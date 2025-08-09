Karung guni man, old-school provision shops and more: The vanishing sights and sounds of Singapore

Whenever National Day draws near, the topic of our country's heritage and culture often comes up.

While some are celebrated and continue to live on, others just quietly fade away, like roadside barbers and kacang puteh vendors.

Most people from past generations probably wouldn't even know when they last saw some of these things that used to be such ordinary parts of their lives.

And as we navigate our lives in ever-changing Singapore, we might also actually be living through some of the last moments of certain local sights and sounds that were once so common in our everyday lives — and we might not even realise it.

Karung guni man

The karung guni (a Malay phrase for gunny sack and means rag-and-bone) man's horn used to be heard fairly often in HDB estates. Alongside his familiar call for old newspapers, television sets and more, this sound used to prompt many to rush down with their recyclables in order to exchange them for some loose change. But as recycling habits shift and the older rag-and-bone men start to retire, the sound of the karang guni man can barely be heard any more.

Old-school provision shops

These individual, usually family-run mini marts used to be a common sight at HDB void decks. The shelves here weren't stacked with the hottest viral treats or international tidbits — instead, it held many nostalgic favourites like 10-cent cola candies, snacks, rubber balls and Pokemon cards that were an integral part of many of the older generations' childhood. Today, some void decks that used to house these shops have become empty or the space has been replaced by vending machines or chain marts — which might provide the same convenience and perhaps even more selections, but just doesn't feel quite the same.

Ice-cream man

Long before ice-cream and waffle cafes, gelato chains and TikTok-worthy sweet treats, there was the ice-cream man with his humble cart complete with paper cups, rainbow bread and cones that felt almost like styrofoam. While the ding of his cart that would make so many kids (and probably even adults) light up and rush for the elevators can still be found easily along Orchard Road, the sound and appearance of the ice-cream man has become a vanishing luxury anywhere else.

Sandpit playgrounds

Kids these days might think that building sand castles is an activity meant just for the beach — but those who were born in the 90s and older would know that most playgrounds — which are now usually built with rubber floors — used to be filled with sand where children would dig holes, bury sticks and even 'draw' on for a game of hopscotch or tic-tac-toe.

Bendy buses

Articulated buses — or more fondly known by many Singaporeans as bendy buses — used to be a common sight on the roads. Today, most of them have been replaced by double-decker buses, which might be more practical but definitely takes away the fun of feeling like you're on a thrill ride on the way home (especially if you're standing right at the jointed section of the bus).

Long HDB corridors

While many appreciate the privacy and peacefulness of the newer BTO flat layouts — which tend to have fewer units per floor — some might miss the almost 'kampung' spirit that used to come with sprawling HDB corridors where children used to play catch and neighbours all seemed to mingle and know each other.

Bird cage corners

Have you ever seen these tall hooked poles around older HDB estates? These bird cage corners used to be where uncles would sit around to showcase their pet birds, sip coffee and mingle in the mornings. But as times change with newer estates replacing the older developments that used to house these corners and younger generations becoming more conscious about animal welfare, the chirping of these songbirds at these dedicated communal areas might soon fade out.

Payphone booths

Remember scrambling for a 10-cent coin or borrowing your friend's swanky new phonecards to make a call home when you forgot your homework? These bright red payphones weren't just a lifeline, they were also landmarks — stationed outside MRT stations, shopping malls, schools and more — and they were often meetup points long before the luxuries of constant connectivity. But as everyone (even grandparents) started to switch to mobile phones, these landlines slowly transitioned from being a necessity to a relic of the past (or a nostalgic photo opportunity).

CD shops

Movie nights might start with just a click of the remote or tap on an iPad now, but back in the day, they usually began with a trip to a CD shop. In the past, shops and booths selling CDs and DVDs used to be everywhere — shopping malls, markets and even night markets or pasar malam. They often had a small television showing previews of the hottest films at the time, drawing in interested passers-by and potential customers. And while streaming might have made things more efficient and convenient, there's still nothing quite like owning and flipping through a physical collection of your favourite flicks and the memories that come with them.

Newspaper and magazine stands

Last May, the iconic Thambi Magazine Store at Holland Village closed down. It marked the end of an era, and like the iconic store, many similar and smaller newspaper and magazine stands that used to be such a pivotal part of many older Singaporeans' mornings and commutes have began to disappear from our streets. Most of us probably consume our content and get our news updates digitally now, but before these humble pit stops completely disappear, it might be a good idea to drop by for a visit, pick up a paper and have a chat with the uncles and aunties still tending to these stands.

Bubble lifts

Bubble lifts — which used to be fairly prominent in shopping malls, hotels and even HDB estates in Singapore — used to make elevator rides so much more than a means of transport. They made taking a lift feel like an experience — allowing people to peek outside the clear windows for a birds' eye view of the space and the various floors they're travelling through. Now, most have been replaced by sleeker and more practical designs which might be easier to maintain and fit most aesthetics, but probably not as fun.

Ronald McDonald statues

Whether you loved him or found him creepy, seeing the Ronald McDonald statue as a kid probably meant that you were going to have a great day at the fast-food chain with Happy Meals and playground sessions. And while this part-mascot, part-photo prop has almost completely disappeared from the McDonald's outlets in Singapore, you can still find a couple to snap one last picture before they completely disappear.

