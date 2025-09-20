Just opened in September 2025: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore

There's something thrilling about being the first to discover a new spot, whether it's a bar tucked behind a deli or a chef's personal ode to seasonality and soul. This September, Singapore's dining scene welcomes a fresh wave of new restaurants, cafes, and bars that span the spectrum from elegant omakase counters to Champagne-fuelled speakeasies and social impact-driven eateries. If you're wondering what's just opened in Singapore, we've got you covered with 9 new openings worth adding to your list.

temper.

A moody, cinematic gem nestled next to Mondrian Singapore Duxton, temper. is where wine, sound, and sensation meet. This 4,000 sq ft playground by Ebb & Flow Group isn't just a bar, it's a vibe.

The upstairs wine room houses over 2,100 bottles across 30 countries, curated by ex-67 Pall Mall sommelier Roberto Duran. Downstairs, cocktails like the star fruit Dirty Martini or T.T.K. Old Fashioned (think: peanut butter whisky, cacao, and coconut smoke) steal the show.

Expect decadent dishes from a wagyu burger to Uni Linguine, a bespoke music programme curated b Joshua Pillai with live jazz and soul.

83 Neil Rd #01-07, Mondrian Singapore Duxton, Singapore 089813

Mon-Thu: 5pm-1am, Fri-Sat: 12pm-1am (Closed Sun)

@temper.sg | www.temper.sg

Wild/Fire

Wild/Fire roars back onto Singapore's culinary stage with bold new flavour and fire-forward finesse. Celebrating a decade of smoke, meat, and muscle, this revamped bistro-bar is all about wood-fired precision and unapologetic indulgence. Wagyu burgers from Stone Axe, hanger steaks kissed by flame, lamb kebabs, and even spatchcocked French poussin anchor a menu that doesn't play it safe.

Their coffee programme is just as serious, curating roasts from cult-favourite roasters like Morning (SG), Fritz (KR), and ST. ALi (AUS). Whether you're chasing a truffled mushroom burger, a dram of Orientalist gin, or an espresso martini with Pedro Ximenez sherry, Wild/Fire is the kind of place that lingers in your memory and your palate.

207 River Valley Rd, River Wing, #01-59 UE Square, Singapore 238275

Tue-Thu: 12pm-2:30pm, 4.30pm-10pm; Fri: 12pm-2:30pm, 4.30pm-11pm; Sat: 11am-11pm; Sun: 11am-10pm (Closed Mon)

@wearewildfire.asia | wearewildfire.asia

Chatterbox Cafe

A refreshed icon finds a new home. Chatterbox Cafe at Resorts World Sentosa is the latest evolution of the beloved Singapore institution known for its legendary Mandarin Chicken Rice.

At this pet-friendly, cafe-style offshoot, expect heritage-rich Peranakan kuehs like Sago Bandung and Sarang Semut, Singapore-style seafood delights like Chilli Crab and Sambal Tiger Prawns, and nostalgic mains like Hainanese Pork Cutlet and Lobster Laksa.

The vibe? Modern tropical with indoor and alfresco seating, perfect for brunches or post-sightseeing fuel-ups. Don't leave without trying their Coconut Shake or taking home a plushie of their dapper mascot, Archibald.

26 Sentosa Gateway, #02-207, Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore 098138

Daily: 11.30am-3.30pm & 5.30pm-9.30pm

@chatterboxsg | chatterbox.com.sg

Mondo

Whimsical and worldly, Mondo is Singapore's newest gelato and coffee bar, where dessert gets a heady twist. Nestled along Amoy Street, this moody 30-seater serves up small-batch gelato in daring flavours like Blue Cheese & Candied Pear and Pineapple Makgeolli.

There's even a Brandy & Raisin gelato spiked for grown-up pleasure. Cocktail lovers can go deeper with their S$22 alcoholic floats. Think artisanal gelato meets in-house cocktails on tap via a slick Six Simple Machines system.

Espresso? They're pulling award-winning ONA beans from Canberra. Equal parts laboratory and lounge, Mondo is where gelato, caffeine, and creativity collide.

92A Amoy St, Singapore 069911

Mon-Thu: 11.30am-10pm, Fri & Sat: 11.30am-12am (Closed Sun)

@mondo.gram

Daikoku Japanese Izakaya

Not your typical izakaya. Daikoku at Kada Maxwell introduces Singapore's first Miso Tare Yakitori, featuring a rare duo of Sendai and Saikyō miso, a caramelised glaze that clings, smokes, and transforms every skewer. Helmed by Chef Kunagai, who brings over 20 years of yakitori mastery from Sendai, this intimate 40-seater champions rare cuts like chicken comb and offers free otoshi (surprise side dishes) with every drink in the first hour.

