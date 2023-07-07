The Kia Niro Plus EV could serve as alternative family vehicle with its roomy backseat and easygoing manners

A commercial vehicle's job is a tough one. Compared to private cars that usually just take their drivers from home to office and back, commercial vehicles must remain on the road to earn their keep.



Be it for logistics or ferrying passengers, such duties are hard on a car as it racks up the kilometres. Therefore, any model built for commercial purposes should be able to endure years of use without major breakdowns.



And expectations are arguably even higher when the car is specifically made for such duties. Launched in February this year, the Niro Plus is Kia's first purpose-built vehicle (PBV) that's marketed to taxi firms and private-hire companies, so working as a daily runabout should be a cinch.

Offbeat design

Now, winning over private customers is the Niro Plus' biggest challenge. For starters, the car isn't even found on the Kia Singapore website, since it is mainly marketed to transport providers.



Then there's the unique styling. Viewed head-on, the model resembles a regular Niro, but as your gaze moves to either side of it, you notice its roofline, which is 80mm taller. I should also add that the Niro Plus EV is also based on the previous-generation Niro Electric, not the current one.



The taller roofline boosts headroom a fair bit, making the interior feel airier despite not having a sunroof. Suffice to say, if you had to attend formal events requiring you to don a top hat, you could probably wear it while seated in the back.



Indeed, the backseat is the interior's main draw. Despite the lack of USB ports, the relatively generous legroom and cool ambience (thanks to the rear air vents) means the rear bench is the place to be in. And with large grab handles on the B-pillars, it can even help users with mobility issues.

The Niro Plus EV's cockpit isn't the latest, but its solid build and user-friendly layout means it's pleasant and easy to get to grips with.

The cockpit, on the other hand, is mostly like the previous Niro EV. That means you have the same functional and intuitive controls, along with a digital instrument cluster with a single layout.



The infotainment doesn't boast fancy colours, but with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, delivers what drivers need the most. There are also two USB ports and a 12-volt outlet on hand for users to charge their devices.



It may be a PBV aimed at transport providers, but it still has a fancy component - the rotary dial that functions as the gear selector. For convenience, the Niro Plus EV also features an electric parking brake, and Auto Hold function.

The 143bhp and 395Nm produced by the electric motor give this car plenty of low-end punch

Easy as pie

One of the most satisfying things about driving an electric car is how effortless it can feel because of the instantaneous torque, and that's exactly what the Niro Plus EV delivers.



With 395Nm of torque sitting beneath your right foot, the car not only responds quickly, but progressively, too. So, the lurching motion that occurs when the accelerator pedal is sudden pressed then released is minimised. Well, at least in theory.



The electric motor also produces 143bhp, which helps the Niro Plus EV finish the century dash in a relatively quick 7.8 seconds. Merging with expressway traffic or plugging gaps in it is effortless.



Feeding the electric motor is a 64kWh lithium-ion battery that provides a claimed range of 427km. Over a two-day drive, I averaged 6.5km/kWh, which was marginally better than the 6km/kWh claimed by Kia.

I estimate covering about 390km before I'd really need to charge the car. Juicing up the battery from 10per cent to 80per cent takes five hours with an AC charger, and 47 minutes with a DC charger.



Regenerative braking helps feed electrons back into the battery, and this system works well. I found the Level 2 setting with the system on Auto to be the most optimal. Level 3 (max) should only be used when you're crawling through traffic, as it lets you almost one-pedal drive the car.



What the Niro Plus EV needs, though, is a reduced turning circle. Although the 10.92m turning circle seems compact, the crossover feels like it could use more steering angle to make it more manoeuvrable.



Making a U-turn, for instance, requires you to take it slow and try to get the steering wheel to full lock as soon as possible. The car also felt bigger than it was when backing into parking spaces. Then again, as a PBV, perhaps Kia foresaw that the car would spend most of its time on the road and not in carparks.

A specific proposition

Taxi and private hire firms aside, the Niro Plus EV is a car that will appeal to a narrow group of buyers. Ideally, someone who wants an electric crossover as family transport, wants extra room in the rear, and isn't fussy about looks.



The potential buyer will have to consider the competition, too. At time of writing, the Niro Plus EV currently retails for $194,999. For $16,000 more, you could have the latest Niro Electric, which is based on a new platform, comes with more amenities and looks more stylish.



That's the in-house rival. Those seeking to spend less will undoubtedly also check out the Cat A BYD Atto 3, which is currently priced at $173,888.



The Niro Plus EV's USP then, is that it is the only PBV in its segment, and thus can give its owner added confidence in its reliability. Built to take the rigours of commercial use, one can reasonably expect that being 'repurposed' as a family runabout will be a cinch for this crossover.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.