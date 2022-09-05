Just opened September 2022: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore

Feeling good, and mask-free! No doubt, September is off to a grand start. To kick off this month's gastronomic indulgences and libations, we're bringing you a roaring line up of restaurants, cafes and bars openings.

Whether you're looking for a delectable meal or a perk-me-up, scroll to finds what's new in sunny Singapore.

Restaurants

Casa Pietrasanta

PHOTO: Casa Pietrasanta

From same folks behind Ristorante Piertrasanta, Chef-Owner Loris Massimini has built Casa Pietrasanta to bring guests affordable, private dining.

Expect classic Italian fare with a Mediterranean twist with wallet-friendly prices that range from $49.90++ for a three-course meal to $59.90++ for four courses.

Prep your palate with the zesty Seabass Carpaccio or the Lunigiana-originated Tortino della Lunigiana with red onion and zucchini.

Dive into the richness of a Risotto Escargot ($4 supplement) for the main course and finish with the sweetness of Sharon's Granita.

Casa Pietrasanta is located at 1 Fusionopolis Way, #02-04/05, Singapore 138632, p. +65 8125 1154. Open Monday-Saturday 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm. Closed Sunday.

Mio Fine Foods

PHOTO: Mio Fine Foods

A new Japanese restaurant on Neil Road, Mio Fine Foods serves equally aesthetic as tasteful bites that include A-grade sashimi, A5 Japanese wagyu, and a playful selection of sides for sharing.

Enjoy fresh air-flown ingredients in plates like the assorted Sushi Ball ($18, eight pieces) platter and the Premium Chirashi ($48) featuring nama uni.

Check out their fusion dishes such as the Nori Tacos (from $14, two pieces), where seaweed shells are filled with rice, avocado puree, and your choice of filling.

Mio Fine Foods is located at 82 Neil Road, Singapore 088843, p. +65 6291 2330. Open Tuesday-Thursday 12-3pm, 6-9.30pm, Friday-Saturday 12-3pm, 6-9.30pm, Sun 12-4pm. Closed Monday.

Daejim

PHOTO: Daejim

Now you can get to experience Korean pojangmacha right here in Singapore.

A modern twist to the traditional Korean street stall, Daejim reimagines street food and Korean BBQ with its quality grilled meat and air-flown seafood including Ganjang Saewoo (soy-marinated raw prawns, $35) and Ojingeo-tonggui (marinated spicy BBQ Squid, $28).

You'll find plenty of grilled pork options like Hang-Jung sal (pig pork jowl, $25), and Dae-pae Sam-Gyeop Sal (sliced pork belly roll, $22) too. For the month of September, get four Cheese Scallops on the house with every BBQ set that you order.

Daejim is located at 4 Craig Road, Singapore 089664, p. +65 9796 9593. Open daily 12pm-3pm, 5pm-2am.

Ka-EN Grill & Sushi Bar

PHOTO: Ka-EN Grill & Sushi Bar

EN group has launched Ka-EN Grill & Sushi Bar within City Hall's Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski complex.

Specialising in the Japanese grill, sushi and sakes, the two-storied restaurant complete with an alfresco area sees top-tier meats and fish on the menu, including a DIY Sumi Yaki Premium Wagyu Sushi Set ($29).

For a relaxing evening, opt for the Ka-EN Otsumami with Sake Flight Set ($39) featuring three seasonal sakes as well as spear squid with eggs, simmered herring roe with kelp and squid, and lemon-marinated jellyfish for nibbles.

Ka-EN Grill & Sushi Bar is located at 15 Stamford Rd, #01-82 Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski, Singapore 178906, p. +65 6284 3788. Open Monday-Thursday 11am-4pm, 5-10pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-4pm, 5pm-12am, Sunday 11am-4pm, 5-10pm.

Tipo Gnocchi

PHOTO: Tipo Gnocchi

The delicate Italian dumpling is the inspiration behind The Black Hole Group's latest venture.

Behind well-known favourites like Tipo Pasta Bar and Working Title, the group has taken to a spot in North Bridge Road to present customers with Tipo Gnocchi.

At this pasta bar, get ready for goodies like the Seafood Kombu Gnocchi packing an umami punch, clams and a soupy broth. The red-based, Gnocchi with Chicken Meatballs is also a fun alternative doused in a creamy pepper sauce, and a generous shaving of Grana Padano.

Their petite gnocchi, and all sauces are prepared fresh daily in-house.

Tipo Gnocchi is located at 785 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198753, p.+65 9009 2402. Open 11am-10pm daily.

Tsukimi Hamburg

PHOTO: Tsukimi Hamburg

RE&S' latest concept, Tsukimi Hamburg brings the irresistibly tender hamburg steak made through a blend of Miyazaki Wagyu beef, pork and US beef, and set atop a bed of hot steamy rice and oozy Japanese egg yolk.

At wallet-friendly prices get set for their signature Tsukimi Hamburg Don ($12.80) with Japanese egg yolk and grated radish, or the Spicy Sakura Ebi Hamburg Don ($11.80) which comes with a heaty garlic chilli oil dressing drizzled over grated radish.

