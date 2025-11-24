Love KFC's merch? Grab some from this new retail space in revamped Kallang flagship store

After two months of renovation, KFC's iconic Kallang heritage flagship store has reopened with a brand new look and a retail space.

This is the first-ever KFC physical merchandise space in Singapore. It's also the first time the brand is going beyond a traditional restaurant, offering fans a chance to explore and shop KFC collectibles in person, the fried chicken chain said in a press release on Monday (Nov 24).

Exclusive to the new merchandise space is KFC's latest collaboration with local streetwear brand Amos Ananda, which launches on Nov 28.

The new drop is inspired by the nation's new trending pastime — pickleball — and will include a variety of merchandise such as the KFC Pickleball Tee Shirt ($23.90), KFC Pickleball Collared Tee ($35.90) and KFC Sports Socks ($6.90).

Apparel will be available in sizes S/M, L/XL and XXL.

To celebrate the launch of the retail space, an exclusive limited-edition capsule collection will also be available there.

It will feature the brand's first-ever sportswear capsule, headlined by the Pickleball Paddle Set including two pickleballs in red and black, as well as exclusive Chicken Pickleball illustrations that add a playful pop of design to the entire range.

First opened in 1979, KFC Kallang was closed for a full makeover more than two months ago after four decades of operation.

The revamped restaurant now boasts a more energetic and modern design with an open layout to encourage social interactions, as well as elements like neon lighting, interactive digital panels and dynamic colour accents.

Additionally, the outlet also now has an increased seating capacity of 216, up from the previous 130.

Address: 190 Stadium Blvd, Singapore 397800

Opening hours: 7am to 11pm (Monday to Thursday), 24 hours (Friday, Saturday and eve of public holidays), 7am to 2am (Sunday)

carol.ong@asiaone.com