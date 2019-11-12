Key home interior designs in 2020

Keen to know what will be trending next year? Here are six hot styles that will dominate in 2020 and how to get the look.

PASTEL PARADE

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Colour trends continue to veer towards pastel colours, be it for paint or soft furnishings. However, soft shades of pink, blue and yellow are gaining favour as well.

The light hues serve as a happy middle ground between interiors decked out in neutrals and those doused in strong colours.

For a cheerful interior, combine delicate rose and green shades with natural materials.

Furnishings in pastels pair well with dark coloured walls, another colour trend that is still going strong.

NEO FARMHOUSE

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Will the farmhouse trend subside? According to interior designers, it is set to stay.

The farmhouse kitchen represents an era that signals the mind to slow down.

That said, the look evolves in the new year. By applying darker colours or borrowing details from other styles, the farmhouse takes on a different allure that sits well with city dwellers.

A PLAYFUL VIBE

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Functionality will remain a priority for many homeowners, especially if you live in an apartment home.

That said, this is the season to let loose by stressing less about functionality!

Look for furniture that serves its function while exuding a playful feel.

Explore furnishings designed with unique textures and bold colours and unusual shapes, instead of sticking to the slim and streamlined.

NATURE AS INSPIRATION

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Biophilic design is all about understanding the connection between humans and nature.