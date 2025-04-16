Kenny Rogers Roasters now has an all-you-can-eat buffet for $28.90++, here's a sneak peek at the menu

If you have a bottomless pit for a belly and a penchant for roast chicken, here's something to look forward to.

Kenny Rogers Roasters has a new all-you-can-eat a la carte buffet for just $28.90++ per pax, the chain restaurant shared in a press release on Tuesday (April 15).

It will be available from Mondays to Fridays at selected outlets, with a 60-minute dining window.

The spread includes Kenny Rogers Roasters' iconic Crispy Golden Chicken in either original or spicy flavours, as well as their Rotisserie-Roasted Chicken.

There will also be sides like macaroni & cheese, mashed potatoes, potato salad, coconut rice (or Nasi Lemak Rice on the menu), onion rings, fries and more.

The chain restaurant's signature corn muffins will be on the menu too.

Diners have the option of topping up an additional $5 for unlimited free-flow desserts such as brownies with ice cream, chocolate lava cakes and Belgian waffles with ice cream.

To complete their meal, they can also top up $3 for unlimited drinks in flavours such as mango, lychee, strawberry or green apple.

The 60-minute time limit begins when the first dish is served and refills are only available after customers finish their current portion.

Do note that the buffet is only available for dine-in customers and sharing is not allowed.

[[nid:673796]]

melissateo@asiaone.com