Kia EV4 combines a comfortable ride and well-thought out interior with radical styling

Forget about the wild styling of this EV4 for a second as I'd like to direct you to some interesting figures.

First off, Kia states that the energy economy of this car stands at an impressive 6.7km/kWh. But our three days with it saw it outperforming even this, averaging instead an economy of 7.2km/kWh.

That means it's more efficient than other electric sedans including the 109kW IM5, which claims an energy economy of 5.2km/kWh.

And it's also a close match for the 107kW variant of the Ioniq 6, which posted an economy of 7.7km/kWh when we tested it. Bear in mind, of course, that this EV4 has accomplished this while beating both cars for sheer power with its total output of 150kW.

Secondly, there's the fact that it stretches out at a total of 4,730mm long.

So, don't let the fact that this EV4 is offered as a hatchback in other markets fool you into thinking it's nearly as large as a Volkswagen Golf — it's actually a fair bit larger than one. And it's even longer than the Kia EV5 and nearly as long as the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Square rooms

And as you'd expect, that length translates into respectable space in its cabin.

Those seated at the rear can look forward to a generous amount of leg and knee room on top of access to a three-pin plug if you need to charge up your appliances, although the car's tapered roofline means available head room is only sufficient if you're going to be transporting adults at the back.

But those seated at the front will find much more to like about the cabin of the Kia EV4. There are physical buttons for the air-conditioning settings, plenty of USB ports on offer, and both front seats are ventilated. Material use is just about respectable here, with some of the recycled materials utilised feeling cheap, although this space does feel decently well put together.

And the driver will no doubt appreciate features including the head-up display and the fact that the car's regenerative braking settings and drive mode can be easily adjusted via controls on the steering wheel.

The car's 12.3-inch infotainment system (paired with a 5.3-inch climate control display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster into one panoramic glass panel) also proved easy enough to navigate through.

And as with other cars from the Hyundai Motor Group, I found the 'Sounds of Nature' ambient soundscapes all a delight to listen to, whether you're making your way through heavy traffic on the way to work or simply cruising down an empty highway.

Electric dreams

And the EV4 proves just as easy to drive.

First thing you'll notice when moving off in this Kia is the fact that there's some weight behind its steering wheel, although this isn't matched with any kind of feedback when you're pushing on.

And don't go thinking that this is a sedan that rewards eager driving: Turn-in isn't particularly eager here. And body control, while noticeably better than, for example, in the Kia EV5, still isn't enough to mask the car's weight should you decide to take a corner at speed.

Take a slower change of pace, however, and the EV4 is far more agreeable. The car does a good job of ironing over road imperfections, delivering a pliant and comfortable ride. And progress on the highway is always accomplished in a hushed fashion.

The fact that there's a total of four levels of regenerative braking to choose from on top of one that simply lets the car coast along when your feet are off the pedals is certainly welcome.

Visibility out the back is also compromised by the steeply raked rear (note that the rear windscreen does not reach as low as what the exterior of the car might suggest — a section of it is simply black bodywork), so always check the footage from the reversing camera for the pesky little ones when you're reversing.

Speaking of which, I can't help but feel that the exterior design of this EV4 will divide opinion. It's interesting to look at, for sure. And there's no denying that the combination of clean surfaces and erratic lines are not only futuristic, but also do a good job of capturing attention from passing pedestrians.

But this EV4's short nose and tall boot can make it look disproportionate from some angles. And I'm not too sure if there are many out there that will appreciate its awkward stance.

Price tag

So, should those looking for an all-electric sedan now make this Kia EV4 their steed of choice?

At $231,999, this Kia EV4 is keenly priced even when matched up against Cat A COE-friendly options including the $240,888 107kW Ioniq 6 and the $225,888 109kW IM5 (all prices as of 16 January 2026, inclusive of COE).

That the Ioniq 6 also comes with a near-similar battery capacity certainly does make this EV4 very attractive, although this is tempered by the fact that the IM5 does come with a 75kWh battery.

Those shopping for an electric sedan also cannot ignore the fact that the 219kW variant of the Model 3 starts from just $208,888 and comes with a larger battery than this Kia, although the Tesla brand doesn't exactly have as clean an image as the any of the others mentioned here.

In short, if you're shopping at this price range and think that the additional power from this Kia will be of value, there's little reason not to drive one home. That it also delivers a comfortable ride and comes with plenty of welcome features only makes its case even more convincing.

But can you live with its radical styling?

What we like

Impressive energy economy

Decent ride quality

Competitively priced against other electric sedans

What we dislike

Head room can be stingy for rear passengers

Exterior styling will be divisive

This article was first published in sgCarMart.