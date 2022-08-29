Karen's Diner is coming to Singapore: Dig into themed burgers, cocktails and more at the world's rudest diner

If you’ve been on TikTok, then you’ve probably seen clips of rude waitresses working at a certain diner and dishing out sass to customers whenever they ask for something — which normally wouldn’t fly in other restaurants, but that’s exactly what people are going to Karen’s Diner for.

Yes, we’re paying to be ridiculed and insulted by the waitresses — and it definitely makes for a memorable and bizarre memory (and some hilarious TikToks).

For those who aren’t familiar with the term, a “Karen” typically refers to a middle-aged woman who behaves in a very entitled and rude manner to others (particularly in public). The term was popularised by popular culture and social media, namely TikTok — which is also where Karen’s Diner rose to prominence.

Now, the quirky diner has announced that they will be opening a pop-up restaurant in Singapore — the first ever Karen’s Diner in Asia.

PHOTO: Karen’s Diner

If you’re someone who’s looking for a unique and unforgettable dining experience, then this bizarre themed restaurant is definitely for you (that is, if you can take a joke!).

While the service is meant to be terrible here, the food is known to be the exact opposite — the menu consists of a substantial number of different handcrafted burgers as well as their unique cocktails like Karen’s Fiery Apple Pie, the 90s Karen (an alcoholic coke float!) and more.

PHOTO: Karen’s Diner

The menu for the Singapore pop-up restaurant isn’t out yet, but here’s to hoping there’ll be some localised Singapore-exclusive burgers, bites and cocktails to look forward to!

PHOTO: Karen’s Diner

The location and opening date of the viral restaurant haven’t been released yet, but we do know that the pop-up restaurant will be on our sunny island until May 31, 2023, so there’s quite a bit of time for you to return to the restaurant for its horrible service if it’s your cup of tea (never thought we’d be saying that!).

Looking forward to dining at the only restaurant where the customer isn’t always right? Keep an eye out on Karen Diner’s official website for the latest updates!

PS: You can also make an advanced booking here!

This article was first published in ConfirmGood.