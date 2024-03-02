Keeping up with Gen Zs: Top 10 most slay slangs and Singlish terms in Singapore for 2024, according to this survey

In the 2010s, slangs like 'on fleek' - which means to be flawlessly styled - and 'catfish' - which is to deceive someone with a false identity - were all the rage.

While some of these slangs are still used today, some new ones by Gen Z have popped up.

If you're from the older generation and have been hearing strange terms like 'slay', 'situationship' and 'rizz', congratulations, you've encountered Gen Z slangs!

So, what are the new and most popular Gen Z slangs in Singapore?

Recently, Preply, an online language-learning marketplace from the US, surveyed more than 1,500 Singaporeans to reveal which Gen Z and Singlish slang words are the most popular across the country in 2024.

The top 10 most popular global slangs are terms like 'sus', 'G.O.A.T' and 'shook'.

a sentence 1. Slay To do a spectacular job 35.2 per cent 2. Sus Suspicious 30.8 per cent 3. G.O.A.T Greatest Of All Time 27.4 per cent 4. Salty When you are upset over something little 26.0 per cent 5. Spilling tea Sharing gossip 25.8 per cent 6. Flex To show off 22.7 per cent 7. Simp When someone does way too much for a person they like 22.5 per cent =8. Cap Lying 21.5 per cent =8. Shook Surprised or shocked 21.5 per cent 9. Situationship A romantic or sexual relationship that is unclear or undefined 20.8 per cent 10. Rizz Charisma 20.0 per cent Source: Preply

Out of the lot, 'slay' was found to be the most popular Gen Z slang word in Singapore and more than a third (35 per cent) of Singaporeans say they know or understand the term.

The term was made popular by RuPaul’s Drag Race, an American reality competition television show featuring drag queens.

And though most Singaporeans use the word 'slay' frequently, it surprisingly also tops the lot as the most annoying Gen Z slang in Singapore, with 13 per cent of the surveyors finding it "irritating".

The other two most annoying Gen Z slangs are 'purr' - a way to express approval or contentment - and 'zaddy' - an attractive, charismatic older man - with 11.8 per cent and 10.5 per cent votes respectively.

Preply also found that half of Singaporeans actually prefer using Singlish to Gen Z slangs. The following are the top 10 Singlish slangs:

a sentence 1. Alamak An expression to display dismay, shock or alarm 65.8 per cent 2. Makan To eat 60.9 per cent 3. Lah, lor, leh, meh To add emphasis after an expression after a statement 57.9 per cent 4. Paiseh Shy, embarrassing, or to have a sense of shame 57.0 per cent 5. Kaypoh Nosy 56.5 per cent 6. Steady Sounds good 56.1 per cent 7. Shiok To describe something delicious or simply good 55.4 per cent 8. Bo liao Being in a situation of idleness 54.3 per cent 9. Kiasu Afraid of losing out 54.2 per cent 10. Atas Luxe or upper class 52.9 per cent Source: Preply

'Alamak' was found to be the most popular Singlish slang and two-thirds (66 per cent) of surveyors said they know how to use it in a sentence.

The next popular slang should come as no surprise because we Singaporeans love food — 'makan'.

Terms like lah, lor, leh and meh (57.9 per cent) are also some of the slangs most Singaporeans are familiar with and use frequently.

Strangely enough, like the Gen Z slang 'slay', 'alamak', which is the top most popular Singlish slang in Singapore, happens to be the most irritating slang word too.

Based on the survey, 17 per cent of those living in Singapore admit they can't stand it.

Another word in the top 10 most popular Singlish slangs that many aren't a fan of are terms like lah, lor, leh and meh, with 16.4 per cent of participants calling it "annoying".

