Kakao friends to Disney: The cutest fashion & beauty collabs now

We can't get enough of cartoon collabs, and brands know it.

From fashion to beauty labels, they continue to tap the appeal of iconic cartoon and animated characters - think Line Friends and Alice In Wonderland - for limited edition mash-ups that'll introduce an overdose of cuteness and cheer to your wardrobe and beauty arsenal.

Just take our money already.

1. Furla X Line friends

PHOTO: Furla

Fans of Line Friends are likely to be squealing with delight at the new and ultra-adorable Line Friends collection that Italian luxury brand Furla has put out.

The adorable Brown, his girlfriend Cony, and their friend Sally make an appearance across Furla's range of Ares calfskin accessories; think round mini-crossbody bags, micro bags, envelopes, cosmetics case set and wallets, card- and coin-cases.

Higlights include a daytime print of Brown and Sally against vibrant foliage and florals; and a night-time print, which shows the pair peeking from behind foliage, against a dark blue backdrop.

The Furla Line Friends Capsule Collection is now available at Furla Singapore stores.

2. Disney X Pandora: Alice in wonderland

PHOTO: Pandora

You're invited to go down the rabbit hole with its latest collection featuring Alice In Wonderland's whimsical characters, inspired both by the fairytale's vintage first editions as well as Disney iconic rendition.

The capsule collection comprises one bangle and six handcrafted charms - there's the Cheshire Cat Clasp Pandora Moments Bangle ($149), a Mad Hatter's Tea Party Charm ($99), a Unbirthday Party Teapot Charm ($129), a Key & Door Knob Dangle Charm ($99), a Disney Alice in Wonderland Drink Me Dangle Charm ($69) that showcases Alice's dress, a Cheshire Cat & Absolem Caterpillar Charm ($69)and finally, an existing Cheshire Cat Charm ($89) that fits right in the line-up.

The Disney x Pandora Alice in Wonderland pieces are now available at all Pandora stores and on its online store.

3. Kakao Friends X Origins

PHOTO: Origins

Origins' best-selling Mega-Mushroom Treatment Lotion gets updated with the lovable Ryan of Kakao Friends.

It imagines the adorable character going on a journey to collect mushrooms, which is the star ingredient of the bestselling Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion.

The mushroom-infused lotion hydrates and calms cleansed skin, as well as preps it for the application of serums and moisturisers, with the help of reishi, fermented chaga and coprinus mushrooms, and sea buckthorn.

The Origins X Kakao Friends Ryan Limited Edition Mega-Mushroom™ Treatment Lotion is available in both 200ml ($63) and 400ml ($101) sizes, at Sephora, Origins Official Flagship Store on Lazada, and all Origins stores islandwide.

4. Kakao Friends X M.A.C

PHOTO: M.A.C

Beauty brands sure can't get enough of Kakao Friends and another brand that has emblazoned their products with Kakao Talk's sticker-based characters is M.A.C.

Its limited-edition range of six lipsticks ($36) don't just feature prints of the charming crew of characters, they're named after them and their characteristics, too.

Included in the mix is Times Infinity, a bright orange-red hue that draws on Ryan the lion's bold and caring personality, and Have A Good Day, a hot peach hue that nods to none other than the fun Apeach.

The collection also includes the brand's Studio Fix Complete Coverage Cushion Compact ($69), which has been given a playful twist with illustrations of Ryan and Apeach. All decked in pink, they"ll be sure to bring cheer to your vanity, or whenever you take them out

Available at M.A.C. Boutiques (ION Orchard, Takashimaya S.C., Bugis Junction and NEX), selected departmental stores, sephora.sg and the Lazada Official Store.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.