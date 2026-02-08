KGM unveils its first electric passenger SUV in Singapore

Following its introduction of the Musso EV pickup, KG Mobility (KGM) has continued its electrified charge into the Singapore market with the groundbreaking launch of the Torres EVX, the brand's first all-electric passenger SUV that will be offered with Cat B COE.

Engineered and built in South Korea, the Torres EVX comes with an electric motor offering an output of 152kW and 339Nm of torque, as well as an 80.6kWh battery that offers a combined WLTP range of 503km (665km in the city). It also offers 120kW of DC fast charging, allowing it to go from 20-80per cent in 31 minutes.

Measuring 4,715mm long, 1,890mm wide, and 1,735mm tall, the Torres EVX features a bold hexagonal front grille, full LED lighting, C-pillar garnishes in either black or silver, and Korean flag motifs translated into design elements throughout the SUV - a nod to its country of origin.

Inside, the Torres EVX's spacious cockpit offers either Brown or Black colour options, a dual 12.3-inch Panoramic Display, eight-way adjustable powered front seats with ventilation, and a rear seat with 40:60 split folding and reclining function.

Other interior features include charging, multiple USB-C ports, and a unique "rear seat sleep" mode to mute its sound system for rear occupants. At the rear, the SUV offers 703 litres of boot space that goes up to 1,662 litres with the rear seats folded.

In terms of safety, it has seven airbags, a bodyshell made up of 81 per cent high-tensile steel, and KGM's advanced driver assistance system that include features like Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and a reverse parking camera.

KGM has said that the Torres EVX will be available at a special launch price (for a limited period) of $199,888 (including COE) and will come with assurances of 10-year/200,000km of free servicing and 10-year/1,000,000km of battery warranty.

[[nid:723848]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.