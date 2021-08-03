Kate Pang has a genius trick for all travelling mums who miss their kids

The pandemic prompted many people to pause their travelling plans. But that wasn’t the case with celebrity couple Kate Pang and Andie Chen. They have done a lot of flying in the past two years, especially since the couple shifted base to Taiwan in 2020, along with their two kids Aden, seven, and Avery, five.

Since then, they have been shuttling between both countries for work.

And while travel has been an easy affair for the celebrity parents, this time around, it was a different case.

Kate, who is alone in Singapore for work recently, shared that she misses her children on her work trips and has found an innovative way to make her feel like they are around.

Kate shares her innovative trick on Instagram

A friend insisted on giving her four customised cushions some time back. They were kept at her office, but the staff informed her recently that these cushions were taking up a lot of space. So she got them delivered to her home.

But these are no ordinary cushions. One of them has a picture of her daughter Avery printed on it.

It is the same size as her daughter and she is spending all her time with the cushion, so she doesn’t miss her little one.

Real Avery is not impressed with cushion Avery

But even though it is a genius trick for travelling mums, it has upset her daughter.

Kate, who introduced her daughter to cushion over a video call, ended up making Avery cry as she thought that the cushion was real.

She shared that her daughter has the same reaction when she is told that she’s not Elsa (from Disney’s Frozen).

The good news is that Kate won’t have to spend much time with cushion Avery. She’s in Singapore for a week due to her work commitments and will be in Taiwan soon.

Speaking to 8days, Kate further added that her initial plan was to come back to the island with her kids. But when the travel bubble between Singapore and Taiwan fell through, she and her husband decided that it would make more sense for her to make the trip alone.

Kate unlikely to take on long-term work projects

She also shared that after serving three weeks of quarantine once she’s back in Taiwan, she’ll focus on her kids before they start their school in September.

She added that she is also unlikely to take on long-term projects as she wants to support her husband, who recently landed an acting gig in Taiwan.

Kate is very supportive of Andie’s dreams. Sharing an instance, she said that Andie has trouble reading traditional Chinese. “I used to wonder why he would start memorising his scripts weeks beforehand when I could do so the day before,” she told 8days.

She further added, “In spite of all the challenges, he has the willingness to make his career in Taiwan. He knows that he will have to give in long hours of hard work. This shows how dedicated and sincere he is about wanting to be a great actor.”

This article was first published in theAsianparent.