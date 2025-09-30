KFC launches its first-ever Lil' Bucket Meals for kids with breakfast and daily options

KFC has finally launched meals for kids and each of them is a bucket of joy.

Called Lil' Bucket Meals, these are available from Oct 1 onwards, KFC shared in a press release on Sept 23.

There are both breakfast and daily options.

For breakfast, there's the Lil' Chicken Macaroni Soup, and Lil' Eggy Twister, both of which come with either a bottle of 100 per cent fresh apple juice or a drink of choice. These are available from 7am to 11am.

For the day meals, which are available from 11am onwards, there are the Lil' Tenders Twister Meal, Lil' Chicken Meal, or Lil' Tenders Meal. These come complete with coleslaw and sides.

The buckets that come with each meal were also designed to inspire children even after they finish their food. So, kids are encouraged to use their imagination to use the bucket in their own creative ways, like as a boat or hat.

AsiaOne tried the Lil' Chicken Macaroni Soup and Lil' Tenders Twister Meal and while we are grown-ups, we found that the portion size was just right for adults with small appetites or those looking for a hearty snack in between meals.

[[nid:722044]]

melissateo@asiaone.com