Kaws' giant inflatable sculpture is coming to Marina Bay

From Nov 13 to 21, 2021, a giant sculpture of Companion, a character from the artist Kaws will be displayed at The Float @ Marina Bay, Measuring 42m-long, this is Kaws: HOLIDAY’s seventh stop — after touring Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Japan, Outer Space, and the United Kingdom.

Kaws: HOLIDAY in United Kingdom

The artist shared in a press statement: “At a time when international travel may be challenging for many, I am thankful for the opportunity through the ongoing HOLIDAY project to bring art experiences to different localities, and am excited to come to Singapore for the first time.”

Kaws: HOLIDAY in Taipei

To mark this special occasion, there will also be limited-edition collectibles that are exclusive to Singapore. The Kaws:HOLIDAY SINGAPORE collection will be available at ddstore.com from Nov 13, at 11am (Singapore time), with shipping starting in December 2021.

Here are some of the exclusive merch you can expect from this special edition.

Kaws:HOLIDAY SINGAPORE Vinyl Figure, US$285 (about S$385)

Kaws:HOLIDAY SINGAPORE Camping Set (only 500 sets available), US$750 (about S$1,012)

Kaws:HOLIDAY SINGAPORE Tank Top, Grey (Men); White (Women), US$50 each (about S$68)

Kaws:HOLIDAY SINGAPORE fan (front), US$30 (about S$41)

Kaws:HOLIDAY SINGAPORE fan (back), US$30 (about S$41)

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.