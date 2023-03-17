Kia reveals images of EV9 flagship SUV ahead of global premier

Kia Corporation has revealed full images of its first three-row electric flagship SUV, the EV9. First teased in video on the brand's YouTube page, the EV9 features plenty of sharp and angular lines, reminiscent of the EV6 and a reminder of where Kia's design language is moving towards.

Visually, the EV9 is inspired by Kia's "Opposites United" design philosophy, which explores the "creative tension generated by the divergent values of nature and modernity to deliver a harmonious whole", according to Kia.

What this translates to, is the sleek, futuristic vehicle you see below combined with the ruggedness of a large and looming SUV poised for any terrain.

The EV9's geometric angular lines pop off at first glance, with the design on the front a little less EV6 and a little more Niro EV. Kia calls its front lights the "Digital Pattern Lighting Grille" and is accompanied by vertical headlamps. Kia's "Digital Tiger Face" also features two clusters of small cube lamps, adjacent to each headlamp.

PHOTO: Kia

Kia also calls DRLs on the EV9 its "Star Map LED DRLs", that will denote the brand's Digital Tiger Face for future EV models.

Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Centre, sharese that "This new vehicle typology provides instinctive experiences and excellent comfort for not just the driver, but all occupants, through innovative use of space, technology, and design."

The EV9 also boasts aerodynamic efficiency, evident from its triangular fender structures, geometric wheel arches, flush door handles, and tapered roofline.

The tail of the EV9 also mirrors the simplicity of the front, with slim rear lights.

PHOTO: Kia

One aspect of Kia's "Opposites United" design philosophy in the EV9 is its "Technology for Life" pillar, that ensures only technology that promotes "positive and intuitive interactions between human and machines" are created. According to Kia, this principle has enabled its designers to prioritise space, comfort, and technology on the interior.

The EV9 is built on Kia's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and features a long wheelbase with a low belt line, and a completely flat EV architecture. According to Kia, this enables plenty of space on the interior, and the EV9 will be offered in both six and seven-seat formats. Which of those variants will be offered in Singapore remains unanswered until most likely later this year.

PHOTO: Kia

On the whole, the interior of the EV9 proves to be as simple yet stylistic as its exterior. In the images provided by Kia, we also see that the seats in the second row are able to swivel 180 degrees, allowing those sitting there to interact with passengers in the third row. Whether that feature makes it to Singapore remains to be seen.

Up front, the EV9 features a floating panoramic dashboard with two 12.3 inch (31cm) touchscreens, and one five inch (12.7cm) segment display. This extended display features a high-definition audio visual, navigation, and telematics (AVNT) screen. For those who fear the screens taking over our lives will be consoled by the hidden type touch buttons below the AVNT screen for control of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

We don't have information yet on the Kia EV9's exact measurements and powertrain details (along with whether this car will fit in a HDB multi-storey carpark), but the vehicle is set to premiere later this month at a digital global event, where Kia will disclose product information.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.