Beyond yakitori, look out for Pitan Tofu, ice plant salads, and sake labels you won't find elsewhere, each sip a story. It's authentic, soulful, and quietly revolutionary.

5 Kadayanallur St, #01-02/03, Singapore 069183

Mon-Sat: 5.30pm-10.30pm (Closed Sun)

@daikoku.yakitori | facebook.com/DaikokuYakitori

Ginger.Lily Bar

Tucked within Hilton Singapore Orchard, Ginger.Lily Bar isn't just pouring drinks, it's curating multi-sensory journeys. This newly launched bar concept riffs on the five senses with Synaesthesia 2.0, a cocktail series that plays with flavour, sound, colour, and even emotion. Imagine sipping a butter chicken-inspired Eau de Curry whisky cocktail while a curated scent and soundscape deepen the experience.

From miso-citrus blends to molecular mojito caviar, it's experimental yet grounded, with flights of five or 10 cocktails for the curious. Friday and Saturday nights turn up the vibe with genre-fluid DJ sets and occasional guest shifts from top regional bartenders.

Level 5, Hilton Singapore Orchard, 333 Orchard Road, Singapore 238867

Daily: 12pm-1am

@ginger.lilysingapore | hiltonsingaporeorchard.com/ginger.lily

NAE:UM

Chef Louis Han's Michelin-starred NAE:UM has reopened its doors as NAE:UM 2.0. A refined evolution, not a reinvention. The new "Contemporary Korean cuisine" tells a cohesive story through an 8-course tasting menu ($268++) or a shorter 5-course version ($198++).

Expect poetic plates like 'memilmyeon & mandu', buckwheat noodles with duck galbi dumpling; and 'hansang', a soulful finale of gochujang-marinated mountain root atop rice and banchan.

Designed in the style of a sinhanok (new hanok), the space invites quiet contemplation with wood, stone, and light. It's not just a restaurant. It's a slow-burning, memory-laced journey.

161 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068615

Tue-Wed: 6pm-10.30pm, Thu-Sat: 12pm-3pm & 6pm-10.30pm (Closed Sun & Mon)

@naeum.sg | www.naeum.sg

Ki-sho

After a quiet transformation, Ki-sho returns under the helm of Chef Taro Takayama, formerly private chef to Japan's ambassador and a name synonymous with kappo finesse in Singapore.

Nestled in a colonial black-and-white bungalow, this intimate 11-seater restaurant now offers multi-course menus ($160-$360++) built on childhood memories, peak-season produce, and Japan's prized Tottori Wagyu, available the first time in Singapore.

Expect Chef's signature Donabe Rice made with dashi-cured ikura and premium Tokyo grains, and a sensory feast that speaks to soul and season. It also boasts over 300 wines and rare sake bottles (including an exclusive Eiheiji Hakuryu), brewed by Japan's youngest female toji with heirloom Yamadanishiki rice.

29 Scotts Road, Singapore 228224

Mon-Fri: 12pm-3pm, 6.30pm-11pm (Closed Sat-Sun & PH Lunch)

@kisho.sg | kisho.sg

Horatio

Step inside Horatio at Resorts World Sentosa, and you enter a world of rare spirits and tall tales. Inspired by fictional bon vivant Horatio Fairchild, this theatrical whisky-forward bar spins stories through its globally inspired Trails & Tales cocktail collection — 12 inventive drinks rooted in the world's great distilling regions.

But what's truly got people talking is Horatio's Curious Companions, a new monthly guest shift series kicking off with Sago House's Jay Gray (Sept 25), bringing cocktails, music, and mystery (password-only drink included). It's part speakeasy, part explorer's den, and fully intoxicating in the best ways.

26 Sentosa Gateway, #02-135 & 135A, Singapore 098138

Wed-Sun: 5pm-11pm (Closed Mon & Tue)

@thehoratiosingapore

Basq & Bean

Where burnt meets brew. Basq & Bean is a sleek new cafe on Beach Road that marries Basque cheesecake artistry with Southeast Asia's thriving coffee culture. Expect caramelised, custardy cakes in flavours like Original, Dark Chocolate, and Pandan Kaya.

Always sold whole, never by the slice. Coffee beans hail from Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, roasted in three profiles (think: floral light roast to winey dark). Cosy interiors of warm wood and ambient light make it perfect for mindful solo moments or your next IG cafe drop. Bonus points for sustainability: spent coffee grounds are upcycled with local partner A1 Environment.

85 Beach Road, #01-02, Singapore 189694

Daily: 8am-8:30pm

@basqnbeansg

That's a wrap for what's just opened in Singapore this month but we know the city never sleeps when it comes to bold new flavours and ideas. If there's a new restaurant, bar, or cafe we should have on our radar, drop us a line at editor@citynomads.com.

We're always on the lookout for fresh openings worth discovering and sharing. Still playing catch-up?

