Just opened Sept 2020: New restaurants, bars, and cafes in Singapore this month

Let your tastebuds travel the world this September with another exciting new lineup of restaurants. Dine on a 3-course European meal in Hougang or take your pick from Japan ’s offerings of fresh sashimi, yakitori and cocktails.

For small bites , Joy Luck Teahouse brings some of Hong Kong ‘s best treats to Orchard Road .

New Restaurants in Singapore

1. Dumpling Darlings Circular Road

Tuck into contemporary Asian fare at Dumpling Darling’s new Circular Road outlet.

Their menu features an assortment of flavourful dumplings and noodles – such as the new and branch-exclusive Prawn & Crab Dumplings ($10) balanced with chili rempah and Assam mayo and XO Prawn Noodles ($10) – and a well-rounded list of cocktails, wines, and craft beer.

Fans of their original Amoy Street location will also find favourites like Fried Pierogi ($8) stuffed with smoked bacon and potato and spicy Sichuan Pork Noodles ($6) at Circular Road.

Dumpling Darlings is located at 86 Circular Road, Singapore 049438, p. +65 8889 9973. Open Tues — Sat 11.30am — 3pm and 5.30pm — 10.30pm.

2. nozomi by YOSHI

Sometimes the finer things in life come in bento boxes and that’s what nozomi by YOSHI did.

Presented in neat wooden boxes, Yoshi’s Special Chiraishi ($98) sees delicate slices of seasonal sashimi on a bed of pearly sushi rice while hay-smoked chargrilled A5 Wagyu beef is a treat for the senses in the Hokkaido A5 Wagyu Beef Rice ($78).

They also serve up quirky cocktails by The Horse’s Mouth like Empress Martini ($25) and Punt Intended ($25), and an established line of saké from all over Japan.

nozomi by yoshi is located at 9 Raffles Boulevard, Millenia Walk, #02-06, Singapore 039596, p. +65 8386 6788. Open daily from 11.30am-2.30pm, 5pm-9.30pm.

3. Batten-Yokatoh Singapore

Knocking back a beer with yakitori sounds like a great Friday night, but things are done differently at Batten-Yokatoh Singapore. On top of the usual skewers (chicken hearts and all), the quaint joint prides themselves on their Hakata Takigyoza ($19) that can be served with a side of their homemade chilli oil.

Another menu highlight is the massive Hakata Vegetable Rolls ($6 - $8.80) wrapped in layers of pork. While waiting for your yakitori, their huge Deep-fried Corn ($4) will definitely tempt you to order another helping.

Batten-Yokatoh Singapore is located at 84/86 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088505, p. +65 6970 7810. Open daily from 4.30pm-10.30pm.

4. WADO Dining

Europe meets Asia in WADO Dining’s cosy restaurant in the humble ‘hood of Kovan. Currently with options for three-course (from S$23) or four-course (from $27) meals, highlights include a moreish Crab Cake , textural Soft Shell Crab Pasta, and tender Grilled Beef served with truffle red wine sauce.

Beautifully plated desserts like Lemon Tart in mixed berry compote and WADO’S Savoury adorned with smoked candied turkey bacon round off the dining experience in this new neighbourhood restaurant.

WADO Dining is located at Promenade @ Pelikat, 183 Jalan Pelikat, #01-18, Singapore 537643, p. +65 9450 5433. Open Tues-Sun 11am-10pm.

5. LUX Singapore

There’s a new Scandi concept in town – this gorgeous alfresco restaurant serves up Swedish fare made with the freshest ingredients around.

For brunch, Toast Skagen ($20) and Norwegian Cured Salmon with Dill Creamed Potatoes ($29) are timeless classics while dessert calls for a striking balance between sweet and sour in the Rhubarb Pie served with Creamy Vanilla Sauce ($11).

If you really love your meatballs, don’t worry, they have them juicy Gourmet Swedish Meatballs ($29).

LUX Singapore is located at 271 Beach Road, Singapore 199547, p. +65 6298 0708 . Open Tues-Sun 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10.30pm.

New Bars in Singapore

1. The Public Eight

“Spring Bloom” Inspired by Beauty & Beast (2019,Mr.Kazuhiro Chii) Kenzo Estate Asatsuyu 2017 Gyokuro Green Tea from... Posted by The Public Eight on Thursday, February 14, 2019

Sip on fairytale-like cocktails in this hidden gem tucked away in National Gallery Singapore. Manned by head bartender Tsuyoshi Kimura, the dark and plush bar gives off speak-easy vibes and its intimate setting makes it perfect for a date or heart-to-heart sessions.

Marvel over the beauty of Confession (S$34) made with Kenzo Estate Rindo 2015 or a classic Kobe Highball ($28). If gin’s your poison, their signature Forever Love ($28) is not only delicious with a floral-fruity accent but also very much worth of the ‘gram.

The Public Eight is located at #01-02/03 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew’s Road, Singapore 178957, p. +65 9484 9282 . Open Mon-Sat 6pm-10pm. Reservations required through SMS/WhatsApp.

New Cafes in Singapore

1. Joy Luck Teahouse

Who needs a trip to Hong Kong when their local delights are readily available in Singapore? Joy Luck Teahouse has gathered three well-loved brands under one roof at ION Orchard. Choose between a puff pastry and butter cookie base for Hoover Cake Shop’s creamy egg tarts ($2.30).

You can also sink your teeth into the sweet golden crust of Hong Kong pineapple buns ($2 - $2.80) from Kam Kee Cafe with your choice of filling and wash it down with their secret-recipe for Hong Kong-style milk tea ($3.50 for hot, $3.80 for cold).

For a savoury charge, try the popular Hong Kong Fish Balls ($4.80).

Joy Luck Teahouse is located at ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, #B4-61, Singapore 238801. Open daily from 9am-10pm.

2. Hub & Spoke Cafe

Easties will be pleased to know that another hot new cafe is within their region; those that live elsewhere will have another reason to make a trip to Changi Airport. Getting there is a journey by itself that will prove to be a mini-adventure to find this elusive cafe situated next to Terminal 2.

Surrounded by greenery and tons of natural sunlight, savour local comforts like the aromatic Mee Rubus Java ($5.50) or yummy brunch meals such as the Chick & Avo ($8.90) along with a creamy bowl of tomato soup.

Hub & Spoke Cafe is located at 60 Airport Boulevard, Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2, #01-T2S-02, Singapore 819643, p. +65 9450 5433. Open Mon-Thurs 7.30am-8pm, Fri-Sun 7.30am-9.30pm.