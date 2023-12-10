Keeping the heartland spirit alive: These Bras Basah Complex merchants are cultivating micro-communities

Bras Basah Complex - a go-to spot for all things prints and art.

With each store filled with the promise of new discoveries, you could travel back to the past and experience the cherished memories of many Singaporeans, often embodied in the second-hand treasures you stumble upon.

Fast forward to today, and it's still this magical treasure trove of hidden gems.

Although a few iconic stores have bid farewell, fresh faces are filtering in to play a part in shaping the future of this beloved space. At the same time, they're staying true to the spirit of the place!

Read on to discover some of their stories.

Gemstory

Back when his business comprised a modest pushcart at Bugis Junction, Glenn Poh, then 33, was unaware that he'd be selling gemstones and crystals for 10 years.

There were many times when he considered throwing in the towel and returning to his well-paying job in tech. His friends and family questioned his career switch and even wondered if he was a 'fengshui master'.

"It is not easy [for Gemstory to maintain] secularity and to focus on just selling crystals alone," Poh admitted. "Product costs were very high due to limited sources, and rental costs for booths and retail space in Singapore too. We had to keep thinking out of box to innovate our trade."

These days, Gemstory is more than just a place for gemstones and crystals. It's a hub for various holistic activities, like gem therapy, aromatherapy, hands-on workshops, corporate team-building programmes and more.

Over the years, he has partnered with a diverse array of clients - commercial clients, tertiary students, adults and children - and has nurtured a healthy community of kindred spirits.

"I had a customer who brought her mildly autistic son to me, and many of these kids love crystals and gems. Most of these kids or kids with ADHD love our shop, and their parents shared how the gems and crystals helped calm their kids," Poh shared. "We started to see a lot of young children coming to our workshops with their parents for some family bonding time."

Each meaningful experience Poh has had reflects his ambitious vision: for Gemstory to become a sanctuary for people of all ages, a safe space to explore the beauty and wellness benefits tied to nature, as well as gemstones and crystals.

All Things Hainanese

In a little corner in Bras Basah Complex, three sisters are keeping Hainanese traditions alive through delicious traditional snacks.

All Things Hainanese was established three years ago and carries forward the wisdom and legacy of 45-year-old business Hainan Cuisine & Snacks - a store owned by the co-founders' grandmother.

In fact, visitors who visit their store can unmistakably see the source of their inspiration, as their grandmother's portrait adorns the space.

As advocates for Hainanese culture, they hope more young people would learn to understand and appreciate Hainanese culture through their snacks.

One of their strategies for that involves product innovation.

Recognising that many from the younger generation aren't fond of the taste of ginger - a common ingredient in Hainanese snacks - the co-founders introduced things like sweet potato and mochi to cater to younger palates.

Their unique collection now includes yi bua mochi and sweet potato yi bua, as well as other classics like ang ku kueh, peanut crackers and Hainan tea.

Business is booming for All Things Hainanese, as many have reached out to attain their snacks for weddings and celebrations. Even previous regulars from their grandmother's stall have paid a visit.

Co-founder Jocelyn Loi, 31, shared a sweet story about a customer who, after hearing about their Bras Basah store from her mother, decided to drop by. The customer used to chat with her grandmother after buying kuehs there.

"She shared with us how happy she was to know that there are younger [people] willing to continue this kueh business and her kids and grandchildren will have a place to get yi bua in the future if she is not too mobile anymore to travel on her own."

Chen Soon Lee Book Stamp and Coin Centre

Established in 1981, Chen Soon Lee Book Stamp and Coin Centre has come a long way.

Guided by Connie Soon's business acuity, the company transitioned from selling stamps and coins to books and art. It has gracefully weathered close to four decades at Bras Basah Complex.

Today, it stands as a distinguished Chinese calligraphy and art supplies store.

Chen Junzhong (Jack), then 28, took over the business in 2011 after hearing the news of his father's passing. He dropped everything - even halting his studies overseas - to return home to help his mother with the store.

But with the advent of e-commerce platforms, selling traditional art supplies and books through brick-and-mortar shops seemed like a David-and-Goliath battle.

Undeterred, the family dedicated their efforts to providing exceptional service and quality to their customers. Their dedication hasn't gone unnoticed as customers have come forward to express their appreciation.

"There are some who come to us simply to have a chat. As they are regulars, we treat them more like friends, than customers," Chen recounted.

Backed by the support of a community of friends and loyal customers, Chen hopes to continue expanding his family's business and introduce more people to the rich world of traditional Chinese art and calligraphy.

"I believe the future [of the business] is in streaming, not only to drive sales, but also as a way to spread the Chinese art culture to a wider audience."

Keeping the heartland spirit alive

Gemstory, All Things Hainanese and Chen Soon Lee Book Stamp & Coin Centre are all participating merchants of the Heartlands Festival 2023.

From now till January 31, 2024, you can participate in three main activities: the Heartlands Odyssey, the Heartlands Quest, and the festival's lucky draws.

Delve into the community's history, food, and people through Heartland Odyssey's themed races in Toa Payoh, Upper Boon Keng, Chong Pang, Bukit Gombak, and Serangoon North.

Answer interactive quizzes and accumulate points by embarking on Heartlands Quest; Accumulate enough and you can unlock attractive rewards like free bubble tea, ice cream, and exclusive merchandise.

And if you happen to spend at least $10, submit your receipts on the Heartlands Festival website to become eligible for the festival's weekly draws and the Grand Draw with prizes worth up to $9,988.

The festival is presented by the Heartland Enterprise Centre Singapore (HECS), supported by The Federation of Merchants' Association Singapore (FMAS), Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), and the Housing Development Board (HDB) and organised in collaboration with the People's Association (PA).

For more information on the Heartlands Festival 2023, find out more at this link.

