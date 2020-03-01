KFC Taiwan drops Krispy Kreme doughnut burgers - we make our own to see if it's worth $10 and 645 calories

We're only day three into the new decade, but a promising new fast-food item is quickly taking the internet by storm.

The Chinese webspace is abuzz with KFC Taiwan's newest (and possibly most ambitious) collaboration to date: the Krispy Kreme doughnut burger.

#美式甜甜圈咔啦雞腿堡來台快閃啦 就是明天 秒殺國外速食業的爆紅商品 #美式甜甜圈咔啦雞腿堡即將開賣📣 什麼？你還不知道？👇👇👇 ... Posted by KFC on Wednesday, 25 December 2019

Each a la carte sandwich costs NTD 139 ($6), and pictures of the thicc slab of fried chicken cushioned between two fluffy original glazed halos have us salivating all over our laptops.

期間限定限店限量 肯德基 美式甜甜圈咔啦雞腿堡 單點NT$139 卡啦雞腿本人沒有問題，甜甜圈一如往常的甜，可能本身就不愛吃甜食，2者合併咬起來，差不多5口內是極限了，繼續吃就會因為甜甜圈本人太甜的關係而覺得膩。 不會不好吃，但也不是太好吃，建議2個人合吃一個嚐鮮就好。 #吃貨 #限量 #肯德基 #美式甜甜圈咔啦雞腿堡 #黑底白眼小姐 Posted by 黑底白眼小姐 on Tuesday, 31 December 2019

However, even within Taiwan, this sinful sandwich is pretty elusive and hard to get your hands on.

According to one YouTuber, the burger was sold out across the island on the first day of its launch, and he had to take a number and wait 30 minutes to get his hands on one despite arriving an hour before KFC started selling the burger.

Available only in 11 stores throughout Taiwan, a mere 60 doughnut burgers will be available at each store till the promo ends on Jan 9.

If you happen to be on holiday in Taiwan while reading this, here are the participating outlets where you might be able to get your hands on one:

Taipei Neihu (台北內湖)

Taipei Taida (台北台大)

Taipei Zhuoyue (台大卓越)

Taipei Chengdu 2 (台北成都二)

Taipei Shilin (台北士林)

Banqiao Xinpu (板橋新埔)

Tamsui Zhongshan 2 (淡水中山二)

Taoyuan Zhongzheng (桃園中正)

Zhongli Zhonghe (中壢中和)

Hsinchu Zhubei (新竹竹北)

Hsinchu Datong (新竹大同)

CAN'T GET OUR HANDS ON IT? WE MAKE OUR OWN

Since the launch was only announced on Dec 27, there's zero chance that any of us in office would be able to taste the finger-licking potential of this combo.

So we did the next best thing — attempt to make one of our own using two Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnuts and KFC's Zinger patty since it was the closest looking to photos we've seen of the burger.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Total monetary damage for this experiment: $20.50 ($15.60 for six original glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts and $4.90 for a Zinger burger sans sauce).

This worked out to each burger costing $10.10, more expensive than the ones sold in Taiwan.

From pictures on social media, it doesn't seem like there was any sauce used in the burger, so it was a clear-cut assembly of the two items.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

"The doughnut is really sweet and there's no more lettuce."

KFC: "The taste of the spicy chicken patty will neutralise the sweetness of the doughnut so if there's lettuce it'll taste weird."

PHOTO: Screenshot from Facebook

THE VERDICT

Admittedly a strange combination, both distinct flavours managed to stand out upon first bite and neither sweet nor salty overpowered.

A combo that somehow complemented each other, the spice of the Zinger also provided a fiery aftertaste but those who can't take the heat might want to choose a different patty if they're recreating the burger.

How the burger looks like when cut in half.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Ultimately, the sweetness of the Krispy Kreme glaze and the size of the burger proved to be too cloying and it was hard for one person to finish the entire burger.

Additionally, because there's nothing to meld the flavours together, some colleagues who tried it also said they'd rather eat chicken and doughnut separately.