cafes, and bars that have just opened in Singapore, each bringing fresh flavour, bold design, and cultural depth to the table.

Whether you're chasing smoky wagyu, Amalfi brunches, or quietly luxurious omakase in a national monument, these new openings remind us why Singapore remains one of Asia's most exciting food cities. Ready your appetite? Here's where to eat now:

Gochu

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DP5QWuyDvg5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Step into the warm glow of fire and stone at Gochu, a Korean BBQ restaurant that brings the 'true taste' of Korea to Singapore's tranquil Orchid Golf Club.

Built around oakwood flames and a dramatic cave-like interior, Gochu reimagines Korean dining with signature dishes like Deep-Fried Chili Peppers with crispy green chilies stuffed with pork, tofu, and vegetables; and slow-braised Pork Ribs BBQ finished over a smokeless grill at your table.

The menu celebrates the rustic charm of traditional market fare with premium execution, from rich Black Soybean Noodles to highball pairings like ginseng and bokbunja. Gochu is the fourth concept from the team behind Songgyeok and Drim, now turning their mastery to pork, fire, and storytelling through food.

1 Orchid Club Rd, Golf Driving Range, Singapore 769162

Mon-Fri: 11am-3pm & 5pm-10pm, Sat-Sun & PH: 11am-10pm

@gochu.sg | gochu.sg

Fortuna Terrazza

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPihHAFkuTV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

The team behind Singapore's top-rated pizzeria has doubled down on Craig Road with Fortuna Terrazza, a sun-drenched Amalfi-inspired brunch cafe that marries Italian soul with Aussie cafe culture.

From the #6 Cheese Toastie with six Italian cheeses to the spicy Folded Eggs alla Diavola and a standout Italian Fried Chicken (IFC 28), the menu is bold, indulgent, and unapologetically playful. Think ricotta hotcakes with coffee mascarpone or spritzes from the Bellini Bar with lemon foam and lychee syrup.

The setting by EDG Design, is a Mediterranean reverie of tiled arches, lemon trees, and mosaic details. With no reservations and a granita trolley that rolls in at 3pm, this is Singapore's new ode to dolce far niente.

10 Craig Road, Tanjong Pagar, Singapore 089670

Mon-Sun: 10am-6pm (Last order: 4.30pm)

@fortunaterrazza.cafe | fortunaterrazza.com

Loca Niru

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DN2rb8PWOdu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

History whispers through every beam at Loca Niru, the first fine-dining concept to open within the storied House of Tan Yeok Nee, a 140-year-old national monument now welcoming the public for the first time.

Chef Shusuke Kubota (formerly of Whitegrass) brings his signature blend of French precision and Japanese minimalism to a seasonal, produce-led menu shaped by the Zen-inspired philosophy of Kotan.

Expect thoughtful simplicity and restraint: Southeast Asian herbs and local produce interwoven with culinary storytelling and table-side service. With just 36 seats in total, including two private dining rooms, Loca Niru is a meditative, deeply sensory experience in one of Singapore's most treasured heritage spaces.

101 Penang Road, #02-01, House of Tan Yeok Nee, Singapore 238466

Tue-Sat: 6pm-11pm (Last seating at 8pm) (Closed Sun & Mon)

@locanirusg | locaniru.sg

Il Toro

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPgeG6NCL1Z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

The flames are rising on Gemmill Lane with Il Toro, a bold new woodfire grill by AC Concepts (the team behind Cenzo and Chicco). Led by Chef Drew Nocente, whose Italian roots and Australian upbringing converge in every dish, Il Toro is built around the primal theatre of fire where 90 per cent of the cooking happens over crackling Australian ironbark, apple, and orange wood.

Expect deeply charred meats and a signature Blackmore Wagyu Tri Tip (MS9), along with inventive creations like sea bream with smoked bone sauce and Amalfi lemon. Don't miss the theatrical Mint Slice dessert, finished at the table with a vintage cast-iron press. From the glowing grill to the intimate timber-clad interiors, this is fire, flavour, and craft distilled.

18 Gemmill Lane, Singapore 069255

Tue-Sat: 12pm-2.30pm & 5.30pm-10.30pm

@iltoro.sg | iltoro.com.sg

Tori-San

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPVyZwZFOB4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Telok Ayer has a new oasis of calm with the Singapore debut of Tori-San, a Taiwanese ramen concept famed for its soulful chicken paitan broth and minimalist elegance.

