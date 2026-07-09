Missing Ka-Soh? Heritage fish noodle soup eatery is back with pop-up

If you're missing Ka-Soh's fish noodle soup, you're in luck.

The heritage Cantonese-style fish noodle soup restaurant will be making a brief comeback at Tanglin Cookhouse from July 15 to Aug 31.

As part of the British-inspired eatery's Tanglin Heritage Series celebrating Singapore's 61st birthday, Ka-Soh will be bringing back two of its classic dishes with a twist.

Diners can look forward to Ka-Soh Signature Fish Soup Noodles ($18++), featuring slices of grouper fish instead of the original snakehead fish, thick bee hoon and baby chye sim in the brand's signature milky broth, as well as Ka-Soh Prawn Paste Chicken Mid Wings ($15++ for eight pieces), served with Signature Chilli Sauce.

According to Tanglin Cookhouse, the broth in this rendition of fish noodle soup is further simmered with chicken bones, fresh Bentong ginger and white peppercorns to deepen its flavour.

This comes after a year of experimentation by Ka-Soh's third-generation owner Cedric Tang.

Cedric was heavily involved in the menu's research and development, working closely with Tanglin Cookhouse's culinary team to recreate the heritage restaurant's signature dishes and training the chefs, reported 8days.

Want to bring the flavour of Ka-Soh home?

You can grab Ka-Soh Signature Frozen Fish Soup pack at the pop-up for $12++ a pack, while stocks last. These are only available for purchase in store.

Ka-Soh started out with a humble push cart in Great World Amusement Park in 1939, and has been known for its Cantonese-style fish soup over the years.

At its peak, Ka-Soh operated three restaurants in Singapore: A flagship outlet at Outram, one at Greenwood Avenue and a sister eatery Swee Kee Eating House along Amoy Street.

The restaurant's flagship earned its first Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2016, an accolade it maintained until its closure in 2022.

Ka-Soh shuttered its final outlet at Greenwood Avenue last September, citing the end of their lease as reason for closure.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Dah3f0qTEp6/?hl=en[/embed]

The brand continues to sell its frozen soup packs online.

AsiaOne has reached out to Ka-Soh for more information.

Address: 163 Tanglin Road, #01-106, Tanglin Mall, Singapore 247933

Opening hours: 9am to 10pm daily

[[nid:720689]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com