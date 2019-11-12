Key home interior designs in 2020

Keen to know what will be trending next year? Here are six hot styles that will dominate in 2020 and how to get the look.
PASTEL PARADE
Colour trends continue to veer towards pastel colours, be it for paint or soft furnishings. However, soft shades of pink, blue and yellow are gaining favour as well.
The light hues serve as a happy middle ground between interiors decked out in neutrals and those doused in strong colours.
For a cheerful interior, combine delicate rose and green shades with natural materials.
Furnishings in pastels pair well with dark coloured walls, another colour trend that is still going strong.
NEO FARMHOUSE
Will the farmhouse trend subside? According to interior designers, it is set to stay.
The farmhouse kitchen represents an era that signals the mind to slow down.
That said, the look evolves in the new year. By applying darker colours or borrowing details from other styles, the farmhouse takes on a different allure that sits well with city dwellers.
A PLAYFUL VIBE
Functionality will remain a priority for many homeowners, especially if you live in an apartment home.
That said, this is the season to let loose by stressing less about functionality!
Look for furniture that serves its function while exuding a playful feel.
Explore furnishings designed with unique textures and bold colours and unusual shapes, instead of sticking to the slim and streamlined.
NATURE AS INSPIRATION
Biophilic design is all about understanding the connection between humans and nature.
Biophilic design is all about understanding the connection between humans and nature.
This design approach, rooted in science, enables us to feel at ease and engaged by creating a multi-sensorial experience in the built environment.
Get inspired by nature with materials such as wood, water and stone or plants into the home so that the home feels less like a concrete structure.
Preserved moss walls, for one, are a fuss-free alternative. Not only do they stay green and require no maintenance, but they also dampen noise and give you the freedom to create designs.
ELEVATE THE CEILING
As homeowners aspire towards well-designed homes, more will explore design features that make their home stand out.
The ceiling, for one, is getting more attention than before.
Instead of the usual treatment, ceilings are becoming design features of their own right with the use of materials typically used in other areas of the home.
This apartment showcases an elegant coffered ceiling, crafted with wood paneling and further enhanced by a mirrored panels below, making the room feel larger and more spacious.
ECLECTIC GLAMOUR
The quest for individuality means that homeowners and designers are always on the lookout for new design trends, ideas and looks.
Instead of clear-cut design styles, the eclectic look is returning with a bang.
Expect the look to take on a maximalist, glamorous approach that would elevate the mish-mash of styles into an upscale head turner.
Turn on the sass by breaking the rules with confidence - and apply bold colours and patterns with sophisticated textures and finishes.
This article was first published in Home & Decor.