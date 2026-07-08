Battle of the burgers: KFC, McDonalds serve up curry menu items this National Day

It looks like two players in the fast food game are currying favour with diners this National Day.

Both McDonald's and KFC have released new curry burgers, alongside other limited time menu items, in celebration of Singapore's 61st birthday.

McDonald's special menu comes from a collaboration with homegrown brand Old Chang Kee, featuring two curry burgers alongside Curry McShaker Fries.

The Curry Potato Chicken Burger ($9.20 for single, $11.20 for double) comprises a flavourful curry potato filling on top of a crispy chicken patty and a fried egg.

The Rendang Curry Beef Burger ($9.50 for single, $12.30 for double), on the other hand, has big and bold flavours with a beef patty dipped in rich rendang sauce, a fried egg and onions.

Diners can also upgrade their meals for $1.25 to get the Curry McShaker Fries, which are covered in a frgrant curry seasoning developed with Old Chang Kee.

This collaboration honours curry's influence on Singapore's food culture as well as its heritage, McDonald's and Old Chang Kee stated in a media release on Tuesday (July 7).

"Found everywhere from hawker centres to family dining tables, it is a flavour that evokes comfort, nostalgia, and connection," they added.

The new menu items may be accompanied by desserts such as the Pineapple Coconut Pie, Sweet Potato Mochi Balls and Mango Soft Serve.

The Curry Potato Chicken Burger, Curry McShaker Fries and Pineapple Coconut Pie will launch at 11am on July 9, while the Rendang Curry Burger will be available from 11am on July 23.

They can be purchased at all McDonald's restaurants island-wide, Drive-Thrus as well as via McDelivery, GrabFood and Foodpanda for a limited time, while stocks last.

McDonald's is also be bringing back its iconic curry sauce bottles in four unique designs — which will go on sale from 11am on Thursday at $5.50 with any meal purchased, or $8.90 ala carte.

KFC's 'unofficial national burger'

KFC Singapore has also thrown its hat in the ring for National Day specials with its Curry X Sambal Zinger ($8.10 ala carte, $9.90 meal), which it described as its "unofficial national burger".

This burger comprises a multicultural mashup of ingredients that KFC describes as "a handheld, edible microcosm of Singapore's identity" in a media release on July 1.

One notable difference between KFC's creation and the collaboration between McDonald's and Old Chang Kee is the buns.

While McDonald's stuck to sesame and potato buns, KFC sandwiched its burger ingredients between two cripsy Indian pratas.

The Curry X Sambal Zinger also features Chinese-style curry, Malay-inspired sambal and KFC's iconic Zinger patty.

Prata and curry are national favourites which can be enjoyed at any time of the day, which is why KFC also rolled out breakfast and supper menu items such as the Curry Twister, Curry x Sambal Chicken and Curry x Sambal Macaroni Bowl.

From July 8 to Aug 18, KFC's Sambal x Curry menu is available for both dine-in and takeaway at all outlets except Singapore Zoo, while stocks last. They are also available for delivery via GrabFood, FoodPanda, and KFC Delivery.

Do note that the Sambal x Curry Macaroni Bowl will only be available from Fridays to Sundays at late-night outlets, while the Curry Twister will only be made available starting July 22.

[[nid:719981]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com