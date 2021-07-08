K-pop star Yoona shares her skincare tips for glowing skin

Take one look at Yoona’s flawless skin, and you’ll understand why the Girls’ Generation member is a muse for Estee Lauder.

Even with a hectic schedule (and in a pandemic, no less), she prioritises self-care and her skin. In this exclusive chat with Her World, we speak to the wildly popular idol about her best beauty tips and how to deal with pandemic-related skin stress

Tell us how your work and life affects your skin.

Wearing makeup frequently, and sometimes all day at shoots, affects my skin’s ability to “breathe”. Outside of shoots, I try to stay as bare-faced as I can so that my skin can “rest”.

How has the stress of the pandemic affected your skin?

Wearing a mask all day has made my skin more sensitive. On top of that, it’s also getting warmer in Korea as we’re moving into summer. So I’m prioritising hydration, as well as soothing care, these days.

What is your top tip for preventing maskne?

Thorough cleansing and ensuring that your skin is well-hydrated. It’s also important to change your mask frequently.

What is your favourite way of incorporating Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronised Multi-recovery Complex into your beauty routine?

I use the serum before going to bed and give my skin a quick massage so that it absorbs deeply. It makes me feel like I’m getting professional care while at home.

How has your skin changed since you started using Advanced Night Repair?

My skin feels healthy, not just on the surface, but also from within. It feels bouncy and deeply hydrated.

What advice would you give to someone who is struggling with their skin?

I think that lifestyle is important to get healthy skin – having good eating habits and a regular daily schedule. Skin troubles are easily visible and they can be quite stressful.

Touching your skin frequently or having irregular sleep can worsen it. So try to care for your skin by focusing on soothing, hydrating and cleansing it. I love to eat fresh fruits, and I am trying to drink more water and sleep better.

One piece of beauty advice you’d give to your younger self?

I would say: Hydrate more to keep your skin healthy and youthful.

This article was first published in Her World Online.