Designed as a serene escape from the city's rush, Tori-San delivers warmth in every detail; from a complimentary yuzu slushie on arrival to a gentle finish of vanilla ice cream. And the ramen? Rich yet refined, simmered from 18-month-old hens and served with sous-vide chicken so tender it melts.

Local exclusives like Dan-Dan Noodles and yakitori with kimchi bring regional flair, while the space invites stillness. Nourishing, beautiful, and unfussy, Tori-San feels like a quiet reminder to slow down.

116 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068585

Daily: 11am-10pm

@torisan.sg

Mamma Mia Focaccia & The Champagnery

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQMJvwjj5tN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Who knew focaccia could be this fabulous? Mamma Mia Focaccia on Amoy Street turns Italy's beloved olive oil-soaked bread into the main event, stuffing it with the likes of prosciutto, mortadella, and creamy stracciatella. It's all about fast, flavourful lunches and that irresistible street-side Euro charm.

But the real twist? Step past the deli and discover The Champagnery: a plush, velvet-clad speakeasy devoted to all things bubbly. From iconic maisons to grower champagnes, this luxe hideout is perfect for DJ-backed toasts or a solo glass of something exquisite. Focaccia by day, fizz by night.

108 Amoy Street, Singapore 069928

Mon-Sat: 11am-10pm (Closed Sun)

@mammamiafocaccia

Sophia

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DP0SiZBAaIk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

With chandeliers gleaming and pastas served à la minute, Sophia at The St Regis Singapore ushers in a new era of modern Italian dining. Chef Angelo Sergio, a Puglia native and certified olive oil sommelier, weaves together culinary traditions from 11 Italian regions into an elegant, ingredient-forward menu.

Signature dishes include smoky Tagliatelle Atavi e Porcini, Baccalà in Umido, and the one-kilogramme Bistecca alla Fiorentina. There's also a gelato cart, tableside cannoncini, and a Sunday brunch affair complete with live music and free-flow Ruinart. Whether you're here for a spritz, a salame di cioccolato, or just a dash of la dolce vita, Sophia is poised to become the city's new Italian rendezvous.

29 Tanglin Road, The St Regis Singapore, Singapore 247911

Lunch: Mon-Sat: 12pm-2.30pm | Dinner: Daily: 6.30pm-10.30pm | Brunch: Sun: 12.30pm-3pm

@stregissg | sophia.com.sg

Bibik Violet

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQJpFNDjFW9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

With the soul of a Bibik's kitchen and the heart of social impact, Bibik Violet is the newest casual concept by the Violet Oon Group nestled within the reimagined Temasek Shophouse.

A bibik is a respected Peranakan matriarch known for her source of knowledge and keeper of traditional Peranakan recipes, and this namesake cafe channels that same warmth through dishes like Buah Keluak Pork Ribs, Nyonya laksa, prawn mee, and nostalgic orange sugee cake.

Set alongside Martket by ABRY and Foreword Coffee, it's part of a purposeful trio celebrating heritage and inclusion. Think vintage tiles, rattan textures, and the comforting aroma of kaya toast and kopi.

28 Orchard Rd, Temasek Shophouse, Block D, Singapore 238832

Opening SepT 29, 2025 | Daily: 8am-6pm

@violetoonsingapore | violetoon.com

Fat Belly

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQLmDJwE9_U/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

After eight years of grilling up the unconventional, Fat Belly has emerged from a full revamp with deeper flavour, sharper design, and a renewed focus on secondary cuts. The Bukit Timah mainstay reopens with a minimalist wood-accented interior and a fire-fuelled menu featuring Full Blood Wagyu Denver and USDA Prime Hanging Tender.

New favourites include a Karana Jackfruit Patty Melt (that's entirely vegetarian) and signature Smoked Burratina with heirloom tomatoes. Guests will also recognise the return of classics like the Sanchoku Wagyu Burger and that beloved Creamed Scots Kale, now buttered, browned, and better than ever. Whether it's your first time or a homecoming, Fat Belly 2.0 delivers on bold flavour with unpretentious flair.

10 Jln Serene, #01-04 Serene Centre, Singapore 258748

Mon-Thu: 11am-4pm & 5pm-10pm, Fri: 11am-4pm & 5pm-11pm, Sat: 11am-11pm, Sun: 11am-10pm

@fatbellysg

That's a wrap for what's just opened in Singapore this month, but in a city fuelled by culinary creativity, there's always something new around the corner.

This article was first published in City Nomads.