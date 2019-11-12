Just out of a relationship? Here's how to tell people about your breakup

Breaking up is hard. But the agony doesn’t end at parting ways—not when we have to relive the painful experience time and again by letting people know.

And while the split isn’t something we have to talk about immediately, it’s something we have to announce eventually because the last thing we want is confusion within, and needless questions from, the circles we move in.

Plus, few people are as concerned as they are nosey, so aside from having to process painful emotions, we often also have to deal with insensitive reactions.

Not sure how to make telling people about your breakup easier on yourself? We got Cherlyn Chong, a breakup recovery and dating coach, to share some advice.

1. DECIDE IF IT'S BEST FOR YOU TO TELL SOMEONE IMMEDIATELY, OR IF YOU SHOULD WAIT

“Sometimes, not telling anyone for a few days or weeks helps you process your emotions. Sometimes, telling a close confidant right away helps with that more. It’s up to you to determine what’s best for you. If you do decide to talk to someone, I recommend telling one or two close friends or family members whom you know will listen without judgment. The keyword here is ‘listen’, because people who don’t listen well tend to shift the conversation to themselves and may say very unhelpful things like, ‘I told you to leave’ or ‘Why didn’t you listen to me?’ They may even recount their own breakup experiences, which is a phenomenon known as ‘conversational narcissism’. They draw the focus away from your grief and onto them, leaving you with little to no emotional support, so be careful about whom you share your emotions with.”

2. THINK ABOUT THE PEOPLE YOU SHOULD TELL, AND HOW MUCH YOU SHOULD TELL THEM