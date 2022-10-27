Keeping your car for 10 years? Here's how to refresh it

Thanks to the COE system, cars in Singapore have an artificial shelf-life of 10 years. So, it's no surprise that there are owners out there who talk about buying a new car before or when theirs hits the five-year mark.

Deep down, we realise how ridiculous (and expensive) it is to replace a car just because it's turning five. But in the back of our minds, the car is now "middle-aged".

However, record-high COE premiums are preventing many car owners from buying a new car. Instead, they have to wait for a few years for the supply of certificates to hopefully increase, which will hopefully reduce the premiums.

If you have an "ageing" car, here are seven things you can do to freshen it up and make it feel like new.

Rejuvenate the paint

If your paint is still in relatively good condition, mechanical polishing followed by a ceramic coat will make it shine like new again. PHOTO: sgCarMart

Your car may not be brand-new, but if you've cared for your paint and kept it in showroom condition, your car will still look new.

Now, if your paintwork has been neglected, don't panic. As long as the clear coat has not oxidised, a trip to a professional groomer for polishing (paint correction) and a ceramic coating can do wonders.

From looking scratched and tired, your car will look younger and fresher. You could consider getting your vehicles resprayed, but since this can cost a few thousand bucks, you should only do this as a last resort if your paint can't be fixed.

Change those floor mats

New floor mats make your interior look fresher – just make sure you clean the pedals to complement them. PHOTO: sgCarMart

One of the first things that you see whenever you get into your car is the floor mat. The floor mats are also one of the highest-wearing interior components, apart from the leather seats.

For most car owners, the standard mats that came with the car usually don’t last long and show signs of wear after a few years. Worn mats make your interior look and feel old.

Swapping them out for a new set of mats that are perhaps sturdier, easier to clean and have anti-slip properties so they don't slide around, would go some way towards making your interior feel less tired.

Re-upholster your seats

Be it leather or cloth, regularly cleaning your seats will maintain their condition and keep your car smelling nice, too. PHOTO: sgCarMart

Apart from getting new floor mats, you could also consider re-upholstering your leather seats, especially if they have become very worn or cracked over time.

Worn seats are a sure sign that the car is old and/or heavily used, making it look and feel tired. But once re-upholstered, you can look forward to sitting in and driving your car again.

Once you get the new upholstery installed, you should maintain it by periodically applying a cleaner followed by a conditioner. The latter will moisturise the leather, thereby helping it remain supple.

Get new window film

Higher-grade window film can help keep your vehicle interior cooler, so your air-con doesn't have to work as hard. PHOTO: sgCarMart

Alongside re-upholstered seats, another upgrade to consider would be new window film or tint.

Good quality window film works wonders when it comes to helping keep your interior cool, while the UV protection it offers keeps both your skin and your upholstery from prematurely ageing.

Of course, if your current window film is okay, you don't even have to do this. But if it's already cracked, bubbling or peeling, then new film will definitely help your car look less worn. Remember to follow the LTA regulations on window film!

Upgrade your audio and/or infotainment system

An aftermarket head-unit like this one lets you utilise navigation apps such as Waze, which helps you avoid traffic jams (and speed traps). PHOTO: sgCarMart

If you think your favourite tunes are starting to sound bad, then perhaps it's time to upgrade your head unit and loudspeakers. Audiophiles will want to go further by adding an amplifier, subwoofer and tweeters.

But for most drivers, a new head unit will be quite convenient, especially if it gives you the convenience of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Now, apart from streaming your Spotify playlist, you'll also have access to navigation apps such as Waze and Google Maps.

Change your wheels

Lightweight wheels can improve your car's looks and handling, and if they're larger than stock, there will be room for a big brake kit as well. PHOTO: sgCarMart

Another sure-fire way to give your car a "facelift" is to change your stock wheels to a set of lighter, aftermarket ones.

Apart from improving your car's looks, lighter wheels also benefit handling and/or steering since they reduce unsprung weight. If your wheels are larger than before, you might have enough room to fit that big brake kit you were considering.

Just make sure you choose wheels from well-known and reputable brands, such as BBS, OZ Racing, Enkei and SSR.

Get new tyres

High-performance tyres offer better grip and can improve your car's handling, even before you change the suspension or brakes. PHOTO: sgCarMart

If you've decided to change your wheels, you've probably decided to change or even upgrade your tyres as well.

If you're swapping to larger wheels, a set of sportier tyres will complement them nicely. High-performance (and ultra-high-performance) tyres will give you more grip, improve cornering, and can shorten stopping distances as well.

Even if you keep your stock rims, a new set of tyres can still enhance how your car handles. As a bonus, the new rubber will look darker and fresher, too. It'll be like giving your car a new pair of "shoes".

ALSO READ: Car care: How to keep your vehicle in good operating condition

This article was first published in sgCarMart.