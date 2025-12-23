New year, new flavours: KFC to launch 4 new sauces in January

Meals at KFC are about to become even more flavourful.

From Jan 2, 2026, the fast food chain will introduce four new sauces to its permanent menu.

Cheese lovers can look forward to Cheezy Onion, while fans of Penang-style curry may enjoy White Curry Syiok!. For a smoky kick, there is Secret Grill, and those who prefer a numbing heat can opt for Mala Mania.

These sauces will be served with sides such as Chicken Tenders and Chicken Bites, as well as in KFC's snacker boxes.

The new additions are the result of extensive testing by KFC's innovation team, which evaluated more than 30 sauce concepts before finalising the flavours, according to a press release on Dec 19.

The fast food chain will also launch the DoubleDip Platter Meal ($8.50), which features four pieces of Chicken Bites, one Medium Fries, the option of two dips, and one Regular Coke Zero Sugar.

For larger gatherings, there is the new DoubleDip Party Box ($15.90), which comes with four pieces of Original Recipe Tenders, eight pieces of Chicken Bites, two Medium Fries, and all four dipping sauces.

Sauces can also be purchased a la carte for $0.95.

Saucey giveaway

From Jan 2 to 3, 2026, customers can enjoy a free four-pack of sauces when they purchase any Chicken Bites Meal, OG Tenders Meal, or DoubleDip Platter Meal. Customers will get one of each sauce.

The promotion is limited to the first 100 redemptions per store, while stocks last.

Do note that it is available only for dine-in or takeaway orders.

