KFC and Pokemon team up for merch drop featuring Poke Ball Bucket, Charizard jacket and more

Ready to catch 'em all?

KFC Singapore is partnering with Pokemon for The Ultimate Launch from Aug 19 to Sept 29 — and fans will be able to enjoy a series of Pokemon-themed events and exclusive merchandise.

During the campaign, five KFC outlets will be transformed into Pokemon-type-themed stores, including Water (Nex), Fire (Jem), Electric (Kallang), Ghost (Compass One) and Grass (Jurong Point).

Here, fans can expect themed decorations, photo opportunities as well as special Pokemon decals featuring Mega Raichu X, Mega Raichu Y, Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y.

KFC and Pokemon's collaboration will also see a series of exclusive merchandise released in phases.

It starts with the Pokemon Reversible Everyday Blind Pouch ($14.95) from Aug 19, followed by items such as the Poke Ball Bucket ($12.95), Pokemon Gaming Chopsticks ($15.95), and even a Charizard evolution line jacket ($99) from Sept 9.

The collectibles will be available for purchase with selected menu items at participating outlets, while stocks last.

Full details are available on KFC's website.

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Beyond the exclusive merchandise, fans can also look forward to a series of Pokemon-themed activities.

From Aug 19, all 71 KFC outlets across the island will be turned into PokeStops and Gyms for the mobile game Pokemon Go where fans can spin for exclusive in-game items and battle with other trainers.

For those who are new to the Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG), KFC Singapore will be hosting over 200 tutorial sessions across its Nex, Kallang, Jurong Point, Compass One, and Jem outlets on Sept 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20.

Each session lasts for 30 minutes, and runs in intervals from 12pm to 5.30pm.

Every sign up and completion of the training sessions will include a paper playmat, reward voucher and battle deck (two decks of 30 cards each) as prizes.

Registration is on a first-come-first-served basis, and is restricted to first-time registrants of the Pokemon TCG Trainer's website, with participation limited to one account per person.

More information can be found on Pokemon's New Trainer Journey website.

Want to get up close and personal with Pikachu?

KFC Singapore will be hosting meet-and-greet sessions with the iconic Pokemon at its Jurong Point, Scape and Kallang outlets on Aug 29 from 5pm to 5.30pm, 2pm to 2.30pm and 11am to 11.30am respectively.

Concurrent with the Pokemon collaboration, KFC Singapore is also launching its new seasonal menu featuring the Japanese Nanban Zinger (from $7.50) — a crispy and spicy chicken thigh burger brushed with a sweet and tangy soy glaze.

Other items on the menu include the KFC Japanese Nanban Chicken Bites (from $6.90 for six pieces), Japanese Nanban Loaded Fries ($5.95) and Sweet Potato Balls ($3.95 for six pieces).

The new menu will be available throughout collaboration period from Aug 19 to Sept 29.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com