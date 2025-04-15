KFC collaborates with Live Nation to give away concert experiences and merchandise

Concert junkies, here's your chance to get your hands on some exciting goodies.

Fast-food chain KFC has partnered with concert promoter Live Nation Singapore for a six-month-long collaboration to give away exclusive concert experiences and merchandise, they shared in a press release on Monday (April 14).

From April 15 onwards, those keen on participating need to spend a minimum of $15 at any KFC store, or on the KFC app and website.

After scanning the QR code, which is provided on the receipt, customers can key in their receipt number and take part in an instant draw.

Each receipt is entitled to a maximum of one chance to join the lucky draw.

Every month, there will be a new batch of goodies like specially curated concert tickets from global music artistes, VIP passes, exclusive concert experiences and concert merchandise, the company shared.

As of now, the names of the music artistes have not been announced.

Winners are required to claim the prizes from KFC within seven working days of being notified in person or by a representative. They must also produce their identification and proof of purchase.

As prize collection is time-sensitive due to fixed concert dates, any delay in claiming the prize may result in the winner missing the concert, and the prize will be forfeited.

Participants can also stand a chance to receive KFC vouchers worth $30 e-voucher with minimum $60 spent, $20 e-voucher with minimum $40 spent, $10 e-voucher with minimum $20 spent, and $2 e-voucher with minimum $10 spent.

