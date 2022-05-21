Kent Ridge: A park where Singapore's natural heritage and valiant past merge

The Battle of Pasir Panjang was one of the last battles for Singapore. From Feb 12 to 14, 1942, the valiant Malay Regiment fought bravely against the invading Japanese troops along Pasir Panjang ridge.

Today, Kent Ridge Park stands as a testimony to the courage and sacrifice of these spirited defenders of Singapore.

If you're interested to explore this park where natural heritage and our valiant past merge, here's some good news: The Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum (LKCNHM) will be hosting a Kent Ridge Nature Walk as part of Singapore HeritageFest 2022.

This evening hike will take you to the marker commemorating that epic battle at Pasir Panjang, as well as a visit to an inaccessible 1930s military outpost.

Participants will also get to explore part of the NUS campus that was built on the old battleground and the forest along Kent Ridge Road, learning more about the flora and fauna found here.

Where to sign up?

The Kent Ridge Nature Walk is happening on May 17 from 5pm to 7pm. Click here to buy your tickets.

And check out some of the other guided tours and workshops by LKCNHM in conjunction with HeritageFest 2022.

Ta'at Setia!

Meaning “faithful and true”, that was the powerful motto of the Malay Regiment led by Lieutenant Adnan Saidi, whose heroic last stand in the Battle of Pasir Panjang against the 13,000-strong Japanese forces is the stuff of legend.

The relentless courage spurred the British 2nd Loyal Regiment, Australian Ben-Gun carriers, and men of the 44th Indian Brigade. Even when they ran out of ammo, the men continued to fight in hand-to-hand combat.

After Singapore surrendered, the Malay Regiment survivors were ordered to remove their uniforms and join the Japanese forces. These brave men refused to do so, shouting "Ta'at Setia" to the very end.

If you’re inspired and want to learn more about these heroes, stop by Reflections at Bukit Chandu before the walk. Not only does it go into the Battle at Pasir Panjang in great detail, but also the history of its surroundings, which predates both the war and colonial era.

