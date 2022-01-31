Kia Sorento to be available here as a hybrid

Cycle and Carriage Kia has announced that it will launch the Kia Sorento Hybrid here in Singapore come February 4 2022.



The Kia Sorento Hybrid is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-litre producing a total system output of 227bhp, alongside 350Nm of torque.

A claimed fuel consumption figure of 18.5km/L will additionally allow the Kia to cover 1,000km on a full tank.



The car comes to Singapore solely in the 'SX Tech' trim, which means you'll get tasty 17-inch rims, LED head lamps, a rear spoiler and a panoramic sunroof, amongst other features.



And while you're covering those huge distances, the car's heated and ventilated front seats, Bose premium sound system, and 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity are sure to please.



There's also a 12.3-inch LCD supervision cluster that displays all the necessary driving information to the driver, alongside the much-loved Blind-spot View Monitor, which we first saw in the



The new Sorento Hybrid launches on February 4 2022 and will be retailing from $205,999. Customers who purchase the new Sorento Hybrid will be entitled to an early bird discount of $2,000 off its purchase price, $2,000 worth of service credits, and a guaranteed COE.



Head down to the Kia Singapore showroom from February 4 to 6 2022 and you also stand a chance to win an Ang Bao cash discount worth up to $888 to offset purchase prices!



Find more about the Kia Sorento Hybrid or register your interest with Cycle and Carriage here.

This article was first published in sgcarmart.