The Teishoku (set meal) are equally enticing.

Tsukimi Hamburg is located at 1 Jurong West Central 2, #B1-49 Jurong Point Shopping Centre, Singapore 648886, p. +65 6250 6728. Open 11am-10pm daily.

Cafes

Musette

PHOTO: Musette

Stunningly minimalistic and serving food that's both instagramable and delicious, Musette is not to be missed.

Located along Leng Kee road, where the former Thye Hong Biscuit factory used to be, the new bicycle friendly cafe offers western classics with an Asian flair.

Apart from the perk-me-up coffee, bite into the jiggly Pandan Souffie ($22), with sea salt gula malaka, homemade kaya, and coconut ice cream.

The Avocado Toast ($22) makes for a healthier choice, served along multigrain toast, ricotta, spinach, and a sunny side up egg.

Musette is located at 2 Leng Kee Rd, #01-05 Thye Hong Centre, Singapore 159086, p. +65 8031 0131. Open Tuesday-Sunday 8am-5.30pm. Closed Monday.

Whiskdom

PHOTO: Whiskdom

Craving a big ole gooey chewy cookie? Phenomenal cookies and brownies maker, Whiskdom is expanding to Orchard Central and Bugis, adding new dessert goods to their repertoire.

Beyond their classics like the Original Chunky Chocolate Chip ($6.50), and Speculoos Delight Brownie ($6.50) that mixes cookie batter into a brownie, the new concept in Orchard Central will also serve ice cream pairings.

Expect flavours like Triple Dark Chocolate, French Vanilla, and Butterscotch Biscoff to tie in the dessert experience.

The Whiskdom Flagship has relocated to 757 North Bridge Road. The new dessert concept, Ooze by Whiskdom is located at Orchard Central, Level 4.

51 Tras

PHOTO: 51 Tras

Easy-going and not too busy in terms of interior, 51 Tras is a welcome addition to Tanjong Pagar.

Giving off Korean-style rustic vibes, the menu sees some surprises, one of them includes local celebrity Ben Yeo's SG Chee Cheong Fun ($14.50), served with onsen egg, spring onions, and a slightly torched exterior.

Fans of Tigerlily Patisserie, can also grab the aromatic and flavourful Laksa Quiche ($8), stuffed with coconut laksa custard, prawns and fish cake.

Spherical cakes like Ring of Fire ($16.50) by Francis Wong give way to a sweet ending.

51 Tras is located at 51 Tras Street, Singapore 078990, p. +65 8660 3551. Open Wednesday-Sunday 11am-7pm. Closed Monday-Tuesday.

Okashi Gaku

PHOTO: Okashi Gaku

Just opened and already hyped, Okashi Gaku seems to have already won hearts with one particular offering – its unique Japanese cake-in-a-can variations that can bought through a vending machine.

One of the first to bring to bring this trend to Singapore, the must-tries here include the signature Strawberry Shortcake ($11.80), a chiffon layered cake with strawberries and whipped cream, whilst the Singapore-exclusive flavours like Matcha ($8.80) and Mango Chocolate ($9.80) are definitely worth a try too, bursting with localised flavours.

All you gotta do now is crack open one.

Okashi Gaku is located at Suntec City, 3 Temasek Blvd, #03-306/307, 310-316,, Singapore 038983. Canned cakes available from Sept 16, 2022.

Bars

60ml by Asador

PHOTO: Asador

A quaint hidden bar behind a golden button, 60ml by Asador is a speakeasy after our own heart.

The sultry vintage-inspired bar is a one-of-a-kind escape in the Joo Chiat neighbourhood, with its leather booths, exposed brick walls and low-hanging lights.

As its name goes, the bar uses 60ml pours for its straight drinks. For your boozy night, the firey Spiced Margarita ($25) makes the cut with jalapeño-infused Ocho Blanco Código 1530, agave nectar, and fresh lime.

On the other hand, Chef Houssein's go-to, the HHR's Favourite ($24), blends Gosling's Black Seal rum, fresh mint & lime, moscato d'asti, and candied ginger.

60ml by Asador is located at 51 Joo Chiat Place, Singapore 427775, p. +65 9836 1792. Open Monday-Thursday 5.30pm-12am, Friday-Sunday 12-2pm, 5.30pm-12am.

Isabel Bar

PHOTO: Isabel Bar

A glamorous bar parlour, Isabel Bar is nothing short of luxurious. With velvet chairs, ebony floors and golden accents, the bar oozes elegance of a different time.

The selection of wines, champagnes, spirits, liquors, as well as theatrical cocktails – from French Kiss ($28) to the Pink Lady ($26) – is just as opulent.

For brunch affairs, you may also enjoy the chic Afternoon Tea sessions, featuring an exclusive tea leaf selection, beluga caviar, and a shot of vodka, and other sweet and savoury nibbles.

Isabel Bar is located at 2 Cook St, Singapore 078857, p. +65 6914 1400. Open daily 3pm-12am.

This article was first published in City Nomads.