Kia teases its new EV6 electric car, built on company's first dedicated EV platform

Kia has just shared images of its upcoming all-new and all-electric EV6.

The EV6 will be officially announced at an event later this month but Kia is offering a good look at the car now.

Judging from photos, it looks the EV6 will be a compact crossover SUV. According to Kia, the EV6 embodies the company's new design philosophy that it is calling " Opposites United ".

PHOTO: Kia

According to Kia, it takes inspiration from "contrasts found in nature and humanity". The company adds that the philosophy is based on five further key design pillars:

Bold for Nature

Joy for Reason

Power to Progress

Technology for Life

Tension for Serenity

That all sounds well and good and the EV6 does seem like a looker. However, the big news here is that the EV6 is based on Kia's new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

This platform is shared with parent company Hyundai. Hyundai announced the Ioniq 5 just last month, which is an EV that's also based on the E-GMP platform.

While Kia hasn't shared any specifics on performance or range yet, it's reasonable to expect the EV6 to be comparable to the Ioniq 5.

PHOTO: Kia

Earlier last month, it was rumoured that Apple would be working with Kia to produce its own electric cars. These rumours, however, has since petered out after both Hyundai and Kia issued statements to refute these rumours.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.