Kallang Wave Mall to house one of Southeast Asia's tallest indoor climbing walls after revamp

It looks like things are looking up for climbing enthusiasts in Singapore!

Kallang Wave Mall will be home to one of Southeast Asia's tallest indoor climbing walls after the completion of a major transformation in 2028, The Kallang Group and CapitaLand Investment Limited announced on Thursday (April 16).

Standing at 21 metres, the new wall will have elements of real rock and rise about 10 metres above the mall's roofline.

Climbers who reach its summit will be rewarded with picturesque, expansive views of The Kallang and the Kallang Basin.

The wall will be part of a facility operated by Climb Central, which will also include bouldering walls for climbers who wish to try something less daunting.

The revamped mall's rooftop will also see a new padel ecosystem — featuring six sheltered courts for casual and competitive play — as well as a multi-sensory playscape with a water play experience with larger-than-life installations and a kinetic dry play zone.

The new playscape will replace the existing Splash-N-Surf water playground, which is closed for renovations until Q1 2027.

Fitness junkies can look forward to an end-of-trip facility at Kallang Wave Mall as well.

Equipped with bike parking, bag storage, and shower facilities, it will cater to cyclists as well as users of the Stadium Park Connector and Kallang Basin — allowing them to pause or conclude their exercise route at the mall.

Variety of community spaces

Runners can also look forward to the New Balance Run Hub, a community flagship store which — aside from retail — will offer runner-centric amenities, regular training sessions with experts and run specialists as well as running-related events.

Kallang Wave Mall will house a high impact and science-backed fitness, wellness and recovery concept as well.

Operated by homegrown lifestyle and wellness company, ReFormd Group, it will include a full-fledged gym with personal training services, a recovery centre with cold plunges and ice baths, and a retail section.

A new flagship retail concept by Key Power Sports featuring XTEP and familiar favourites 2XU and Speedo will also be another option for those who like to stay active.

The mall will also offer experiences beyond sports, fitness and wellness.

Pet care brand Mutts & Mittens will have a purpose-built, all-in-one pet community hub along the park connector. It will include a pet pool, boarding and training facilities, grooming services, a bakery and a retail section.

Mutts & Mittens is also looking to leverage its proximity to open spaces and park connectors by organising weekend programmes such as dog sports, training classes, community pet walks and competitions.

Visitors to the revamped Kallang Wave Mall will also be able to enjoy a variety of dining options — from cafes and family-friendly restaurants to unique bistro-pub concepts —with thematic alfresco dining settings by the waterfront.

The mall will continue to operate throughout this transformation period.

Visitors can refer to The Kallang's website for more information.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com