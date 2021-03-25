KFC cheese fries are back in stock after disappearing for over a week

If you're having a bad day, here's some good news: KFC's cheese fries are back in stock.

Last week, fans of the fast food chain were devastated to find out that some outlets across the island had halted the sale of the popular menu item due to shipment issues for their cheese sauce.

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

Netizens had taken to the internet to express their disappointment and one even commented — quite erroneously — that it was easier to bring in drugs than cheese sauce.

And cheese fries weren't the only missing item. A sign that was put up across some KFC outlets mentioned that other items like the American Twister and Famous Bowl were also affected by the cheese crisis.

Thankfully, the chain has just updated their social media platforms to say that cheese fries are finally back in stock.

KFC for tea break, anyone?

