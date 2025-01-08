KFC launches Huat Heist: 8 lucky numbers islandwide, a code to crack and up to $18k in cash prizes

A satisfied craving might not be all you'll get from a KFC meal this Chinese New Year.

From today (Jan 8) onwards, KFC is rolling out their first-ever Huat Heist — where diners can win up to $18,000 in cash prizes by keeping a lookout for lucky numbers located around Singapore, presenting their receipts and cracking a code.

To have a shot at winning the cash prize, look out for eight lucky numbers hidden in KFC Cereal Chicken campaign posters — namely at Tampines, Serangoon, Bishan and Harbourfront MRT, as well as bus stops islandwide.

Winning tips and clues in the form of riddles will be released on KFC's social media platforms from Jan 8.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DEhcDYYClVv/[/embed]

From Jan 13, purchase any KFC Cereal Chicken or Cereal Chicken Burger bundle (Meal, Box, Buddy Meal or Family Feast) from any KFC outlet — and keep your receipt.

Each receipt will grant you one chance at keying in an eight-digit vault code located at KFC Kallang, where the Huat Heist will take place.

Simply present your receipt to the staff member at the outlet.

The event will happen on two days — Jan 22 and Feb 5.

One winner will stand a chance to win $9,000 on Jan 22 if they manage to key in the eight numbers from the campaign posters in the right sequence.

If nobody manages to open the vault on that day, the prize money will be carried over to Feb 5, making the cash prize $18,000.

Should there be a winner on the first day of the heist, a new eight-digit code will be introduced and the new winner will be able to win $9,000 on the second day.

Each customer is allowed up to five tries (with five separate receipts) at once. For customers with more than five receipts, they will have to re-join the queue in order to continue trying.

The Huat Heist is applicable for dine-in, takeaway, KFC delivery and orders made via food delivery platforms including Grab, Deliveroo and Foodpanda.

Exact timings for the Huat Heist is to be confirmed on the fast-food chain's social media platforms.

According to KFC, any cash prize that isn't won will be donated to charity.

carol.ong@asiaone.com