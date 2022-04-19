Kia Telluride gets more rugged following new facelift

Kia has revealed the new facelifted Telluride.

The exterior design of the brand's flagship SUV has been altered to further build on its rugged styling.

These include newly designed vertical headlights that flank a redesigned grille, new bumpers and revised tail-lights.

The cabin of the Telluride has also been improved. Ahead of the driver now rests a new dual 12.3-inch display setup, a redesigned steering wheel, as well as a redesigned dashboard with new trim panels and air-con vents.

The facelifted car now sports a pair of 12.3-inch displays.

PHOTO: Torque

The Telluride is also being offered internationally with two new trim levels called "X-Line" and "X-Pro", which are supposedly designed for adventure-ready customers.

X-Line cars will get a unique radiator grille design, alongside bridge-type roof rails. There are also exclusive 20-inch wheels, 10mm more ground clearance, and a dedicated tow mode for optimised towing performance.

PHOTO: Torque

Meanwhile, X-Pro trim models will get all these upgrades alongside exclusive 18-inch black wheels and 18-inch all-terrain tyres. X-Pro trim cars also get an increased towing limit from 2595kg to 2668kg, along with a 110V inverter outlet in the cargo area.

The Kia Telluride is powered by a 3.8-litre V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This engine produces 287bhp at 6,000rpm and 255Nm torque at 5,200rpm.

Power is delivered to the road via an on-demand all-wheel-drive system with the ability to transfer up to 50 per cent of available power to the rear wheels.

Kia states that the Telluride has been a huge success for the firm, with over 75 per cent of its buyers being new to the brand.

ALSO READ: Kia reveals production-ready, next-gen Niro EV

This article was first published in Torque.